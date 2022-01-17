WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Colin Smalls tossed in 18 points to lead American University to a 63-55 victory over Bucknell on Sunday.
Josh Alexander had 12 points for the Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added eight rebounds.
Bucknell totaled 23 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Andrew Funk had 20 points for the Bison (3-15, 0-6), whose losing streak reached seven games.
American 63, Bucknell 55 Sunday at American
BUCKNELL (3-15) van der Heijden 3-5 0-0 8, Screen 3-9 2-2 8, Edmonds 2-7 2-2 7, Funk 7-16 3-6 20, Rice 1-2 0-0 3, Timmerman 2-3 0-0 4, Adoh 2-4 0-0 5, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 7-10 55. AMERICAN (5-10) Nelson 2-6 2-2 7, O’Neil 3-7 0-0 6, Rogers 3-4 3-4 9, Beckton 2-10 3-3 7, Smalls 6-8 4-6 18, Stephens 2-8 0-0 4, Alexander 4-5 4-5 12, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 16-20 63. Halftime_American 26-23. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 8-20 (Funk 3-7, van der Heijden 2-4, Rice 1-1, Adoh 1-2, Edmonds 1-5, Motta 0-1), American 3-14 (Smalls 2-3, Nelson 1-3, Stephens 0-1, O’Neil 0-3, Beckton 0-4). Rebounds_Bucknell 16 (Screen, Timmerman 4), American 34 (Rogers 8). Assists_Bucknell 12 (Rice 5), American 13 (Stephens 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 18, American 10. A_450 (4,500).
