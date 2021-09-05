Boys soccer
Lewisburg 1
Moravian Academy 0
BETHLEHEM — Alfred Romano scored on an assist from Nick Passaniti and the Dragons outshot Moravian 8-1 to open the season with a win Saturday at Moravian.
Lewisburg is back in action Wednesday at Crestwood.
Saturday at Moravian
Scoring
2nd half: L-Alfred Romano, assist Nick Passaniti, 25:44.
Shots: Lewisburg 8, Moravian 1.
Corners: Lewisburg 4, Moravian 2.
Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns); Moravian 7 (Vinny Lamberti).
JV: Moravian Academy 3-1.
Warrior Run 6
Bloomsburg 1
MILLVILLE — After losing a heartbreaker Friday night, Warrior Run bounced back to beat Bloomsburg, 6-1, in the consolation Saturday at the Millville Tournament.
Warrior Run (2-0) hosts Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
Jersey Shore 4, Warrior Run 3
Friday at Millville Tournament
Scoring: WR–Ben Potter, assist Cooper Wilkins, 19:30. WR–Judah Kennel, unassisted, 25:50. WR–Alex Brown, assist Kennel, 35:24. JS–Nick Bellomo, unassisted, 19:55. JS–Dillon Feerrer, unassisted, 22:52.
JS–Nick Bellomo, unassisted, 31:15. JS–Nick Bellomo, assist Connor Cornelius, 2:17.
Shots: Warrior Run 9, JS 8.
Corners: Warrior Run 6, JS 4.
Saves: Warrior Run 4 (Jake Yoder), JS 6 (Gage Thomas 2, Cameron Fishel 4).
Girls soccer
Milton 6
Millville 3
MILTON — Madison Zeiber and Alexis Beaver each tallied a pair of goals as Milton doubled up Millville Saturday in Milton.
Mackenzie Lopez and Leah Walter also found net. Dishing assists were Lily Batman, Janae Bergey, Walter, Ryen Rousch and Abby Kitchen.
Saturday at Milton
Shots: Milton 10, Millville 8.
Corners: Millville 4, Milton 3.
Saves: Millville 8; Milton 7.
Blue Jays Labor Day Cup
ALMEDIA — Mifflinburg blanked Lake-Lehman in the semifinal, but fell to host Central Columbia Saturday in the Blue Jays Labor Day Cup.
The Wildcats scored six second-half goals in game one. Sarah Fritz scored a hat trick and assisted on another. Taylor Beachy added a pair of goals and an assist and Lydia Knepp scored as well. Emily Walls dished two assists. Peyton Yocum and Grace Weber also had assists.
Mifflinburg hosts Jersey Shore Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 6, Lake-Lehman 0
Saturday at Central Columbia
2nd half: M-Sarah Fritz, assist Emily Walls, 46:45; M-Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 53:50; M-Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 58:34; M-Beachy, assist Fritz, 68:20; M-Beachy , assist Grace Weber, 76:46; M-Lydia Knepp, assist Walls.
Shots: Mifflinburg 11, LL 7.
Corners: Mifflinburg 8, LL 2.
Saves: Mifflinburg 7 (Kristi Benfield); Lake-Lehman 5 (Amanda McGuire).
Championship
Central Columbia 3, Mifflinburg 0
1st half: CC-Haley Bull, unassisted, 31:02; CC-Paige Flaugh, unassisted, 34:22.
2nd half: CC-Sydney Hunsinger, unassisted, 42:03.
Shots: Central 12, Mifflinburg 2.
Corners: Central 4, Mifflinburg 1.
Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Benfield); Central Columbia 2 (Karsyn Cox).
Dallas 5
Lewisburg 3
LEWISBURG — Caroline Blakeslee scored a hat trick as Lewisburg rallied Saturday against Dallas, but fell just short.
Trailing 5-0 in the second half, Blakeslee scored three times over 10 minutes.
Lewisburg is back in action Saturday at Southern Columbia.
Field hockey
Midd-West 2,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Midd-West scored a late first-half goal and added another in the second half to top Mifflinburg Saturday in Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats are back in action Thursday when they host Selinsgrove.
Saturday at Mifflinburg
1st half: MW-Abby Benner (Lorna Oldt), 0:25.
2nd half: MW-Bailey McCoy (Oldt), 25:16.
Shots: MW 6, Mifflinburg 4.
Corners: MW 7, Mifflinburg 5.
Saves: Midd-West 4 (Paris Seibel); Mifflinburg 4 (Lilee Dorman).
