SELINSGROVE — Fighting for loose balls, stepping in front of passes, being in the right positions.
In the second half of Tuesday’s District 4 Class 1A semifinal game at Selinsgrove Area’s Harold L. Bolig Stadium, Lewisburg did each of those things better than Line Mountain, which reflected in the final score, as the No. 2 Green Dragons took a 2-0 decision to advance to Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Central Columbia.
Despite the loss, the sixth-ranked Eagles will still have a shot at making the PIAA tournament, needing a victory in the third-place game against No. 4 Bloomsburg, also on Thursday, at 5 p.m. The championship game, also at Selinsgrove, will follow at 7 p.m.
Lewisburg (13-5) held possession for a slight majority of the first half but was unable to score on its first five shots on goal, as Line Mountain’s (9-10-1) freshman goalkeeper Miley Brezgel made a handful of beautiful saves to preserve the scoreless tie heading into the break.
That tie would be broken, however, 11:24 into the third quarter, when Green Dragon freshman Maddy Moyers embarked on a long sprint up the field to the center of the circle and slipped a goal to the back of the left side of the cage past Brezgel, who appeared to have mistimed a kick save.
That first goal went a long way in relaxing the Lewisburg side, which lost to Line Mountain, 4-0, at the very beginning of the regular season. It was also the Eagles who eliminated the Green Dragons, 2-0, in the same round of the playoffs a year ago.
“They beat us earlier in the season, so we knew we had to be ready coming into today,” Lewisburg head coach Tonya Berge said. “We’ve been improving all season long to prepare for this.
“We’ve made so many adjustments over the season. We switched some positions around early on. Every practice, we’ve worked on something different and the girls have applied those things, and this is what you get from that.”
Line Mountain had a couple of back-to-back shots on goal earlier in the third period, but Lewisburg goalie Keeley Baker stopped the first before defender Carley Wagner swooped in to clear the second in what may have been the play of the game that wasn’t a goal.
“Our defense is usually pretty solid. I just told the girls that we have to keep the intensity up,” Berge said. “I knew (Line Mountain) wasn’t going to pack up and go home after we scored, so we still had to keep the pressure on, and the girls went out there and played amazing today.”
Unlike the fairly even first half in terms of time of possession, the Eagles struggled with their passes after the half, leading to Lewisburg’s offense often making the contest’s pushes.
“There were times where we just looked tired, and we mentally couldn’t fight through that,” Line Mountain head coach Maggie Fessler said. “In that situation, you have to dig deep and figure out if you really want it, and unfortunately, we did not look like we did tonight.
“(Lewisburg) definitely wanted the ball, and we got caught on our heels a little bit, and that is going to hurt you significantly. They had an intensity that we just didn’t have tonight.”
After Lewisburg went ahead, Line Mountain failed to put another shot on goal the rest of the way.
Tia Berge iced the game for the Green Dragons with less than two minutes left with a rocket from the top of circle that skipped off the end of the stick of Brezgel, who sprawled out for a save attempt, and into the back of the cage to double the Lewisburg lead.
So in the biggest game to-date in Lewisburg’s 2022 campaign, it was two freshmen, Moyers and Tia Berge, who stepped up with the game’s only goals.
“The future definitely looks bright, for sure,” Coach Berge said. “We have a lot of freshmen that are contenders for spots on the varsity team, but these two have been contributing all season long, and it has really paid off here.”
Both successful goal opportunities were created by miscues on Line Mountain’s defensive end, leaving Brezgel on an island for tough spots.
Despite Brezgel taking the loss hard emotionally after the conclusion of the game, Fessler acknowledged that it would be hard to blame her freshman keeper, who stood up with seven saves on the evening.
“When you leave the goalie in a 3-on-1 situation that many times, it’s going to happen,” Fessler admitted. “We just did not mark accordingly, we let them get the attack going and put her in a very tough position. She came out on top a lot, but it’s going to happen eventually if we give them that many opportunities.
“I hope we get (mad). I hope a fire gets lit underneath us and we come out Thursday and want it more because of this. Because this was not our team at its best tonight, and I think we’re aware of that. So I hope we just take it personally and compete harder Thursday.”
District 4 Class A semifinal
at Selinsgrove Area High School
No. 2 Lewisburg 2, No. 6 Line Mountain 0
Third quarter
Lew-Maddy Moyers, 3:36.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Tia Berge, 1:39.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 9-4. Penalty corners: Line Mountain 6-5. Saves: Line Mountain 7 (Miley Brezgel), Lewisburg 4 (Keeley Baker).
