National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 7 1 .875 — Boston 6 3 .667 1½ New York 5 3 .625 2 Brooklyn 4 4 .500 3 Toronto 1 6 .143 5½
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 2 .750 — Atlanta 4 4 .500 2 Miami 3 4 .429 2½ Charlotte 3 5 .375 3 Washington 2 6 .250 4
W L Pct GB Indiana 6 2 .750 — Milwaukee 5 3 .625 1 Cleveland 4 4 .500 2 Chicago 4 5 .444 2½ Detroit 1 7 .125 5
W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 4 .500 — Dallas 3 4 .429 ½ San Antonio 3 4 .429 ½ Houston 2 4 .333 1 Memphis 2 5 .286 1½
W L Pct GB Utah 4 4 .500 — Denver 3 4 .429 ½ Portland 3 4 .429 ½ Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 ½ Minnesota 2 5 .286 1½
W L Pct GB Phoenix 6 2 .750 — L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 — L.A. Clippers 6 3 .667 ½ Golden State 4 4 .500 2 Sacramento 4 4 .500 2
Orlando 105, Cleveland 94 Indiana 114, Houston 107 Philadelphia 141, Washington 136 New York 112, Utah 100 Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94 Boston 107, Miami 105 Oklahoma City 111, New Orleans 110 Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115 Phoenix 123, Toronto 115 Sacramento 128, Chicago 124 L.A. Clippers 108, Golden State 101
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 60 St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 57 SOUTH Chattanooga 73, Samford 68 Duke 83, Boston College 82 Incarnate Word 75, Northwestern St. 67 LSU 94, Georgia 92, OT Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71 Mississippi 72, Auburn 61 Nicholls 76, Lamar 69 Richmond 80, Rhode Island 73 Sam Houston St. 70, SE Louisiana 52 South Carolina 78, Texas A&M 54 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74 Tulsa 61, South Florida 51 UNC-Greensboro 84, Wofford 75 VCU 66, George Mason 61 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61 MIDWEST Butler 63, Georgetown 55 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53 Michigan 82, Minnesota 57 Xavier 69, St. John’s 61 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 66, Houston Baptist 63 Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61 Cent. Arkansas 83, New Orleans 79 Houston 70, Wichita St. 63 FAR WEST Boise St. 78, Air Force 59 Utah St. 77, New Mexico 45
Women’s college basketball
EAST Villanova 78, Seton Hall 71 SOUTH South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48 Temple 66, East Carolina 57 W. Carolina 74, Piedmont 54 MIDWEST Ball St. 93, Toledo 78 Bowling Green 73, W. Michigan 48 Buffalo 73, E. Michigan 68 Cent. Michigan 83, Akron 58 Iowa 92, Minnesota 79 Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55 Ohio 72, Miami (Ohio) 63 Tulsa 62, Cincinnati 57 SOUTHWEST Lamar 66, Nicholls 40 Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 74 Oklahoma St. 78, TCU 53 SE Louisiana 71, Sam Houston St. 67 Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas A&M-CC 41 Tulane 76, Houston 62 FAR WEST Air Force 76, Boise St. 52
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Announced C Eric Hasse has been sent outright to Toledo (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dan Hessling vice president/ticket sales, Nick Richardson vice president/ticket retention and business development, Katie Morgan vice president/business analytics and ticket strategy and Jared Schrom vice president/events. Traded RHP Art Warren to Cincinnati for cash. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Austin Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, WR Rico Gafford, LB Shareef Miller and DL David Perry to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB T.J. Yeldon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Anthony Fabiano. Activated LB B.J. Goodson and LB Elijah Benton from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Gary Jennings and RB Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the practice squad. Placed DE Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a reserve/futures contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Cooper Kupp from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned. Signed WR Kisk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Michel Pinckney to a reserve/future contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Designated WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris from injured reserve. Activated RBs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and practice squad FB Michael Burton and DB Keith Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jordan Chunn to a reserve/futures contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad. Released LB/LS Christian Kuntz. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Trent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chase Harrell and DB Jared Mayde to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Waived LS Colin Holba. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated S Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19-list. Signed CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Promoted TE Luke Wilson to the acive roster. Placed CB Jayson Stanley on injured reserve. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived WR Rashard Davis. Designated OLB Tuzar Skipper from injured reserve. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DL Thiadric Hansen on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with RW Oliver Bjorkstrand for a five-year contract extension. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Joe LaBate to a minor-league contract with Belleville (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Carson Focht to a three-year entry level contract. East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Conner Bleackley from injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Kyle Haas. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Paul Meyer. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Braydern Gelsinger and Jared Pike and D Edwin Hookenson. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Ds Matt Petgrave and Reece Willcox from injured reserve. Activated F Jeff Malott from the commissoners exempt list. Placed Jeff Malott and Ds Stefan LeBlanc and Arvin Atwal on injured reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Curtis Leonard from injured reserve. Placed D Chris Carlisle on injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMAN — Signed D Joel Messner and F Pascal Aquin to contracts. Placed F Adam Dauda on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY — Activated D Marcus Crawford from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Tommy Muck on injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Mark Auk from Rapid City. Activated D Luke McInnis, Fs Tyler Bird and Alan Lyszczarzcyk from injured reserve. Placed D Kevin Lohan, F Johno May and Scott Conway on injured reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed G Hunter Shepard on injured reserve. TULSA OILERS — Placed D Mike McKee on the commissioners exempt list. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Ryan Scarfo and Cody Sylvester from injured reserve. Placed Fs Ben Freeman and Brad Drobot on injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Matt Besler from Sporting KC. COLUMBUS CREW SC — Re-signed D Waylon Francis for the 2021 season. DC UNITED — Acquired F Adrien Perez. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Announced MF Carli Lloyd and D Margaret Purce named to U.S. Women’s National Team January training camp roster. COLLEGE CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE — Named Ahmed Elgayar head men’s soccer coach. ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that F David Caraher has taken a leave of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.