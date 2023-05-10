LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team will participate in Duke’s Blue Devil Challenge during the opening month of the 2023-24 season, it was announced on Tuesday. Duke will host Bucknell, La Salle, and Southern Indiana at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and the latter three teams will play round-robin games at home sites.

The invitation to Duke’s multi-team event is another in a long line of exciting early season events for the Bison. In recent years, the team has appeared in tournaments at destinations such as Honolulu, Cancun, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Daytona Beach.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

