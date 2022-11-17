Southern girls celebration

Members of Southern Columbia’s girls soccer team celebrate their 2-1, double overtime win over South Williamsport in a PIAA Class A semifinal at Milton Area High School on Wednesday.

 KURT RITZMAN/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Sophie Shadle was cold and frustrated, and she was ready for Tuesday’s PIAA Class A state semifinal to be over.

So, when the Southern Columbia senior got a golden scoring opportunity in double overtime, she pounced. Shadle scored 3:39 into the second overtime period to lift the Tigers to a 2-1 win over South Williamsport.

