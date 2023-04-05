UNIVERSITY PARK — In a season full of dramatic, come-from-behind wins, none was wilder than what took place on Tuesday night at Penn State.

Hardly demoralized by an ugly bottom of the eighth inning, Grant Voytovich tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the ninth, and Sean Keys followed with a go-ahead three-run home run to send the Bucknell baseball team to a wild 17-14 victory over the Nittany Lions before a crowd of 1,641 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.