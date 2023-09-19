BLOOMSBURG — Katie Zaktansky and Brooke Ryder both scored in the first half to help lead Warrior Run's girls soccer team to a 2-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II victory over Bloomsburg on Monday.
Raygan Lust added an assist for Warrior Run (7-2 overall), plus goalkeeper Addy Ohnmeiss made five saves to get the win.
The Defenders, who led in shots (10-7) but trailed 5-4 in corner kicks, next host Mount Carmel at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 3,
Milton 2 (OT)
HUGHESVILLE – The Black Panthers tasted defeat for the first time this season when Alyson Taggart scored with 3:26 left in overtime to give the Spartans the HAC-II victory.
Mackenzie Lopez and Addison Wenzel both scored in the second half for Milton (4-1, 2-1 HAC-II).
Hughesville (7-1, 1-1) also scored its two goals in the second half – from Alli Anstadt and Sophia Clark.
The Black Panthers stayed with the Spartans despite trailing in both shots (20-8) and corner kicks (6-2).
20-8. Sienna Short made eight saves in the loss.
Milton next hosts Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 5,
Loyalsock 2
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - A hat trick by Sarah Fritz lifted the Wildcats to a HAC-II win over the Lancers.
Fritz scored the first two goals of the game, and she completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal with 26:49 remaining in the second half.
Lydia Defacis also scored in the first half for Mifflinburg (2-6 overall), which led in corner kicks 2-1.
"It was a great win over Loyalsock, and our game is starting to develop," said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. "We're finding some key roles for different girls on the field, which is changing our game for the better.
"We're Looking forward to our next games," added Mifflinburg's coach.
The Wildcats next play at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Grace Prep 2,
Meadowbrook Chr. 1
MILTON – The Lions got a goal from Luke Osman late in the first half, but it didn’t hold up as Grace Prep scored twice in the second half to come away with the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Meadowbrook (1-5 overall and ACAA), which had 10 shots in the game, next plays at Juniata Christian today at 5:15 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 3,
Benton 0
BENTON – Olivia Fetterman, Shakira Moyer and Lainey Miller all scored to lead the Wildcats to the nonleague win over the Tigers.
Fetterman and Moyer scored within a span of 38 seconds of each other early in the game. Miller got her goal in the fourth to put the game away.
A cross sent by Calleigh Hoy and then a touch around the Benton GK by Moyer produced Fetterman’s goal. Hoy later assisted on Moyer’s goal moments later.
Lilee Dorman didn’t face a single shot against Benton as Mifflinburg improves to 8-1.
The Wildcats next host Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Muncy 3,
Milton 0
MUNCY – The Indians scored on two loose balls inside the circle to take a nonleague win over the Black Panthers.
Muncy’s defense was stout in the game. The Indians didn’t allow Milton to get off a single shot, or get any penalty corners either.
Alexis Reigel, however, made 17 saves to keep the Black Panthers in the game.
Milton (3-6) next hosts Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia 5,
Lewisburg 0
ALMEDIA – The Blue Jays won each match in straight sets to roll to the HAC-II win over the Green Dragons. Lewisburg (5-6) next plays at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
At Central Columbia
Singles
1. Brady McNamara (CC) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Rhianna Baker (CC) def. Dayssi Weis, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nguyen (CC) def. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Avery Kissing (CC) def. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng, 6-0, 6-2.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg 177,
Bloomsburg 202
DANVILLE – A 42 from Wilson Abram helped lead the Wildcats to another win – this one by 25 strokes over the Panthers at Frosty Valley Country Club.
Zeb Hufnagle and Kamdon Eicher both shot a 43 for Mifflinburg (7-2), which also got a 49 from Addison Norton.
The Wildcats next compete against Selinsgrove at Susquehanna Valley Country Club at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 177, Bloomsburg 202
At Frosty Valley Country Club
Mifflinburg scorers: Wilson Abram, 42; Zeb Hufnagle, 43; Kamdon Eicher, 43; Addison Norton, 49. Other golfers: Cub Dietrick, 50; Liz Sheesley, 64.
Bloomsburg scorers: Ryan Scherer, 47; Logan Traugh, 48; Zane Smith, 52; Alex Billmeyer, 55. Other golfers: Lincoln Dunlap, 64.
Warrior Run 165,
Central Columbia 189
MILTON – A 1-under-par 35 from Hannah Rabb, plus two more rounds in the low 40s lifted the Defenders to the HAC-II victory over the Blue Jays at Wynding Brook Golf Course.
Dylan Laubach followed with a 40 for Warrior Run (5-2), plus Max Wirnsberger shot a 42 and Carter Sheesley had a 48.
Warrior Run 165, Central Columbia 189
At Wynding Brook Golf Course
Warrior Run scorers: Hannah Rabb, 35; Dylan Laubach, 40; Max Wirnsberger, 42; Carter Sheesley, 48. Other golfers: Alec Fry, 49; Colin Moore, 55.
Central Columbia scorers: Nolen Beagle, 41; Conner Fulkersin, 49; Noah Costa, 49; Ben Kehres, 50. Other golfers: Landon Costa, 51; Carter Flick, 50.
Coed cross country
Milton boys/WR girls do well at Ben Bloser Invite
NEWVILLE – Ryan Bickhart and Rex Farr finished first and second, respectively, to lead the Black Panthers to a runner-up finish in Saturday’s Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational held at Big Spring High School.
Bickhart crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 2.67 seconds, while Farr came in close behind in 16:14.30 as Milton finished as the runner-up to Conrad Weiser, 118-137.
Other finishers for Milton were Jude Sterling (18th, 17:28), Matthew Schreck (40th, 18:37), Chance Benshoff (86th, 19:42), Chase Lytle (106th, 20:12), Tyler Kain (121st, 20:44).
Warrior Run also competed in the meet and finished 21st with 538 points.
Finishers for the Defenders included Aiden Hoffman (26th, 17:52), David Royles (132nd, 21:20), Michael Royles (138th, 21:38), Landen Ryder (141st, 21:47), Mason Cohoon (142nd, 21:50).
In the girls meet, Warrior Run finished third with 151 points (York Suburban won with 106), and Milton came in 17th with 407 points.
The top finisher for the Defenders was Claire Dufrene, who came in fourth in 19:48. The team’s other finishers included Keiara Shaffer (33rd, 22:09), Peyton Ranck (39th, 22:30), Lillian Wertz (41st, 22:34), Sarah Miller (46th, 22:50), Kelsey Hoffman (50th, 22:59).
The Black Panthers’ finishers were Jayden Mather (48th, 22:51), Mercedez Farr (74th, 24:00), Bella Poynter (99th, 25:00), Cage Farr (102nd, 25:06), Claire Dick (121st, 26:22), and Vanelys Cintron-Reyes (137th, 27:54),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.