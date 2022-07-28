Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 66 33 .667 _ Toronto 54 44 .551 11½ Tampa Bay 53 45 .541 12½ Baltimore 49 49 .500 16½ Boston 49 50 .495 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 46 .531 _ Cleveland 50 47 .515 1½ Chicago 49 49 .500 3 Detroit 40 59 .404 12½ Kansas City 39 59 .398 13
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 64 35 .646 _ Seattle 54 45 .545 10 Texas 43 54 .443 20 Los Angeles 42 56 .429 21½ Oakland 38 63 .376 27 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 61 37 .622 _ Atlanta 59 41 .590 3 Philadelphia 51 47 .520 10 Miami 46 52 .469 15 Washington 34 66 .340 28
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _ St. Louis 52 47 .525 3 Chicago 40 57 .412 14 Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14½ Cincinnati 38 59 .392 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 65 32 .670 _ San Diego 55 45 .550 11½ San Francisco 48 50 .490 17½ Arizona 45 53 .459 20½ Colorado 45 54 .455 21 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 10, St. Louis 3 Cleveland 8, Boston 3 N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0 Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1 Oakland 5, Houston 3 Seattle 5, Texas 4
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, San Diego 3 L.A. Angels 4, Kansas City 0 Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4 Oakland 4, Houston 2 Seattle 4, Texas 2 Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5 St. Louis 6, Toronto 1 Cleveland 7, Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 12:35 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 3-5), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 2, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3 Toronto 10, St. Louis 3 N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1 Arizona 7, San Francisco 3 Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2 Detroit 4, San Diego 3 Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1 Arizona 5, San Francisco 3 Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 5, Miami 3 St. Louis 6, Toronto 1 N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 10-1) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
SoccerUSL Championship GlanceEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 13 3 4 43 42 15 Tampa Bay 12 3 6 42 44 22 Memphis 12 5 3 39 37 20 Pittsburgh 11 6 4 37 35 26 Detroit City FC 9 4 8 35 28 20 Birmingham 10 6 5 35 28 20 Miami 8 7 7 31 24 23 Tulsa 7 11 4 25 29 39 Indy 6 10 4 22 23 30 Hartford 4 12 5 17 22 32 Atlanta 2 4 15 3 15 27 57 Loudoun 4 13 3 15 21 44 Charleston 3 14 4 13 24 44 New York Red Bulls II 2 15 3 9 10 41
Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA
San Antonio 15 3 1 46 34 14 San Diego 12 5 4 40 46 34 Colorado Springs 13 7 1 40 43 31 New Mexico 9 3 8 35 31 18 El Paso 9 8 6 33 39 29 Las Vegas 9 7 4 31 26 24 Sacramento 8 5 6 30 22 19 LA Galaxy II 9 10 3 30 38 43 Oakland 6 7 11 29 37 35 Rio Grande Valley 7 11 4 25 25 29 Phoenix 7 10 4 25 29 39 Orange County 5 9 7 22 32 35 MONTEREY BAY FC 6 11 2 20 25 38 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. ___
Wednesday, July 20
Phoenix 0, Louisville 0, tie
Friday, July 22
Charleston 3, Colorado 3, tie
Saturday, July 23
Pittsburgh 2, Hartford 1 Memphis 1, Indy 1, tie Tulsa 2, Birmingham 0 New Mexico 2, Detroit City FC 2, tie Tampa Bay 3, Atlanta 1 Miami 2, Loudoun 1 San Antonio 1, El Paso 0 Monterey Bay FC 2, New York Red Bulls II 0 Las Vegas 2, Oakland 0 San Diego 2, Rio Grande Valley 1 Orange County 5, LA Galaxy II 2 Sacramento 0, Phoenix 0, tie
Wednesday, July 27
Birmingham 6, Loudoun 1 Hartford 0, Rio Grande Valley 0, tie Phoenix 0, Oakland 0, tie San Antonio at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Birmingham at Hartford, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m. Tulsa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Charleston, 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m. LA Galaxy II at San Antonio, 9 p.m. Louisville at El Paso, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at Orange County, 10 p.m. Colorado at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
New Mexico at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
Memphis at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m. Sacramento at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
