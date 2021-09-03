Girls soccer
Lady Lions Kickoff Tournament
Meadowbrook Chr. 8
Montgomery 0
MILTON - The Lions scored six goals in the first half to roll to a season-opening win over the Red Raiders in their kickoff tournament on Friday.
Audrey Millett scored four goals in the first half, with her first one coming less than 2 minutes in, while Maddy Osman and Kailey Devlin each had one goal in the opening 40 minutes.
Osman also scored in the second half for Meadowbrook (1-0), which played Wyalusing in the championship game Saturday.
Lady Lions Kickoff Tournament
at Meadowbrook Christian School
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Montgomery 0
First half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Kailey Devlin, 38:19.
MC-Maddy Osman, assist Grace Skjodal, 36:44.
MC-Millett, assist Devlin, 32:23.
MC-Devlin, unassisted, 20:03.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 15:22.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 12:17.
Second half
MC-Osman, unassisted, 16:19.
MC-Ember Erb, unassisted, :15.
Shots: Meadowbrook, 19-1; Corners: Meadowbrook, 2-0; Saves: Meadowbrook, 1; Montgomery, 6.
