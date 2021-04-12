Women’s softball
Misericordia 4, Lycoming 3Lycoming 9, Misericordia 6
Kacee Reitz, a Milton graduate, was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs in game two. Meadowbrook grad Taylor Gessner had a double in game one. Lycoming is 7-7, 6-4 MAC Freedom. MU is 14-2, 14-2.
Men’s baseball
Lehigh 6, Bucknell 3Lehigh 9, Bucknell 8Saturday at Bucknell
Bucknell fell to 5-15, 5-11 Patriot League, while Lehigh improved to 12-7, 9-2.
Lock Haven 7, Mansfield 0Mansfield 8, Lock Haven 3Saturday at Lock Haven
LHU is 4-12, 4-12 PSAC East while Mansfield is 6-14, 5-11.
Women’s lacrosseBucknell 13, Colgate 11
Saturday at Bucknell Emma Cashwell scored four second-half goals as the Bison improved to 3-3, 3-2 Patriot League. Colgate fell to 4-3, 3-2. Lauren McHale added three goals and an assist.
Bloomsburg 15, Shepherd 11Saturday at Bloomsburg
Bloom improved to 5-3, 5-3 PSAC East while Shepherd fell to 3-5, 3-5.
Men’s lacrosseBucknell 14, Lafayette 6Saturday at Bucknell
Tommy Sopko scored five goals and Sumner Brumbaugh and Alston Tarry each tallied four points as Bucknell improved to 2-4, 1-4 Patriot League. Lafayette is 0-7, 0-4.
Susquehanna 8, Drew 6Saturday at Susquehanna
SU improved to 2-4, 2-4 LC while Drew fell to 0-2, 0-2.
No. 20 Stevens 23, Lycoming 6Saturday at Lycoming
LC is 0-7, 0-5 MAC Freedom. Stevens is 5-2, 5-0.
Field hockeyLock Haven 1, No. 19 St. Joseph’s 0 Saturday at St. Joeseph’s
Lock Haven won in a shootout to improve to 3-1, 3-1 Atlantic 10 while St. Joe’s fell to 3-2, 2-1.
Men’s soccerLoyola 2, Bucknell 1Saturday at Bucknell
Sebastian Paz scored his first career goal in the season finale for Bucknell (1-4-1). Loyola improve dot 3-1-1.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 6 3 .667 _ Atlanta 4 5 .444 2 New York 2 3 .400 2 Miami 2 6 .250 3½ Washington 1 5 .167 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 6 3 .667 _ Milwaukee 5 4 .556 1 St. Louis 5 4 .556 1 Chicago 4 5 .444 2 Pittsburgh 3 6 .333 3
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _ San Diego 7 3 .700 1 San Francisco 6 3 .667 1½ Arizona 4 6 .400 4 Colorado 3 7 .300 5
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0 Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5 San Francisco 4, Colorado 3 Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4 San Diego 7, Texas 4 Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3 San Diego 2, Texas 0 L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0 Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0 San Francisco 4, Colorado 0 Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 6 3 .667 _ Baltimore 4 5 .444 2 New York 4 5 .444 2 Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 2 Toronto 4 5 .444 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 3 .625 _ Kansas City 4 3 .571 ½ Minnesota 5 4 .556 ½ Chicago 4 5 .444 1½ Detroit 3 6 .333 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 6 3 .667 _ Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _ Seattle 5 4 .556 1 Texas 3 6 .333 3 Oakland 3 7 .300 3½
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0 Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Oakland 7, Houston 3 Cleveland 11, Detroit 3 San Diego 7, Texas 4 Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1 Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2 Boston 14, Baltimore 9 N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings Seattle 8, Minnesota 6 San Diego 2, Texas 0 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 42 27 11 4 58 146 126 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 Boston 39 21 12 6 48 109 104 N.Y. Rangers 41 19 16 6 44 133 112 Philadelphia 41 19 16 6 44 122 148 New Jersey 40 14 20 6 34 103 132 Buffalo 41 10 25 6 26 98 144
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 40 27 9 4 58 132 99 Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101 Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115 Nashville 43 23 19 1 47 112 121 Chicago 42 19 18 5 43 118 132 Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104 Columbus 43 15 20 8 38 109 141 Detroit 43 14 23 6 34 96 139
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 41 28 9 4 60 146 96 Vegas 40 27 11 2 56 128 92 Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109 St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128 Arizona 42 19 18 5 43 114 130 San Jose 40 18 18 4 40 113 133 Los Angeles 40 16 18 6 38 110 117 Anaheim 42 12 23 7 31 93 137
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 139 105 Winnipeg 41 25 13 3 53 134 109 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 38 17 12 9 43 118 108 Calgary 41 17 21 3 37 108 124 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 4 2 13 25 4 30 112 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 4, Florida 1 Philadelphia 3, Boston 2 Toronto 6, Ottawa 5 Detroit 5, Carolina 4, SO St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2, OT Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 0 Calgary 5, Edmonton 0 Los Angeles 4, San Jose 2 Winnipeg 5, Montreal 0 Chicago 4, Columbus 3 Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3 Vegas 1, Arizona 0 Colorado 4, Anaheim 1 N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Pittsburgh 5, New Jersey 2 Washington 8, Boston 1 Nashville 3, Dallas 2, SO
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 46 Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 23 10 11 2 0 22 67 68 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Belleville 19 7 11 1 0 15 46 64
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 25 11 12 2 0 24 74 85 Iowa 22 9 9 4 0 22 65 82 Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 49 Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72 Utica 11 6 4 0 1 13 37 38
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55 San Diego 29 17 12 0 0 34 97 92 Bakersfield 24 14 9 0 1 29 84 67 San Jose 23 9 8 4 2 24 65 76 Colorado 21 10 8 2 1 23 63 63 Ontario 27 9 15 3 0 21 85 107 Tucson 2 3 9 13 1 0 19 64 77 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Hartford 6, Providence 1 Laval 4, Toronto 3 Manitoba 3, Belleville 2 WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4 Cleveland 9, Rochester 2 Chicago 5, Iowa 4 Syracuse 5, Utica 1 Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1 Tucson 4, San Diego 1 Colorado 3, Texas 0 Rockford at Grand Rapids, ppd Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 0 Colorado 4, Texas 1 San Jose 5, Ontario 1 Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Belleville at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 36 17 .679 — Brooklyn 36 17 .679 — Boston 28 26 .519 8½ New York 27 27 .500 9½ Toronto 21 33 .389 15½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 25 .537 — Miami 28 25 .528 ½ Charlotte 27 25 .519 1 Washington 19 33 .365 9 Orlando 17 36 .321 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 — Indiana 25 27 .481 7½ Chicago 22 30 .423 10½ Cleveland 19 34 .358 14 Detroit 16 38 .296 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 29 23 .558 — Memphis 26 25 .510 2½ San Antonio 25 26 .490 3½ New Orleans 24 29 .453 5½ Houston 14 39 .264 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 40 13 .755 — Denver 34 19 .642 6 Portland 31 22 .585 9 Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 20 Minnesota 14 40 .259 26½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 37 15 .712 — L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 1½ L.A. Lakers 33 20 .623 4½ Golden State 25 28 .472 12½ Sacramento 22 31 .415 15½
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 135, Cleveland 115 L.A. Lakers 126, Brooklyn 101 Philadelphia 117, Oklahoma City 93 Utah 128, Sacramento 112 Phoenix 134, Washington 106 Golden State 125, Houston 109 Portland 118, Detroit 103
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 105, Charlotte 101 Boston 105, Denver 87 Milwaukee 124, Orlando 87 New Orleans 116, Cleveland 109 Indiana 132, Memphis 125 San Antonio 119, Dallas 117 Minnesota 121, Chicago 117 New York 102, Toronto 96 Miami 107, Portland 98 L.A. Clippers 131, Detroit 124
Monday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Orlando, 8 p.m. Chicago at Memphis, 9 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Washington at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at Portland, 10 p.m. Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.