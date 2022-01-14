National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 26 15 .634 —
Philadelphia 23 17 .575 2½
Toronto 20 18 .526 4½
Boston 21 21 .500 5½
New York 21 21 .500 5½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 26 15 .634 —
Charlotte 23 19 .548 3½
Washington 22 20 .524 4½
Atlanta 17 23 .425 8½
Orlando 7 35 .167 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 12 .692 —
Milwaukee 27 17 .614 2½
Cleveland 24 18 .571 4½
Indiana 15 27 .357 13½
Detroit 9 31 .225 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 30 14 .682 —
Dallas 22 19 .537 6½
New Orleans 16 26 .381 13
San Antonio 15 26 .366 13½
Houston 12 31 .279 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 28 14 .667 —
Denver 21 19 .525 6
Minnesota 20 22 .476 8
Portland 16 25 .390 11½
Oklahoma City 14 27 .341 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 31 9 .775 —
Golden State 30 11 .732 1½
L.A. Lakers 21 21 .500 11
L.A. Clippers 21 22 .488 11½
Sacramento 17 27 .386 16
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 118, Golden State 99
New Orleans 113, L.A. Clippers 89
Memphis 116, Minnesota 108
Oklahoma City 130, Brooklyn 109
Denver 140, Portland 108
Friday's Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 39 25 9 5 55 132 112
Florida 36 24 7 5 53 142 108
Toronto 35 23 9 3 49 117 88
Boston 34 21 11 2 44 107 87
Detroit 38 16 17 5 37 101 128
Buffalo 36 11 19 6 28 96 126
Ottawa 30 10 18 2 22 83 108
Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 38 24 10 4 52 110 94
Carolina 34 24 8 2 50 115 79
Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104
Pittsburgh 36 21 10 5 47 118 96
Columbus 35 17 17 1 35 114 122
Philadelphia 36 13 16 7 33 92 122
New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129
N.Y. Islanders 29 11 12 6 28 67 82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 38 24 12 2 50 118 103
St. Louis 37 22 10 5 49 128 99
Colorado 33 22 8 3 47 143 109
Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102
Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99
Dallas 33 18 13 2 38 97 96
Chicago 37 14 18 5 33 90 123
Arizona 34 8 23 3 19 74 129
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117
Anaheim 39 19 13 7 45 117 110
Los Angeles 37 19 13 5 43 106 96
San Jose 38 20 17 1 41 105 117
Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 93 104
Seattle 36 10 22 4 24 98 133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Columbus 6, Carolina 0
Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2
Boston 3, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2
St. Louis 2, Seattle 1
Buffalo 4, Nashville 1
Chicago 3, Montreal 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 0
Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 2
Friday's Games
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Saturday's Games
Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, ppd
Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Men's college basketball
EAST
Army 73, Boston U. 63
Bridgeport 82, American International 79
Butler 72, Georgetown 58
Colgate 69, Navy 50
Gettysburg 73, Franklin & Marshall 65
Jefferson 101, Sciences (Pa.) 67
John Jay 111, Hunter 100
Johns Hopkins 70, McDaniel 65
Lehigh 97, Bucknell 64
Loyola (Md.) 74, Lafayette 60
Muhlenberg 61, Dickinson 52
Niagara 68, Canisius 58
North Texas 69, Marshall 65
St. Rose 86, St. Michael's 75
Swarthmore 98, Washington College (Md.) 47
Ursinus 87, Haverford 69
Wentworth 84, W. New England 70
Wright St. 75, Robert Morris 73
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 82, Christian Brothers 61
Appalachian St. 61, Coastal Carolina 60
Belmont 92, Tennessee Tech 77
Charlotte 66, UTEP 53
Chowan 74, Mount Olive 73
Francis Marion 73, Erskine 61
Kennesaw St. 77, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Lake Erie 72, Trevecca Nazarene 56
Louisiana Tech 80, Southern Miss. 57
Mercer 97, VMI 91
Middle Tennessee 70, FAU 57
Mississippi College 72, West Florida 62
Murray St. 67, Tennessee St. 44
Old Dominion 83, UTSA 51
Salem Tigers 82, Kentucky Wesleyan 76, OT
South Alabama 74, Georgia St. 65
The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69
UAB 84, FIU 56
UNC-Pembroke 97, Barton 90
Union (Tenn.) 87, Montevallo 80
Valdosta St. 79, Delta St. 66
W. Kentucky 80, Rice 66
Winthrop 86, UNC-Asheville 80, OT
MIDWEST
Cedarville 76, Walsh 73
DePaul 96, Seton Hall 92
Emporia St. 74, Pittsburg St. 59
Findlay 88, Tiffin 81
Fort Wayne 62, Detroit 60
Green Bay 69, IUPUI 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Milwaukee 77
Ill.-Springfield 98, Lindenwood (Mo.) 66
Iowa 83, Indiana 74
N. Kentucky 68, Youngstown St. 67
Neb.-Kearney 81, Missouri Western 79
Oakland 70, Cleveland St. 65
Ohio Wesleyan 79, Oberlin 78
S. Dakota St. 95, Omaha 86
SIU-Edwardsville 66, E. Illinois 53
South Dakota 80, Denver 71
Truman St. 81, Missouri S&T 72
W. Illinois 73, North Dakota 68
Washburn 87, Missouri Southern 72
William Jewell 68, Drury 58
Wisconsin 78, Ohio St. 68
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 75, Midwestern St. 73
Ark.-Fort Smith 71, W. New Mexico 60
Dallas Baptist 82, Texas-Permian Basin 75
E. Texas Baptist 81, Mary Hardin-Baylor 72
East Central 115, SE Oklahoma 113, 2OT
Howard Payne 75, Hardin-Simmons 60
Lubbock Christian 63, Texas A&M Commerce 59
McMurry 95, Sul Ross St. 84
S. Nazarene 93, Oklahoma Baptist 73
SW Oklahoma 83, NW Oklahoma 73
Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 56
St. Thomas (Texas) 59, Trinity (FL) 51
Texas St. 80, Louisiana-Monroe 56
Texas Tech 78, Oklahoma St. 57
Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 73
Texas-Tyler 80, E. New Mexico 51
FAR WEST
Arizona 76, Colorado 55
CS San Bernardino 81, Humboldt St. 62
CS San Marcos 87, CSU-Chico 85
Cal Poly-Pomona 91, Sonoma St. 85, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, CS Northridge 64
Dominican (Cal.) 72, Hawaii Pacific 67
Gonzaga 110, BYU 84
Grand Canyon 95, Abilene Christian 68
Long Beach St. 65, UC Santa Barbara 58
New Mexico St. 73, Tarleton St. 57
Oregon 84, UCLA 81, OT
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 77, Pepperdine 62
San Diego 68, Portland 63, OT
San Francisco 97, Loyola Marymount 73
San Francisco St. 81, CS Dominguez Hills 71
Southern Cal 81, Oregon St. 71
St. Martin's 82, W. Washington 71
Stanford 62, Washington St. 57
Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 63
UC Riverside 57, Cal Poly 46
Weber St. 84, Idaho 74
Women's college basketball
EAST
Boston College 75, Pittsburgh 64
Fairfield 81, Niagara 64
Maine 77, New Hampshire 51
Manhattan 64, Iona 59
Michigan 74, Penn St. 57
Quinnipiac 79, St. Peter's 66
Rider 59, Canisius 51
Siena 69, Marist 53
SOUTH
Belmont 65, Austin Peay 46
Florida 68, Auburn 63
Georgia Tech 68, Florida St. 64
LSU 87, Missouri 85, OT
Louisiana-Lafayette 92, Troy 83
Louisville 84, Syracuse 71
Mercer 66, UNC-Greensboro 60
Miami 69, Clemson 60
Middle Tennessee 60, FAU 56
Mississippi 86, Alabama 56
Murray St. 76, Tennessee St. 62
NC State 66, Virginia 43
Notre Dame 74, Wake Forest 64
Samford 62, W. Carolina 47
South Alabama 69, Louisiana-Monroe 54
South Carolina 65, Texas A&M 45
Southern Miss. 65, Louisiana Tech 60
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 51
Texas St. 78, Georgia Southern 74
Texas-Arlington 82, Georgia St. 68
UAB 65, FIU 56
Virginia Tech 65, Duke 54
Wofford 74, Furman 69
MIDWEST
Illinois St. 65, Valparaiso 49
Indiana 72, Nebraska 65
Iowa 79, Purdue 66
Loyola Chicago 48, Bradley 41
N. Iowa 74, Missouri St. 65
North Dakota 76, W. Illinois 65
Northwestern 68, Rutgers 63
Oakland 62, Wright St. 51
S. Dakota St. 72, Omaha 49
S. Illinois 60, Drake 49
St. Thomas (MN) 73, N. Dakota St. 62
Tennessee Tech 75, SE Missouri 58
Texas Rio Grande Valley 58, Chicago St. 47
Wichita St. 76, Cincinnati 66
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 98, Appalachian St. 92
Charlotte 71, UTEP 59
Grand Canyon 74, Abilene Christian 69
Lamar 68, Sam Houston St. 55
North Texas 64, Marshall 54
Old Dominion 57, UTSA 46
SMU 60, East Carolina 49
Tarleton St. 58, New Mexico St. 56
UALR 54, Coastal Carolina 50
W. Kentucky 78, Rice 61
FAR WEST
Air Force 77, Colorado St. 52
Arizona 55, Oregon St. 53
BYU 78, Saint Mary's (Cal) 36
Cal Baptist 88, Dixie St. 60
Cal St.-Fullerton 65, CS Northridge 50
Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 57
Gonzaga 92, Pacific 51
Idaho 62, Weber St. 41
Idaho St. 87, E. Washington 66
Long Beach St. 68, UC Santa Barbara 54
New Mexico 85, Wyoming 76
Portland 65, San Francisco 60
San Diego 80, Loyola Marymount 48
San Diego St. 66, Utah St. 45
Santa Clara 74, Pepperdine 64
South Dakota 79, Denver 51
UC San Diego 82, Hawaii 58
UNLV 73, Boise St. 51
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Rafael Belliard special assistant, president of baseball operations/GM, Chino Cadahia senior coordinator, player development, Harry Spilman special assistant, player development and John Wathan special assistant, player development, John Wagle director of performance science/player development, Justin Hahn, director of medical services/physical therapy, Erika Wincheski director of sports nutrition. Minor league coordinators are Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator, Drew Saylor hitting coordinator, Victor Baez Dominican Academy field coordinator, Eddie Rodriguez infield coordinator, J.C. Boscan catching coordinator, Justin Kemp medical coordinator, Jarret Abell strength and conditioning/rehab strength and conditioning coordinator, Jason Nicols minor league video coordinator. Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance/strategist, Jeff Suppan roving pitching coach, Nic Jackson assistant hitting coordinator, Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach, Derrick Robinson minor league outfield, base running and bunting instructor, Tony Medina minor league/Latin America medical coordinator, Phil Falco assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Will Simon clubhouse and equipment operations manager, Monica Ramirez education/ESL and Latin America initiatives coordinator, Melissa Lambert assistant director of behavioral science, Jorge Guzman Arizona complex assistant/life skills coach, Sebastian Cambo behavioral science coordinator, Logan Gudde physical therapist, Fabio Herrera manager of international operations, Massiel Rodriguez assistant to Dominican operations, Joel Rivera assistant to Dominican operations, Susana Richardson Dominican Academy administrative assistant, Eddy Dominican video coordinator, Hugo Aguero, Quilvio Veras Jr. and Ivan Tio club video assistants.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Daren Brown manager of Triple-A Jacksonville, Kevin Randel manager of Double-A Pensacola, Jorge Hernández manager of Single-A Beloit, Angel Espada manager of Single-A Jupiter, Luis Dorante Sr. manager of Florida Complex League (FCL) and Nelson Prada manager of Dominican Summer League (DSL).
MINOR LEAGUE
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Bowles to a contract extension.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Kenny Ogg.
OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired OF Kona Quiggle from the Idaho Falls (PL).
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Ariel Sandoval.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Kevin Knox II and a conditional future first-round pick from New York in exchange for F Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill as well as a 2025 second-round pick and cash considerations.
DETROIT PISTONS — Rescinded the Monday trade sending G Rodney McGruder and a 2022-second round pick to Denver for C Bol Bol after he failed to recieve medical clearance with Detroit.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract. Waived G Javonte Smart.
UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Malik Fitts.
Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Waived Tianna Hawkins.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived Megan Walker. Signed Shey Peddy to a training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Joe Walker to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Duke Ejiofor to a reserve/future contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to a reserve/future contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated QB Justin Fields from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to a reserve/future contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated S Jayron Kearse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to terms with Will McClay on a contract extension as vice-president.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Fired head coach David Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated QB C.J. Beathard form the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Reinstated OT Caleb Benenoch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a contract extension.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller on a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens' D Chris Wideman for one game without pay for head-butting during a game against Boston on Jan. 12.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal to taxi squad and D Brendan Guhle from San Diego (AHL). Placed D Simon Benoit on the reserve/COVID19 protocol list.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Reinstated F Kyle Okposo and F Alex Tuch from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol list. Reassigned F Brett Murray to the Taxi Squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL). Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to the taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Gregory Hofmann. Placed LW Jakub Voracek on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Damiani from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned G Michael McNiven to the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad. Reassigned D Louie Belpedio and LW Brandon Baddock to Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Kyle Shapiro on a free agent professional tryout agreement. Recalled D Colton White from the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL). Recalled LW Max Willman and C Morgan Frost from the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LWs Filip Hallander and Drew O'Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled RW James Neal from the minors to the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott, Mikhail Berdin and RW Austin Poganski from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled Ds Declan Chisholm, Dylan Samberg, LW C.J. Suess and C Cole Perfetti from taxi squad. Placed G Eric Comrie and D Brenden Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL) and G Dylan Wells from Norfolk (AHL) loans. Released G Daniel Mannella from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Brandon Fortunato from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and sent him to Jacksonville (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Bryce Misley from Iowa (ECHL) loan. Signed F Eric Staal to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon and D Andrew Peski from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Mike McKee to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) loans.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released Fs Connor Fries and Filip Virgili.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Aaron Ryback.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL). Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve effective Jan. 6.
INDY FUEL — Signed G Thomas Sigouin to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G Sammy Bernard from his standard player contract.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Connor Graham to the active roster. Activated D Jeff Solow from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on the reserve list. Loaned G Charles Williams to Rochester (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Stephen Mundinger to the active roster.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Metis Roelens from the commissioners exempt list. Loaned D Zach Malatesta to Providence (AHL), G Zachary Bouthillier, Ds Nate Kallen and F Patrick Shea to Springfield (AHL), F Pascal Laberge to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Alex Kile to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Dillon Kelley from Kansas City and F Brady Fleurent from Wichita and placed them on the active roster.
TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Danick Malouin to the active roster. Activated G Marc-Antoine Gelinas from the reserve list. Placed D Mathieu Brisebois on the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Released G Rob Mattison to the emergency backup goalie list.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on the reserve list and D Sean Allen on injured reserve effective Jan. 2.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Agreed to transfer terms with MF Jhojan Valencia on a three-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Sean Zawadzki to a one-year contract.
D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Ted Ku-DiPietro to a two-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen assistant coaches and Zach Thornton goalkeeper coach.
INTER MIAMI FC — Re-signed MF George Acosta and signed D Aime Mabika to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Abu Danladi to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Luiz Muzzi executive vice president of soccer operations/general manager and Ricardo Moreira assistant general manager/technical director.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed Gs Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham to one-year contracts.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Jaziel Orozco to a two-year homegrown player contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G J.T. Marcinkowski to a two-year contract. Signed M Niko tsakiris to a homegrown player contract though 2025 with a club option for 2026.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC - Signed MF Albert Rusnak as a designated player.
SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and MF Roger Espinoza to one-year contracts.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Raul Aguilera.
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Lindsay Barenz president.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Erick Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.
United Soccer League
USL - Announced the Blue Goose Soccer Club to join USL League Two.
National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Andrea Pagnanelli chief business officer.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA — Named Re'quan Boyette football's outside receiver coach.
MICHIGAN ST. — Named Effrem Reed football's running back coach.
