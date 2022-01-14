National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 26 15 .634 —

Philadelphia 23 17 .575 2½

Toronto 20 18 .526 4½

Boston 21 21 .500 5½

New York 21 21 .500 5½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 26 15 .634 —

Charlotte 23 19 .548 3½

Washington 22 20 .524 4½

Atlanta 17 23 .425 8½

Orlando 7 35 .167 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 27 12 .692 —

Milwaukee 27 17 .614 2½

Cleveland 24 18 .571 4½

Indiana 15 27 .357 13½

Detroit 9 31 .225 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 30 14 .682 —

Dallas 22 19 .537 6½

New Orleans 16 26 .381 13

San Antonio 15 26 .366 13½

Houston 12 31 .279 17½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 28 14 .667 —

Denver 21 19 .525 6

Minnesota 20 22 .476 8

Portland 16 25 .390 11½

Oklahoma City 14 27 .341 13½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 31 9 .775 —

Golden State 30 11 .732 1½

L.A. Lakers 21 21 .500 11

L.A. Clippers 21 22 .488 11½

Sacramento 17 27 .386 16

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 118, Golden State 99

New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 89

Memphis 116, Minnesota 108

Oklahoma City 130, Brooklyn 109

Denver 140, Portland 108

Friday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 10 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 39 25 9 5 55 132 112

Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108

Toronto 35 23 9 3 49 117 88

Boston 34 21 11 2 44 107 87

Detroit 38 16 17 5 37 101 128

Buffalo 36 11 19 6 28 96 126

Ottawa 30 10 18 2 22 83 108

Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Rangers 38 24 10 4 52 110 94

Carolina 34 24 8 2 50 115 79

Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104

Pittsburgh 36 21 10 5 47 118 96

Columbus 35 17 17 1 35 114 122

Philadelphia 36 13 16 7 33 92 122

New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129

N.Y. Islanders 29 11 12 6 28 67 82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 38 24 12 2 50 118 103

St. Louis 37 22 10 5 49 128 99

Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109

Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102

Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99

Dallas 33 18 13 2 38 97 96

Chicago 37 14 18 5 33 90 123

Arizona 34 8 23 3 19 74 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117

Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110

Los Angeles 37 19 13 5 43 106 96

San Jose 38 20 17 1 41 105 117

Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87

Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111

Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 93 104

Seattle 36 10 22 4 24 98 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 6, Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 1

Buffalo 4, Nashville 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Men's college basketball

EAST

Army 73, Boston U. 63

Bridgeport 82, American International 79

Butler 72, Georgetown 58

Colgate 69, Navy 50

Gettysburg 73, Franklin & Marshall 65

Jefferson 101, Sciences (Pa.) 67

John Jay 111, Hunter 100

Johns Hopkins 70, McDaniel 65

Lehigh 97, Bucknell 64

Loyola (Md.) 74, Lafayette 60

Muhlenberg 61, Dickinson 52

Niagara 68, Canisius 58

North Texas 69, Marshall 65

St. Rose 86, St. Michael's 75

Swarthmore 98, Washington College (Md.) 47

Ursinus 87, Haverford 69

Wentworth 84, W. New England 70

Wright St. 75, Robert Morris 73

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 82, Christian Brothers 61

Appalachian St. 61, Coastal Carolina 60

Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 77

Charlotte 66, UTEP 53

Chowan 74, Mount Olive 73

Francis Marion 73, Erskine 61

Kennesaw St. 77, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Lake Erie 72, Trevecca Nazarene 56

Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 57

Mercer 97, VMI 91

Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57

Mississippi College 72, West Florida 62

Murray St. 67, Tennessee St. 44

Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51

Salem Tigers 82, Kentucky Wesleyan 76, OT

South Alabama 74, Georgia St. 65

The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69

UAB 84, FIU 56

UNC-Pembroke 97, Barton 90

Union (Tenn.) 87, Montevallo 80

Valdosta St. 79, Delta St. 66

W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66

Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT

MIDWEST

Cedarville 76, Walsh 73

DePaul 96, Seton Hall 92

Emporia St. 74, Pittsburg St. 59

Findlay 88, Tiffin 81

Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60

Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Milwaukee 77

Ill.-Springfield 98, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66

Iowa 83, Indiana 74

N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67

Neb.-Kearney 81, Missouri Western 79

Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65

Ohio Wesleyan 79, Oberlin 78

S. Dakota St. 95, Omaha 86

SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53

South Dakota 80, Denver 71

Truman St. 81, Missouri S&T 72

W. Illinois 73, North Dakota 68

Washburn 87, Missouri Southern 72

William Jewell 68, Drury 58

Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 75, Midwestern St. 73

Ark.-Fort Smith 71, W. New Mexico 60

Dallas Baptist 82, Texas-Permian Basin 75

E. Texas Baptist 81, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72

East Central 115, SE Oklahoma 113, 2OT

Howard Payne 75, Hardin-Simmons 60

Lubbock Christian 63, Texas A&M Commerce 59

McMurry 95, Sul Ross St. 84

S. Nazarene 93, Oklahoma Baptist 73

SW Oklahoma 83, NW Oklahoma 73

Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 56

St. Thomas (Texas) 59, Trinity (FL) 51

Texas St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 57

Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

Texas-Tyler 80, E. New Mexico 51

FAR WEST

Arizona 76, Colorado 55

CS San Bernardino 81, Humboldt St. 62

CS San Marcos 87, CSU-Chico 85

Cal Poly-Pomona 91, Sonoma St. 85, OT

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64

Dominican (Cal.) 72, Hawaii Pacific 67

Gonzaga 110, BYU 84

Grand Canyon 95, Abilene Christian 68

Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58

New Mexico St. 73, Tarleton St. 57

Oregon 84, UCLA 81, OT

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Pepperdine 62

San Diego 68, Portland 63, OT

San Francisco 97, Loyola Marymount 73

San Francisco St. 81, CS Dominguez Hills 71

Southern Cal 81, Oregon St. 71

St. Martin's 82, W. Washington 71

Stanford 62, Washington St. 57

Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 63

UC Riverside 57, Cal Poly 46

Weber St. 84, Idaho 74

Women's college basketball

EAST

Boston College 75, Pittsburgh 64

Fairfield 81, Niagara 64

Maine 77, New Hampshire 51

Manhattan 64, Iona 59

Michigan 74, Penn St. 57

Quinnipiac 79, St. Peter's 66

Rider 59, Canisius 51

Siena 69, Marist 53

SOUTH

Belmont 65, Austin Peay 46

Florida 68, Auburn 63

Georgia Tech 68, Florida St. 64

LSU 87, Missouri 85, OT

Louisiana-Lafayette 92, Troy 83

Louisville 84, Syracuse 71

Mercer 66, UNC-Greensboro 60

Miami 69, Clemson 60

Middle Tennessee 60, FAU 56

Mississippi 86, Alabama 56

Murray St. 76, Tennessee St. 62

NC State 66, Virginia 43

Notre Dame 74, Wake Forest 64

Samford 62, W. Carolina 47

South Alabama 69, Louisiana-Monroe 54

South Carolina 65, Texas A&M 45

Southern Miss. 65, Louisiana Tech 60

Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 51

Texas St. 78, Georgia Southern 74

Texas-Arlington 82, Georgia St. 68

UAB 65, FIU 56

Virginia Tech 65, Duke 54

Wofford 74, Furman 69

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 65, Valparaiso 49

Indiana 72, Nebraska 65

Iowa 79, Purdue 66

Loyola Chicago 48, Bradley 41

N. Iowa 74, Missouri St. 65

North Dakota 76, W. Illinois 65

Northwestern 68, Rutgers 63

Oakland 62, Wright St. 51

S. Dakota St. 72, Omaha 49

S. Illinois 60, Drake 49

St. Thomas (MN) 73, N. Dakota St. 62

Tennessee Tech 75, SE Missouri 58

Texas Rio Grande Valley 58, Chicago St. 47

Wichita St. 76, Cincinnati 66

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 98, Appalachian St. 92

Charlotte 71, UTEP 59

Grand Canyon 74, Abilene Christian 69

Lamar 68, Sam Houston St. 55

North Texas 64, Marshall 54

Old Dominion 57, UTSA 46

SMU 60, East Carolina 49

Tarleton St. 58, New Mexico St. 56

UALR 54, Coastal Carolina 50

W. Kentucky 78, Rice 61

FAR WEST

Air Force 77, Colorado St. 52

Arizona 55, Oregon St. 53

BYU 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 36

Cal Baptist 88, Dixie St. 60

Cal St.-Fullerton 65, CS Northridge 50

Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 57

Gonzaga 92, Pacific 51

Idaho 62, Weber St. 41

Idaho St. 87, E. Washington 66

Long Beach St. 68, UC Santa Barbara 54

New Mexico 85, Wyoming 76

Portland 65, San Francisco 60

San Diego 80, Loyola Marymount 48

San Diego St. 66, Utah St. 45

Santa Clara 74, Pepperdine 64

South Dakota 79, Denver 51

UC San Diego 82, Hawaii 58

UNLV 73, Boise St. 51

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Rafael Belliard special assistant, president of baseball operations/GM, Chino Cadahia senior coordinator, player development, Harry Spilman special assistant, player development and John Wathan special assistant, player development, John Wagle director of performance science/player development, Justin Hahn, director of medical services/physical therapy, Erika Wincheski director of sports nutrition. Minor league coordinators are Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator, Drew Saylor hitting coordinator, Victor Baez Dominican Academy field coordinator, Eddie Rodriguez infield coordinator, J.C. Boscan catching coordinator, Justin Kemp medical coordinator, Jarret Abell strength and conditioning/rehab strength and conditioning coordinator, Jason Nicols minor league video coordinator. Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance/strategist, Jeff Suppan roving pitching coach, Nic Jackson assistant hitting coordinator, Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach, Derrick Robinson minor league outfield, base running and bunting instructor, Tony Medina minor league/Latin America medical coordinator, Phil Falco assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Will Simon clubhouse and equipment operations manager, Monica Ramirez education/ESL and Latin America initiatives coordinator, Melissa Lambert assistant director of behavioral science, Jorge Guzman Arizona complex assistant/life skills coach, Sebastian Cambo behavioral science coordinator, Logan Gudde physical therapist, Fabio Herrera manager of international operations, Massiel Rodriguez assistant to Dominican operations, Joel Rivera assistant to Dominican operations, Susana Richardson Dominican Academy administrative assistant, Eddy Dominican video coordinator, Hugo Aguero, Quilvio Veras Jr. and Ivan Tio club video assistants.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Daren Brown manager of Triple-A Jacksonville, Kevin Randel manager of Double-A Pensacola, Jorge Hernández manager of Single-A Beloit, Angel Espada manager of Single-A Jupiter, Luis Dorante Sr. manager of Florida Complex League (FCL) and Nelson Prada manager of Dominican Summer League (DSL).

MINOR LEAGUE

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Bowles to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Kenny Ogg.

OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired OF Kona Quiggle from the Idaho Falls (PL).

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Ariel Sandoval.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Kevin Knox II and a conditional future first-round pick from New York in exchange for F Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill as well as a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations.

DETROIT PISTONS — Rescinded the Monday trade sending G Rodney McGruder and a 2022-second round pick to Denver for C Bol Bol after he failed to recieve medical clearance with Detroit.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract. Waived G Javonte Smart.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Malik Fitts.

Women's National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Waived Tianna Hawkins.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived Megan Walker. Signed Shey Peddy to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Joe Walker to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Duke Ejiofor to a reserve/future contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to a reserve/future contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated QB Justin Fields from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to a reserve/future contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated S Jayron Kearse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to terms with Will McClay on a contract extension as vice-president.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Fired head coach David Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated QB C.J. Beathard form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Reinstated OT Caleb Benenoch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a contract extension.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens' D Chris Wideman for one game without pay for head-butting during a game against Boston on Jan. 12.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal to taxi squad and D Brendan Guhle from San Diego (AHL). Placed D Simon Benoit on the reserve/COVID19 protocol list.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Reinstated F Kyle Okposo and F Alex Tuch from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol list. Reassigned F Brett Murray to the Taxi Squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Gregory Hofmann. Placed LW Jakub Voracek on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Damiani from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Michael McNiven to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad. Reassigned D Louie Belpedio and LW Brandon Baddock to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Kyle Shapiro on a free agent professional tryout agreement. Recalled D Colton White from the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL). Recalled LW Max Willman and C Morgan Frost from the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LWs Filip Hallander and Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled RW James Neal from the minors to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott, Mikhail Berdin and RW Austin Poganski from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled Ds Declan Chisholm, Dylan Samberg, LW C.J. Suess and C Cole Perfetti from taxi squad. Placed G Eric Comrie and D Brenden Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL) and G Dylan Wells from Norfolk (AHL) loans. Released G Daniel Mannella from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Brandon Fortunato from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and sent him to Jacksonville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Bryce Misley from Iowa (ECHL) loan. Signed F Eric Staal to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon and D Andrew Peski from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Mike McKee to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) loans.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released Fs Connor Fries and Filip Virgili.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Aaron Ryback.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL). Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve effective Jan. 6.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Thomas Sigouin to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G Sammy Bernard from his standard player contract.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Connor Graham to the active roster. Activated D Jeff Solow from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on the reserve list. Loaned G Charles Williams to Rochester (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Stephen Mundinger to the active roster.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Metis Roelens from the commissioners exempt list. Loaned D Zach Malatesta to Providence (AHL), G Zachary Bouthillier, Ds Nate Kallen and F Patrick Shea to Springfield (AHL), F Pascal Laberge to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Alex Kile to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Dillon Kelley from Kansas City and F Brady Fleurent from Wichita and placed them on the active roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Danick Malouin to the active roster. Activated G Marc-Antoine Gelinas from the reserve list. Placed D Mathieu Brisebois on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Rob Mattison to the emergency backup goalie list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on the reserve list and D Sean Allen on injured reserve effective Jan. 2.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to transfer terms with MF Jhojan Valencia on a three-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Sean Zawadzki to a one-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Ted Ku-DiPietro to a two-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen assistant coaches and Zach Thornton goalkeeper coach.

INTER MIAMI FC — Re-signed MF George Acosta and signed D Aime Mabika to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Abu Danladi to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Luiz Muzzi executive vice president of soccer operations/general manager and Ricardo Moreira assistant general manager/technical director.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed Gs Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham to one-year contracts.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Jaziel Orozco to a two-year homegrown player contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G J.T. Marcinkowski to a two-year contract. Signed M Niko tsakiris to a homegrown player contract though 2025 with a club option for 2026.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC - Signed MF Albert Rusnak as a designated player.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and MF Roger Espinoza to one-year contracts.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Raul Aguilera.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Lindsay Barenz president.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Erick Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

United Soccer League

USL - Announced the Blue Goose Soccer Club to join USL League Two.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Andrea Pagnanelli chief business officer.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Re'quan Boyette football's outside receiver coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Effrem Reed football's running back coach.

