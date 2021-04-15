College softball
Game 1: Lycoming 6, FDU-Florham 1Game 2: Lycoming 4, FSU-Florham 2Notes:
First-year player Kylie Segraves blasted a school-record tying three doubles in game one and added another in game two to key Lycoming in the sweep. Segraves went 5-for-8 with four doubles during the afternoon, while her three doubles in the first game tied the school record held by Kristi Weaver ’16, who did it twice. Also in the first game, junior Kacee Reitz, a graduate of Milton Area High School, hit an RBI single plus Lewisburg High grad Taylor Gessner singled and scored a run. Gessner finished the first game 2-for-3 with a run. And in game two, Gessner batted 2-for-4 with a run.
Lycoming is 9-7, 9-4. FDU-Florham is 3-13, 3-13.
Men’s lacrosseWilkes 11, Lycoming 10Note:
Junior Blake Premo led Lycoming with three goals and freshman Lucas Podvey and junior Josh Hall combined to scoop up 22 groundballs, but a late rally helped Wilkes take the MAC Freedom win.
Wilkes is 3-6, 3-4 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 0-8, 0-6.
Women’s tennisFDU-Florham 6, Lycoming 3Note:
First-year players Emily Wolfgang and Haley Seebold won both their singles and doubles matches to lead Lycoming.
FDU-Florham is 3-2, 1-2 MAC-Freedom. Lycoming is 0-5, 0-2.
Men’s tennisFDU-Florham 7, Lycoming 2Note:
Sophomore Nate Redell and junior Casey Haas each posted singles wins to lead the Warriors.
FDU-Florham is 3-2, 1-2 MAC-Freedom. Lycoming is 1-4, 0-2.
Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 Miami 5 6 .455 1½ Washington 3 6 .333 2½ Atlanta 4 8 .333 3
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 Chicago 5 7 .417 2 Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 2
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 2 .833 _ San Francisco 8 4 .667 2 San Diego 8 5 .615 2½ Arizona 4 8 .333 6 Colorado 3 9 .250 7
Washington 6, St. Louis 0 Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0 San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0 N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1 Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m. Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m. San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Boston 9 3 .750 _ Toronto 6 6 .500 3 Baltimore 5 6 .455 3½ New York 5 7 .417 4 Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4
W L Pct GB Kansas City 6 4 .600 _ Cleveland 6 5 .545 ½ Chicago 6 6 .500 1 Detroit 6 6 .500 1 Minnesota 5 7 .417 2
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _ Seattle 6 5 .545 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1 Oakland 5 7 .417 2 Texas 5 7 .417 2
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1 Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1 Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0 Detroit 6, Houston 4 Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 12:35 p.m., 1st game Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 3:35 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Mac Sceroler on the 10-day IL. retroactive to April 13. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from the alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Chase on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from the alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Jordan Alvarez, 2B Jose Altuve, 3B/SS Alex Bregman, INF Robel Garcia and C Martin Maldanado on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones, C Garrett Stubbs and INF Abraham Toro from the alternate training site. Selected INF Alex De Goti and OF Ronnie Dawson from the alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Nick Heath for assignment. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to the alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF J.T. Riddle from the alternate training site. Recalled RF Alex Kirilloff from the alternate training site. Reinstated 3B Josh Donaldson from 10-day IL and optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to the alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to the alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Donovan Walton to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from the alternate training site. Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to the alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Anthony Castro. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia and LHP Tucker Davidson from the alternate training site. Placed OF Christian Pache and LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL. CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Austin Romine from the 10-day IL. and RHP Jason Adam from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Selected RHP Shelby Miller from the alternate training site. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment. Optioned RHP Adbert Alsolay and LHP Brad Wieck to the alternate training site. CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed LHP Phillip Diehl off waivers from Colorado and optioned to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Michael Lorenzen from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Tyrone Taylor from the alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to the alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed CF Adam Haseley on the restricted list. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to the alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to the alternate training site. Reinstated RHPs Pierce Johnson and Dan Altivilla from 10-day IL. Placed RHP Taylor Williams on the 10-day IL. Minor League Baseball Frontier League TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Frank Herron, FB Mikey and DL P.J. Johnson. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jadevon Clowney. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and TE Stephen Carlson. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Keanu Neal. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Antony Auclair. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Calvin Munson and DB Jamal Perry to one-year exclusive rights contracts for 2021 season. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted Andre Patterson to assistant head coach and named Robert Steeples assistant special teams’ coach and Marquis Johnson assistant strength and conditioning coach. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Ryan Lewis. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Eric Wilson. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed QB Josh Hobbs and LB Vince Williams. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived TE Chase Howell. Re-signed ERFA OL Daniel Brunskill. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed Chuck Arnold to a contract extension to remain president of Seattle Seahawks First and Goal through 2027. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Giovani Bernard. Re-signed DT Steve McLendon. HOCKEY National Hockey League COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Conor Timmins, G Jonas Johansson and D Dan Renouff from the minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract extension. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Taro Hirose and G Kaden Fulchere to Grand Rapids (AHL) from their taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Nico Sturm from the minor league taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from minor the league taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reinstated C Michael McCarron from suspension. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Collin Adams on a two-year, two-way contract. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed C Jackson Cates on IR COVID-19 protocol. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Conor Sheary to a two-year contract. Minor League Hockey American Hockey League CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Tommy Novak on loan from Nashville (NHL). Recalled RW Phil Tomasino from loan by Nashville (NHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Artus Silovs from loan by Vancouver (NHL). ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled C Lias Andersson and D Austin Strand from loan by Los Angeles (NHL). Returned F Aidan Dudas on loan from Los Angeles (NHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Nicolas Beaudin and D Ian Mitchell from loan by Chicago (NHL). Returned LW Brandon Pirri on loan from Chicago (NHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Nicolas Meloche from loan by San Jose (NHL). Returned D Greg Pateryn on loan from San Jose (NHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Signed RW Walker Duehr and added to roster. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned D Kyle Capobianco on loan from Arizona (NHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Brett Neumann on loan from Bridgeport (AHL) and D Darian Skeoch in trade from Indy. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Michael Downing, D Stefan LeBlanc and F Max Cook from reserve. Placed F Tommy Marchin, D Cole MacDonald and D Jordan Sambrook on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Kevin McKernan and added to active roster. Acquired F Frank DiChiara from Allen and added to active roster. Activated F Jack Poehling from injured reserve. Placed G Jacob Ingham and F Matthew Strome on reserve. Placed F Greg Meireles on injured reserve retroactive to April 1st. Placed F Jesse Schultz on injured reserve retroactive to April 7th. INDY FUEL — Activated D Anthony Wyse, D Tim Shoup and F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed F Matt Marcinew on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Marcus Crawford, D Connor Doherty and F Rob Bordson from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins, D Luke Bafia and D Noah Delmas on reserve. Placed F Kelly Bent on injured reserve retroactive to April 11th. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Parker Milner as EBUG. Activated F Fabrizio Ricci from reserve. Placed F Jerry D’Amigo on commisioner’s exempt list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Garrett Klotz from reserve. Placed Charles Curti on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Tariq Hammond from loan to Henderson (AHL). Released G Sean Romeo and F Marc Johnstone from standard player contracts. Activated F Darien Craighead from injured reserve. Activated G Alex Dubeau, D Zachary Malatesta and F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed D Jordan Klimek, F Dylan Steman and D Connor Moore on reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook on injured reserve retroactive to April 12th. TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Charlie Sampair from loan to San Diego. Activated F Conlan Keenan from reserve. Placed F Danny Moynihan on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Alex Lepowski from injured reserve. Activated D Brandon Fehd from reserve. Placed G Kevin Carr on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Adam Smith from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on reserve. Southern Professional Hockey League BIRMINGHAM BULLS — Activated G Austin Lotz from the Injured reserve. Waived C J.M. Piotrowski. PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Skyler Smutek to standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Promoted Dave Kasper to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Named Lucy Rushton general manager and head of technical recruitment and analysis. COLLEGE GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY — Acquired G Davonte Gaines from Tennessee for the men’s basketball roster. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Acquired F Taylor Muff from Northern Colorado for the women’s basketball 2021-22 academic year.
