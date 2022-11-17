MILTON — Sophie Shadle was cold and frustrated, and she was ready for Tuesday’s PIAA Class A state semifinal to be over.
So, when the Southern Columbia senior got a golden scoring opportunity in double overtime, she pounced. Shadle scored 3:39 into the second overtime period to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 win over South Williamsport.
“It was the last opportunity we had to finish the game, and I just really wanted to be done,” Shadle said with a laugh. “I couldn’t ask for a more gut-wrenching and rewarding game to win before going to the state finals.”
Loren Gehret took the ball down the right side to the corner and drew a lot of defensive attention. Gehret dropped the ball to Ava Rosko, who lofted a cross to the center of the goal. South Williamsport goalkeeper Althea Street came to get the ball, but bobbled it, and Shadle poked it in.
“As soon as I dropped it back to her, she had that wide open cross,” Gehret said. “It was perfect. It was literally picture perfect. She hit it and it started curving. I knew someone was going to be there to crash. Sophie is always there on the back post to finish anything. As soon as the goalie got a touch on it and bobbled it, I knew it was going in.”
Southern Columbia will play Freedom Area for the state title on Friday.
With just more than 16 minutes gone, Ava Yancoskie won the ball and played a beautiful pass to Gehret. Gehret spun around a defender and drilled a shot into the opposite corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
A little more than five minutes later, Gehret had a chance to double Southern’s lead. She used another spin move and fired a shot — nearly an identical sequence to her goal except from the other corner of the 18 — but this time her shot hit the post and bounced out.
With just less than nine minutes to play, Aliegha Rieppel tied the game when her long free kick skipped into the net. The Mounties nearly took the lead five minutes later, but Quinn Johnston made a diving save to her left to thwart a great scoring opportunity. Johnston and Street each finished with eight saves.
at Milton Area High School
Southern Columbia 2, South Williamsport 1 (2 OT)
SC-Loren Gehret, assist Ava Yancoskie, 16:21.
SW-Aleigha Rieppel, unassisted, 31:50.
SC-Sophie Shadle, unassisted, 98:39.
Shots on goal: SCA, 13-10; Corner kicks: SCA, 7-3; Saves: South Williamsport 8 (Althea Street); Southern 8 (Quinn Johnston).
