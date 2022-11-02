Avery Mast

Line Mountain’s Taylor Rothermel controls the ball while being defended by Lewisburg’s Avery Mast during Tuesday’s District 4 Class A semifinal at Harold L. Bolig Stadium in Selinsgrove.

 Brian Holtzapple/The Standard-Journal

SELINSGROVE — Fighting for loose balls, stepping in front of passes, being in the right positions.

In the second half of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 1A semifinal game at Selinsgrove Area’s Harold L. Bolig Stadium, Lewisburg did each of those things better than Line Mountain, which reflected in the final score, as the No. 2 Green Dragons took a 2-0 decision to advance to Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Central Columbia.

