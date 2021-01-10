Boys
Lewisburg 55, Milton 29
Friday at East Lycoming YMCA
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Mason Ordonez, Kieran Davis, Mitchell Malusis, Braden Davis), 1:59.44. 200 free: 1. Malusis, L, 2:15.37; 2. Xavier Godown, M. 200 IM: 1. Ordonez, L, 2:19.13. 50 free: 1. Hunter Zettlemoyer, M, 26.14; 2. B. Davis, L; 3. Camden Weaver, M. 100 fly: 1. Malusis, L, 1:00.79. 100 free: 1. Zettlemoyer, M, 1:01.38; 2. Godown, M; 3. B. Davis, L. 500 free: 1. Ordonez, L, 5:40.07. 100 back: 1. K. Davis, L, 1:22.94. 100 breast: 1. Weaver, M, 1:15.37. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Malusis, B. Davis, K. Davis, Ordonez), 4:08.12.
Girls
Lewisburg 98, Milton 36
Friday at East Lycoming YMCA
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Emma Gerlinski), 2:00.0; 2. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Ashley Shamblem, Maria Painter, Riley Godown), 2:27.88. 200 free: 1. Jewels Hepner, L, 2:17.62; 2. Molly Gill, L; 3. Haylee Carl, M. 200 IM: 1. Humphrey, L, 2:29.63. 50 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 27.38; 2. Valeria Riley, L; 3. Painter, M. 100 fly: 1. Humphrey, L, 1:08.75; 2. Riley, L. 100 free: 1. Shannon, L, 57.38; 2. Decker, L; 3. Painter, M. 500 free: 1. Gerlinski, L, 5:55.69; 2. Molly Gill, L; 3. Godown, M. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Decker, Ryleigh Faust, Humphrey, Shannon), 1:57.23; 2. Milton (Carl, Ashley Shamblem, Sara Dewyer, Painter), 2:08.57. 100 back: 1. Hepner, L, 1:07.27; 2. Johnson, M; 3. Carl, M. 100 breast: 1. Decker, L, 1:15.31; 2. Shannon, L; 3. Shamblem, M. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Riley, Gerlinski, Gill, Hepner), 4:13.19.
