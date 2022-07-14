MILTON — A pair of Milton Area High School girls soccer players gave a possible preview of things to come when they led their respective club teams to the finals of the USYS President’s Cup tournament this past weekend in Greensboro, N.C.
Mackenzie Lopez, a rising junior, helped the North Union United 06 Wave claim the U16 title with a victory over KC Athletics Napoli 06G from Missouri.
The team qualified for nationals after claiming the EPYSA state title and the USYS regional championship.
North Union United is a Lewisburg-based club consisting of players hailing from all over the Central Susquehanna Valley, including Lewisburg, Milton and Watsontown.
“I am very happy for Mackenzie. She works very hard at her craft and is always playing somewhere,” said Milton’s girls soccer coach Rod Harris. “She deserved to win a national title like that. I am very excited to see where she can lead our team to now as a junior.
“She is an amazing player with unbelievable talent and with one of the strongest legs I have ever seen for a female player,” added Harris.
As a sophomore last season Lopez led the Black Panthers with 53 points (20 goals, 13 assists). Lopez’s goals were also a team high.
Harris is definitely looking forward to seeing what his star junior can do this year.
“I believe all the hard work and time that Mackenzie has put into soccer will set her up for a big junior year. Winning a national title will just add that much more to her work ethic,” said Milton’s coach. “Mackenzie doesn’t need much to make her more noticeable on the field. She stands out a ton and the teams we play definitely plan to know where she is at all times.
“She can score from anywhere and sees the field very well. Lopez and I have been working for years to help mold her into a team leader both on and off of the field,” Harris added.
Sammy Roarty, an incoming freshman for the Black Panthers, and her NUU Valor 08 team finished second at the President’s Cup after falling to FC-1 Academy Girls 2008 Elite Blue, of Illinois.
Roarty and her Valor teammates also claimed the EPYSA President’s Cup title as well as the USYS Eastern Regional Championship to earn their national tournament berth.
Harris, for one, can’t wait until Roarty arrives on campus and joins the Black Panthers’ program.
“Sammy is a freshman, and we are very excited to have her,” said Harris. “She is a very talented soccer player and will make an impact in the league immediately.
“She will be a force for us that other teams will have to contain.,” added Milton’s coach.
All these games played over the summer should go a long way in helping Lopez and Roarty get up to speed quicker when the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference season begins in less than two months.
“The more soccer they play, the better prepared they are. It’s all about touches on the ball, understanding the game and being surrounded with other talent,” said Harris. “Sammy is very talented with the ball, understands the game and sees the field very well.
“Sammy and Mackenzie will bring their experience and elite level of play back to our team and help elevate our play and intensity throughout practice and play in our upcoming season,” added Milton’s coach. “Their experience will help us grow as a whole team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.