SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Last year, Lewisburg’s Eddie Monaco wasn’t able to compete in the District 4 Singles Tennis Tournament, but it wasn’t for a lack of talent.
As the Green Dragons’ No. 3 singles player, Monaco wasn’t allowed to compete in the tournament.
This season, however, Monaco took over the No. 1 spot on Lewisburg’s team, and the sophomore didn’t waste the opportunity to prove himself when the postseason rolled around.
Monaco, the tourney’s No. 1 seed, would breeze into Wednesday’s finals where he out-lasted third-seeded Jackson Stemler of Jersey Shore, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 7-5 to claim the District 4 title at the Central PA Tennis Center.
“This season I worked really hard to take lessons and hit on my own to get to this spot,” said Monaco. “Last year I was a 3 on the team and I wasn’t able to participate in the district tournament, and so being here and doing this is my dream from last year, and I achieved it.
“I’m always looking forward to next year, but right now this feels great,” added Monaco.
The win by Monaco also gave Lewisburg its third District 4 singles champion in the last five years (Evan Cecchini in 2021 and Carter Casimir in 2018), and Monaco felt pride in keeping up the dominance for Lewisburg.
“It feels great to represent the school. Last year we had a district winner (Cecchini), and he was a good mentor to me. I still talk to him to this day, and I can’t wait to tell him we did it again,” said Monaco. “For the next two years I’ll be participating in the District 4 Tournament, I’ll be trying my best to get back here again.”
To reach the finals, Monaco only needed roughly an hour to defeat fifth-seeded Austin Imhoof of Selinsgrove, 6-4, 6-2, in their semifinal match.
It was a good thing Monaco beat Imhoof so quickly, because he would need all the energy he could muster in the match against Stemler, who beat No. 2 seed Jordan Baker of Central Columbia, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 in the other semifinal.
The first set alone between Monaco and Stemler lasted more than an hour.
Monaco picked up a couple of service breaks to take a 4-2 lead, but Stemler broke back to knot the score at 4-all. The set would go back and forth until it became tied again at 6-6.
In the ensuing tiebreak, Monaco bounced back from an 0-3 hole by reeling off six straight wins to prevail 7-6 (7-4).
The games given up to Stemler in the first set equaled the total number of games Monaco lost in the second round and quarterfinals combined.
The second set saw Monaco break Stemler in the first game, but the Bulldog broke the Green Dragons’ serve twice in the next three games to go up 3-1.
Monaco came back to tie the set at 3-all, and he did it again to knot the score at 5-5, but Stemler had the last say as he closed out the set strong with two straight wins for a 7-5 victory.
In the decisive third set, Stemler came within a game of beating Monaco. However, the Green Dragon had other plans.
Monaco played perhaps his best tennis of the set, and maybe the entire match, in the final three games as he gave up just four points the rest of the way to claim the final three games to take a 7-5 triumph.
“I have great coaches, and they really gave me the insight I needed on the turnover from the second to the third set,” said Monaco. “It was just a matter of sticking with (my game), and then at the end it was about making the push to get that last game to make it 6-5 where I could serve it out.
“That’s really what got me through — just trying to stick with it, get my shots in, and do what I’ve been doing this whole season,” added the Green Dragon.
Lasting more than three hours, the championship match was no doubt the longest match Monaco has probably ever played, and it may have been the toughest as well.
“I don’t know about the toughest match (I ever played), but right now it definitely feels like it,” said Monaco. “I know Jackson because I see him here at the club and we play a lot, and when we play it’s always a good battle.
“I mean, today I came out on top, but on any other day it could’ve been either one of us. So, it was good just to get the win,” added the Green Dragon.
Eddie Monaco, along with Stemler, advance to the PIAA Tournament held at Hershey Racquet Club. Monaco will face the District 3 runner-up in the first round at noon on Friday, May 27.
Area grabs two seeds for District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT – The area grabbed two top-eight seeds for the District 4 Doubles Tennis Tournament, which is slated to begin 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Seeded No. 5 for the tournament is Mifflinburg’s top doubles team of Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese. The duo will face Towanda’s team of Dacion Yrigollen and Luke Tavani in the first round.
The No. 7-seeded team is Lewisburg’s tandem of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma. The two will play Danville’s team of Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert in Saturday morning’s first round.
Also for Lewisburg, the team of Greyson Azeredo and Matt Rawson face Bloomsburg’s Ken Zheng and Ahmed Elbeltagy in the first round, plus Mifflinburg’s second team of Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger play Jersey Shore’s Breaman Smith and Eli Bower in the opening round.
In addition, Milton’s first team of Trace Witter and Gaven Russell face Wellsboro’s duo of Owen Richardson and Drew Manning, and Milton’s second team of Luke Embeck and Talon Hoffer will play in a preliminary match against Towanda’s team of Vinnie Carbo and Ryan O’Connor.
The No. 1 overall seed for the tournament is Central Columbia’s team of Jordan Baker and Bryce Hazzard, while the No. 2 team is Montoursville’s team of Jared Matlack and Tyler Gilbert.
The first three rounds will be played Saturday, with the semifinals and finals played Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center.
