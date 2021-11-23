SELINSGROVE – Junior Dyson Harward posted season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead a group of five Warriors in double figures as the Lycoming College men’s basketball team beat Susquehanna, 75-56, at O.W. Houts Gymnasium on Monday night.
The Warriors (4-2) shot a season-best 53 percent (29-of-55) from the floor while holding a frequently flustered River Hawk offense to 31 percent (21-of-67).
Junior Mo Terry notched 12 points and seven rebounds, sophomore Steven Hamilton added 11 points and five assists and both senior Matt Ilodigwe and sophomore Brendon Blackson each had 10 points. Ilodigwe also had five assists.
Junior DeAundre Manuel posted seven points and seven rebounds and junior Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz contributed six points, four rebounds and three assists, as both Flores-Diaz and Blackson crossed 100 career points in the game.
Susquehanna (3-2), which reached the second round of the 2020 NCAA Championship, was led by Lukas Yurasits’ 16 points and Dominic Dunn added 12. Danny Frauenheim posted five assists and Yurasits and Howie Rankine each had three steals. Jay Martin blocked three shots.
The Warriors get back on the floor on Sunday when they head to 14th-ranked Johns Hopkins for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.