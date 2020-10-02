MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats had the unenviable task of playing a tough Selinsgrove team on Thursday that was coming off its first loss of the season the day before.
The Seals jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they took a 3-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Wildcats at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“It was a tough loss, yeah,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. It’s one of those things where you got to try to keep improving on what you’re seeing that’s not happening.
“But the girls played tough and they played until the end,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Selinsgrove (9-1 overall) put Mifflinburg (3-5-1, 3-2-1 HAC-I) on its heels early when Olivia Reichley picked up a nice pass from Jess Alba and scored just 3:52 into the game.
Then just a little more than 5 minutes later the Seals went up 2-0 on an unassisted goal by Hannah Smullen.
“My girls actually played tough (after the two goals), and I thought we played a better second half,” said Orren.
After getting their first penalty corner of the game just moments before, the Wildcats cut their deficit to one with 3:25 left in the third quarter on a goal by Chloe Hanselman. Cam Murray had the assist.
“That was a very nice goal,” said Orren. “Sometimes you need that just to spark (the team) a little bit.”
But then a defensive lapse by Mifflinburg allowed Selinsgrove to come right back down the field and score again — this time by Carly Aument off an assist from Alexis Freed — to result in a 3-1 lead with 1:14 left in the third.
“Yeah, it’s not good to let (Selinsgrove) march down the whole field,” said Orren. “There are definitely some things we need to work on yet.”
The Wildcats though still had ample time to come back, and they had a couple of good scoring opportunities to get back to within a goal in the fourth.
Brook Karchner missed on a shot off a penalty corner, and then Sara Harter fired a nice-looking shot on goal that was saved by Seals goalkeeper Riley Batdorf.
“We just couldn’t get it done today. Nothing against Selinsgrove — they played a good game,” said Orren.
Now a couple of games below .500 on the season, Mifflinburg will try to get back on track as the Wildcats host Midd-West at 4 p.m. Monday.
“Honestly, we really need to communicate with each other. The first half we weren’t talking to each other. The girls were quiet,” said Orren. “They have to communicate with each other, and we’re missing a little bit of speed that we had last year and in previous years.
“We do play a lot of short ball — not long ball — because we just don’t have the legs for it, but you got to take care of the ball when you have it,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “There were too many times we weren’t able to (take care of the ball).”
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 1at MifflinburgFirst quarter
Sel-Olivia Reichley, Jess Alba assist, 11:08. Sel-Hannah Smullen, unassisted, 5:57.
Third quarter
Miff-Chloe Hanselman, assist Cam Murray, 3:25. Sel-Carly Aument, assist Alexis Freed, 1:14.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 11-3; Penalty corners: Selinsgrove, 5-3; Saves: Selinsgrove, Riley Batdorf, 2; Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 8.
