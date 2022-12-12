MIFFLINBURG — Needing to score 29 points to reach 1,000 for her career, Ella Shuck tallied 30 as Mifflinburg rolled to a 44-11 nonleague victory over East Juniata on Saturday.
Shuck, a senior guard/forward, also led Mifflinburg (3-1) with six rebounds and she had eight steals and four assists.
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 44, East Juniata 11
Saturday at Mifflinburg
East Juniata 6 2 1 2 – 11
Mifflinburg 14 13 11 6 – 44
East Juniata 11
Carolyn Dressler 0 0-0 0; Sara Brackbill 2 0-1 4; Emily Kerstetter 1 0-2 2; Cadee Becker 1 0-0 2; Makaylyn Peters 0 0-0 0; Grace Hibbs 1 1-2 3. Totals: 5 1-5 11.
3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg (3-1) 44
Ella Shuck 12 5-5 30; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 1-2 1; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Avery Edison 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-7 44.
3-point goals: Shuck, Shively.
Jersey Shore 47,
Milton 13
MILTON — The Bulldogs jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter to cruise to the nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Saturday. Brianna Gordner tallied seven points to lead Milton, which next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jersey Shore 47, Milton 13
Saturday at Milton
Jersey Shore 23 11 6 7 – 47
Milton 2 2 4 5 — 13
Jersey Shore 47
Peyton Dincher 5 0-0 13; Sophie Stover 1 0-0 2; Rayne Herritt 2 1-1 5; Cailyn Schall 6 0-1 13; Hannah Heaton 0 0-0 0; Isabella Flugle 0 0-0 0; Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-0 4; Celia Shemory 0 0-0 0; Rachel Lorson 3 2-3 8; Paige Wheary 0 0-0 0; Jaymson Stellfox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-5 47.
3-point goals: Dincher 3, Schall.
Milton (1-2) 13
Kiley Long 0 0-0 0; Kyleigh Snyder 0 0-0 0; Emma King 1 0-0 2; Addy Murray 0 1-2 1; Brianna Gordner 3 1-6 7; Camryn Hoover 1 1-1 3; Tori Gordner 0 0-0 0; Erin Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-9 13.
3-point goals: None.
Rotary Club Tournament
Muncy 53,
Meadowbrook Chr. 33
Meadowbrook Chr. 47,
Benton 21
BENTON — Kailey Devlin scored 21 points and Alayna Smith had 10 to lead the Lions, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians took the tourney championship on Saturday.
In Friday’s first-round win over Benton, Devlin scored 26 points and had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, plus Smith added 13 points, Audrey Millett chipped in seven steals, five rebounds and four assists for Meadowbrook Christian (1-2).
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg 59,
Warrior Run 48
MIFFLINBURG – Tyler Reigel sunk four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points as the Wildcats took a nonleague win over the Defenders on Saturday.
Carter Breed added 14 points on the night for Mifflinburg (2-1), which next hosts Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run (2-2), which got 15 points from Aiden McKee and 12 from Mason Sheesley, will host Muncy today at 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 59, Warrior Run 48
Saturday at Mifflinburg
Warrior Run 19 13 7 9 – 48
Mifflinburg 13 23 10 13 – 59
Warrior Run (2-2) 48
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 4 1-2 9; Nate Axtman 0 0-0 0; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 6; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 6 3-3 15; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 12; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 4-5 48.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Wilkins 2.
Mifflinburg (2-1) 59
Tyler Reigel 8 1-2 21; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 1 0-2 2; Ethan Bomgardner 2 2-4 6; Jackson Griffith 1 3-4 5; Carter Breed 4 6-7 14; Charles Reader 3 0-0 6; Aaron Bolick 1 2-2 5. Totals: 20 14-21 59.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Reader 3, Bolick.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 46-36. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Simon Snook, 10; WR, Cieslukowski, 10.
Wrestling
Milton at Case Flynn Duals
POTTSVILLE — Cale Bastian went 5-0 at 189 pounds to highlight the Black Panthers’ efforts at the Case Flynn Duals Saturday at Martz Hall.
Milton finished 2-3 on the day, getting a 42-29 win over Wyoming Valley West, and a 54-24 win over Roman Catholic. The Black Panthers also faced Emmaus (L, 51-15), Pottsville (L, 48-21) and Cedar Cliff (L, 51-22) in the tournament.
And in addition to Bastian, Alex Hoffman (172), Ty Locke (107) and Paul Rohland (285) all posted 4-1 marks in the tourney.
