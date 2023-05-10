LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team will participate in Duke’s Blue Devil Challenge during the opening month of the 2023-24 season, it was announced on Tuesday. Duke will host Bucknell, La Salle, and Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the latter three teams will play round-robin games at home sites.
The invitation to Duke’s multi-team event is another in a long line of exciting early season events for the Bison. In recent years, the team has appeared in tournaments at destinations such as Honolulu, Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Daytona Beach.
Bucknell’s game in Durham will be played on Friday, Nov. 19. It will be the Bison’s first trip to Duke since the 2005-06 season, when the Blue Devils were ranked No. 1 in the nation in both major polls. Duke won that game 84-50, handing Bucknell a rare setback in what became a 27-5 season.
Duke finished 27-9 (16-0 at home) in 2022-23 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title under first-year head coach and alum Jon Scheyer. Led by 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski, the Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s Early Preseason Top 25.
Bucknell’s home game in the Blue Devil Challenge will be against Southern Indiana on Monday, Nov. 20. The Screaming Eagles are coming off their first season at the Division I level, and they finished a respectable 16-17 overall and 9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference. USI earned a postseason bid to the College Basketball Invitational, falling to San Jose State in Daytona Beach. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Bison and Screaming Eagles.
La Salle is a much more familiar foe for Bucknell, and the Bison will visit Tom Gola Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14. With the exception of the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season, the Bison and Explorers have met in each of the last six full campaigns, with each team winning three times in that stretch. La Salle won 82-72 in Philadelphia last season, avenging an 82-70 setback at Sojka Pavilion a year earlier.
Game times and bro.adcast schedules for the Blue Devil Challenge will be announced at a later date
Lycoming’s Block named MAC Freedom Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the YearWILLIAMSPORT – After posting a 50-goal season to become the third Lycoming College women’s lacrosse program’s history to reach the mark, Riley Block highlighted a trio that earned All-MAC Freedom honors by earning the conference’s Rookie of the Year award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Block also earned Honorable Mention All-MAC Freedom honors, while senior Madison Wineburg earned First Team All-MAC Freedom honors and sophomore Katie Maguire was a second-team selection.
Block joins teammate Maguire (2022) and Sarah Wingerden (2006) as a conference rookie of the year, as she became the third rookie to post 50 goals in a season, finishing second on the team behind Maguire with 56 goals and 71 points. She also posted 15 assists, 24 ground balls, 15 caused turnovers, and 33 draw controls. Block posted a career-high seven goals against Delaware Valley University on April 5 and scored the game-winning goal to finish off Arcadia University to send the Warriors to the MAC Freedom semifinals for a second straight year. In the MAC Freedom, Block ranked sixth with 3.11 goals per game, seventh with 3.94 points per game, and third with 7.06 shots per game.
Finishing second in the MAC Freedom with 3.50 ground balls per game and 1.56 caused turnovers per game, Wineburg earned her second conference honors, jumping to the first team after earning honorable mention accolades in 2022, becoming the first defender in the program’s 27 seasons to earn first-team all-conference accolades. Starting in all 18 games as the heart of the Warriors defense, Wineburg led the team in ground ball pickups, nailing 63 on the season and topped the team with 28 caused turnovers, placing her eighth all-time in the school’s record book.
Earning her second straight Second Team All-MAC Freedom honors, Maguire led the Warriors for a second consecutive season with 68 goals. She is the fourth sophomore to reach 100 career goals (Kelly McGinniss ’19, Wingerden ’08, Megan Wallenhorst ’09), finishing the year with 126. She notched a career-high seven goals in a 22-9 win over Wilkes University. She also chipped in nine assists for 77 points, to go with 26 ground balls, eight caused turnovers, and a team-leading 104 draw controls. Maguire finished third in the MAC Freedom with 5.78 draw controls per game, fourth with 3.78 goals per game, sixth with 4.28 points per game, and seventh with 6.17 shots per game. Her 68 goals are ranked ninth in program history and her 104 draw controls ranked fifth.
