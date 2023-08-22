Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 77 47 .621 _ Tampa Bay 75 51 .595 3 Toronto 69 56 .552 8½ Boston 66 59 .528 11½ New York 60 64 .484 17
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 60 .520 _ Cleveland 59 66 .472 6 Detroit 57 68 .456 8 Chicago 49 76 .392 16 Kansas City 40 87 .315 26
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 72 53 .576 _ Houston 71 55 .563 1½ Seattle 70 55 .560 2 Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11 Oakland 35 90 .280 37
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 44 .645 _ Philadelphia 68 57 .544 12½ Miami 64 62 .508 17 New York 59 67 .468 22 Washington 57 68 .456 23½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 68 57 .544 _ Chicago 65 59 .524 2½ Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4 Pittsburgh 56 69 .448 12 St. Louis 55 71 .437 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 47 .618 _ San Francisco 65 60 .520 12 Arizona 65 61 .516 12½ San Diego 60 66 .476 17½ Colorado 48 76 .387 28½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1 Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3 Seattle 7, Houston 6 Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0 Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Milwaukee 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5 Baltimore 12, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6 Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2 Houston 9, Boston 4 Oakland 6, Kansas City 4 Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Houck 3-6) at Houston (Verlander 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Woo 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m. Kansas City (Zerpa 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 3 Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0 San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3 St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Milwaukee 6, Texas 2 Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 5 Washington 4, Philadelphia 3
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4 San Diego 6, Miami 2 Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 9-8) at Detroit (Olson 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Harrison 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 3-8) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-13), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-2) at Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-6) at Atlanta (Elder 9-4), 7:20 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 6-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-8) at L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-9), 9:38 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 8-8) at San Diego (Snell 10-8), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Gray 8-6) at Arizona (Gallen 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
FootballNFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 38 46 Miami 1 1 0 .500 31 22 New England 1 1 0 .500 30 37 N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 49 34
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 0 0 1.000 53 30 Houston 1 1 0 .500 23 37 Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 40 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 41 39
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 54 32 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 48 48 Cleveland 1 1 1 .500 54 51 Cincinnati 0 1 1 .250 32 49
West W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 24 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 62 36 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 51 39 Denver 0 2 0 .000 37 39
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 2 0 0 1.000 46 43 N.Y. Giants 1 1 0 .500 37 40 Philadelphia 0 1 1 .250 37 38 Dallas 0 2 0 .000 37 50
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 0 0 1.000 48 41 Atlanta 1 0 1 .750 32 16 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 30 33 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 19 48
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 40 41 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 28 41 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 53 40 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 29 48
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 46 27 Arizona 1 1 0 .500 28 55 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 28 54 L.A. Rams 0 2 0 .000 34 68
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19 Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7 Miami 28, Houston 3 Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15 Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17 Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6 Kansas City 38, Arizona 10 New England 21, Green Bay 17 Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16 San Francisco 21, Denver 20 Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17 Seattle 22, Dallas 14
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17
Monday’s Games
Washington 29, Baltimore 28
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m. New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m. Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.