MILTON — A couple of dominating singles wins from Trace Witter and Tyler Geiswite helped Milton prevail over Mifflinburg 4-1 to take the nonleague match and get their first win of the year.
Witter and Geiswite both won their matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Talen Hoffer and Deven Shoemaker.
The No. 1 doubles team of Gaven Russell and Hagan Hanselman-Reigel took a 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8 (super tiebreak) win for Milton (1-8).
“I was very proud of our level of play today. This was a team that was close to us on paper, but we were able to play hard with three players out,” said Milton coach Andrew McNeal. “The boys have been working hard and its starting to show in the second half of this season. I believe this win will be a huge boost to our momentum going forward in the rest of the season and hopefully into the post season with our doubles teams.
The Black Panthers next host Williamsport at 4 p.m. today.
1. Trace Witter (Milt) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Tyler Geiswite (Milt) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Jacob Post (Miff) won by forfeit.
1. Gaven Russell-Hagan Hanselman-Reigel (Milt) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8 (super tiebreak).
2. Talen Hoffer-Deven Shoemaker (Milt) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders saw their three-game winning streak come to an end after the Spartans’ Jediah Webb struck out 10 batters over six innings of work in the opener of the Tri-Town Classic on Saturday.
Webb allowed just two earned runs off seven hits in the game as Hughesville (7-0) posted big innings in the second and fifth innings to take control of the game.
Isaiah Betz batted 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored, plus Landon Polcyn went 2-for-3 and hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to lead Warrior Run (4-3).
The Defenders then met Montgomery in the consolation game. The Red Raiders led 5-3 in the fifth before the game as suspended. The contest will be made up at a later date.
Warrior Run next hosts Loyalsock today at 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville 7, Warrior Run 3
Saturday at Hughesville High School
Warrior Run 000 111 0 — 3-8-2
Hughesville 130 030 x — 7-8-3
Gabe Engel, Isaiah Betz (4), Landon Polcyn (5) and Aden Lewis. Jediah Webb, Evan Snyder (7) and Trent Wetzel.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 1-for-4; Engel, 1-for-4, run scored; Polcyn, 2-for-3, HR (4th, solo); Betz, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Stone Allison, 1-for-3; James Keifer, RBI.
Top Hughesville hitters: Eli Olshefskie, 1-for-4, RBI; Carter Cowburn, 1-for-4, double; aiden Barlett, 2 runs; Jackson Bower, 3-for-4, double, run; Angelo Ferrigno, run; Gage Thomas, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Mason Hoppes, 1-for-2; Coen Riegner, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run.
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers were leading the Golden Knights 3-0 before rains came to suspend the nonleague matchup in the top of the fifth inning. Through the first four innings Ethan Rhodes hit a pair of doubles for Milton, including driving in two with his two-bagger in the third.
