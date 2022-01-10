MECHANICSBURG – The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Inc. (PIAA) Board of Directors approved a recognition program for all PIAA registered officials through the adoption of Officials Appreciation Weeks for fall, winter and spring sports in September. The Winter Sports Officials Appreciate Week is scheduled through Jan. 15.
PIAA Board of Directors President and PIAA District 2 Chairman Frank Majikes mentioned “Schools played an amazing role in displaying appreciation for officials in the inaugural week this past fall. The dedicated efforts of all PIAA registered officials are appreciated. Games cannot exist without their participation and dedication to their crafts.” President Majikes has been a registered PIAA official now for over 50 years, so these weeks are especially meaningful to him.
There are nearly 14,000 PIAA registered officials in the commonwealth and next month’s celebration will target those that currently work winter sports. Spring sport officials will be recognized during the month of April.
Board members are requesting the assistance of administrators, coaches and players at PIAA member schools to highlight the efforts of officials working on their campuses during the week of Jan. 9‐15. Member schools have been provided a listing of potential activities they can use to illustrate their appreciation and some well above and beyond in their recognition of officials in the fall.
Board members ask that all join in recognizing all PIAA registered sports officials during Jan. 9‐15 by highlighting actions that would thank officials for their dedication and involvement in interscholastic athletics. Feature your recognition of officials in social media by using #ThankYouOfficials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.