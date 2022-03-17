LEWISBURG – Swimmers from Lewisburg and Mifflinburg are back in familiar waters this weekend as the PIAA Class 2A Championships begin Friday and run through Saturday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
The PIAA Championship meet, which began with the Class 3A competition on Wednesday and today, returned to Bucknell after last year’s event was held at Cumberland Valley High School due to COVID-19 restrictions at the Union County campus.
Along with a return to Kinney Natatorium, a full field of swimmers will be hitting the water over the course of the four-day event. Last year’s meet only featured a limited number of participants because of the pandemic.
Naturally, plenty of eyes will be on Lewisburg sophomore Kimberly Shannon, who will attempt to defend the state titles she won in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
In last year’s meet, Shannon won the 200 IM in 2:03.25 and the 500 free in 4:56.48.
“Obviously, a great outcome for Kimmy would be a repeat of last year, but at this level it’s very difficult to do,” said Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff. “Kimmy had a great district meet and I believe that she should feel well prepared and confident headed into the meet this weekend.”
Shannon definitely will have her work cut out for herself this weekend.
In the 200 IM, Shannon has the No. 2 seed time of 2:06.51. The top seed is Mapletown’s Ella Menear (2:04.46), whom Shannon beat a year ago.
And in the 500 IM, the Lewisburg sophomore has the third-best seed time (5:01.38). The top time belongs to Wyoming Seminary’s Ryleigh Collins (4:54.90), and Shady Side Academy’s Kelley Maeve is second (4:59.75).
Collins and Maeve both finished behind Shannon in last year’s meet.
“Winning as she did as a freshman is not common, and it could easily place undue pressure on her to repeat. However, Kimmy has demonstrated great maturity this season by simply working hard and focusing on the race at hand so I think those traits will help her this weekend,” said Updegraff.
“Of course it’s difficult to repeat, but she had a good dual meet season and she seems to be swimming well at this point of the season. I think she has put in the effort and training in order to have another good state meet.”
And although Shannon’s times are a little off from where they were going into last year’s state meet, Updegraff isn’t overly concerned – especially with the state meet going back to a traditional prelim-final format.
“I’m not concerned that Kimmy’s seeded second or third instead of first. Her seed times are similar to what they were last year, but I expect that she will improve upon those times in the prelims,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “This state meet will be different from last year. Last year due to Covid, they ran a finals only format. This year, there are prelims in the morning followed by consolations and finals in the evening. She needs to swim well enough in the morning to qualify for the finals, but she’s raced with that format before and knows what to do. Overall, I’m looking forward to seeing Kimmy have a great meet!”
And while Shannon will be making her second trip to the state meet, her teammates on the boys side – sophomore Mason Ordonez, freshman Miles Fassero, junior Mitchell Davis and senior Braden Davis – will all be making their first appearances on the state’s biggest stage.
For Ordonez, he will be competing in the 200 free (1:47.80, 18th), 500 free (5:00.83, 21st) as well as the 200 medley relay along with Fassero and the Davis’, who have a time of 1:46.36 going into the meet.
The trip to states should be especially gratifying for Ordonez, who didn’t make the cut last year due to COVID-19 precautions.
“Mason will be headed to his first state meet. He did not qualify last year as they selected fewer swimmers than usual due to the pandemic,” said Updegraff. “It’s difficult to say how Mason will fare this weekend, but I do expect him to have a very good meet. Mason seems to be able to find a way to drop time in nearly every big meet.
“He’s a very talented athlete that has a bright future. As far as expectations, I simply want to see him have a great swim and improve upon his seed times. I know that he wants to swim as fast as he can and hopefully advance (out of the prelims),” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Regardless, for Lewisburg’s underclassmen the experience of competing in the state meet should go a long way in their improvement.
“The experience of participating in the state meet is invaluable for all the athletes especially since they are mostly underclassmen,” said Updegraff. “The confidence that one gains by qualifying for and competing in the state meet can have a great effect. They want to continue to train hard and come back and be better next year.
Mifflinburg’s representatives in the state meet – seniors Sam Deluca and Sean Witmer – are also ready to take on the best the state has to offer this weekend.
“I am super excited to have both Sean and Sam going to states,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells. “They have put in a tremendous amount of work over the last few years, and it has definitely paid off.”
Witmer, who is making his second straight trips to states, has qualified again in the 100 breast (59.48, seeded 8th). Last year Witmer placed 10th in the event in 1:00.47.
Witmer has also qualified in the 200 IM (2:02.23), but his best shot at a medal (finishing in top 8) is in the 100 breast.
“Right now, Sean has a pretty good seed going in. If he maintains his seed, he will do better than last year, but hopefully we can drop more time at the state meet,” said Wells. “He just needs to give it his best effort, and in the 200 IM we need to shave some time off the backstroke portion of the event.”
Deluca has qualified for two events – 100 butterfly (53.10, 16th) and the 100 back (54.50, 12th) – in his first trip to the state meet.
“Sam also needs to give it his best effort,” said Wells. “We are very excited for the meet, but it is a bittersweet feeling since they are both seniors.”
