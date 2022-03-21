Women's softball
Game 1: Lock Haven 9, Holy Family 1
Game 2: Lock Haven 9, Holy Family 8
Notes: Behind three home runs and 29 hits, Lock Haven (8-5) rolled to a pair of victories on Sunday afternoon in a twin bill with Holy Family University (3-15).
In game 1, LHU blew the game wide open with a six-run third inning. Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, singled to third base and stole second to start the inning. Good was pushed home later in the inning along with Peters as the LHU lead stood at 3-0.
Madison Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, earned the victory for the Bald Eagles. Waltman allowed one run on three hits and fanned four Holy Family batters to notch her sixth victory of the season.
Good led the Lock Haven offense with a 4-for-5 game.
Men's track and field
Lock Haven University
Saturday at Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational
at South Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Notes: Lock Haven's Tanner Walter, a graduate of Milton Area High School, ran to a PSAC-qualifying mark in the 10,000-meter run to finish 8th in 33:23.0.
Men's lacrosse
Montclair State 16, Lycoming 8
Saturday at Montclair State
Notes: Junior Rory Hines led Lycoming with his first hat trick of the season, but a second-half rally helped Montclair State defeat the Warriors in a non-conference matchup at Sprague Field on Saturday. First-year Troy Scozzafava notched another two goals and senior Owen Zimmerman scored a goal, picked up two ground balls, and caused three turnovers. Junior Andrew Dede collected a goal, ground ball and a caused turnover, and senior Dominick Massaro scored as well. Zimmerman and sophomore Christian Spahn led the Warriors (3-4) with three caused turnovers each against Montclair State (5-2).
Women's lacrosse
Bloomsburg 12, Kutztown 11
Saturday at Bloomsburg
Notes: With 2:44 to play regulation, junior Annie Rollins shot the ball into the top corner of the net to give Bloomsburg a 12-11 lead, and the defense hung on as the Huskies out-lasted Kutztown for their fourth-straight win. The Huskies trailed 11-9, heading into the final quarter before junior Kelsey Clauss cut the lead to one, 11-10 at the 11:59 mark with her third goal of the game. Maya Fulmer won the ensuing draw control for the Huskies, and senior Kelsey Kilgallon cut through the defense for her 17th goal of the season and the game-tying goal with 11:16 to play in regulation. Just 30 seconds later, Kutztown had a chance to re-take the lead, but Lauren Foley stopped Brooke-Lynn Grim's attempt to keep the game tied. Foley made two more saves over the next three minutes of action, including one at 3:43 to set up a clear attempt for Bloomsburg. After a successful clear, Rollins got the ball in her stick and worked around from the back of the cage and through the defense to shoot it into the top corner.
Lycoming 14, Buffalo State 10
Saturday at Williamsport
Notes: A run of three straight goals from first-year Katie Maguire late in the third quarter helped Lycoming score seven of the last nine goals in a 14-10 win over Buffalo State on Saturday at UPMC Field. First-year Kailey Stocker led the Warriors (2-4) with four goals, junior Tess Arnold added two goals and three assists and first-year Erin Henn notched two goals and two assists. Senior Erika Boyer added two goals, an assist and two caused turnovers and junior Gabriella Haug also added two caused turnovers against Buffalo State (2-2).
Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Boston 4 0 1.000
Cleveland 2 0 1.000
Kansas City 1 0 1.000
Chicago 3 1 .750
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Toronto 2 1 .667
Detroit 1 1 .500
Oakland 1 1 .500
Seattle 1 2 .333
Minnesota 1 3 .250
Texas 0 1 .000
Baltimore 0 2 .000
New York 0 2 .000
Tampa Bay 0 2 .000
Houston 0 3 .000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Atlanta 2 0 1.000
Miami 2 0 1.000
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
St. Louis 2 0 1.000
Cincinnati 2 1 .667
Pittsburgh 2 1 .667
Chicago 2 2 .500
Colorado 2 2 .500
New York 1 1 .500
Philadelphia 1 1 .500
San Diego 1 2 .333
San Francisco 1 2 .333
Washington 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 0 1 .000
Arizona 0 4 .000
___
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 3
Miami 10, Houston 2
Boston 1, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 3
Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 4
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 11, Texas 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 5
L.A. Angels 12, Arizona 5
Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Cincinnati 9, Oakland 3
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 2
Washington 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 4
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 9, Oakland 9
Kansas City 11, Arizona 10
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 6:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6:10 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 43 27 .614 —
Boston 44 28 .611 —
Toronto 40 31 .563 3½
Brooklyn 37 34 .521 6½
New York 30 41 .423 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 47 24 .662 —
Charlotte 36 35 .507 11
Atlanta 35 36 .493 12
Washington 30 40 .429 16½
Orlando 19 53 .264 28½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 27 .620 —
Chicago 41 29 .586 2½
Cleveland 41 30 .577 3
Indiana 25 47 .347 19½
Detroit 19 52 .268 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 49 23 .681 —
Dallas 43 28 .606 5½
New Orleans 30 41 .423 18½
San Antonio 28 44 .389 21
Houston 17 54 .239 31½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 45 26 .634 —
Minnesota 42 30 .583 3½
Denver 42 30 .583 3½
Portland 26 44 .371 18½
Oklahoma City 20 51 .282 25
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 58 14 .806 —
Golden State 47 24 .662 10½
L.A. Clippers 36 37 .493 22½
L.A. Lakers 30 41 .423 27½
Sacramento 25 48 .342 33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 138, Milwaukee 119
Charlotte 129, Dallas 108
Cleveland 113, Detroit 109
Washington 127, L.A. Lakers 119
Sunday's Games
Indiana 129, Portland 98
Memphis 122, Houston 98
New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112
Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124, OT
Utah 108, New York 93
Boston 124, Denver 104
San Antonio 110, Golden State 108
Toronto 93, Philadelphia 88
Monday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wily Peralta on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Ramos on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed LHP Yoan Aybar off waivers from Colorado.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OFs Luis Barrera, Cody Thomas, LHP Adam Kolarek and INF Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Wandisson Charles, C Jonah Bride and INF Jordan Diaz to Midland (Double-A Central). Optioned RHP Jorge Juan to Lansing (High-A Central).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Buchter on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Garrett Richards on a one-year contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP R.J. Alaniz on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Schwarber on a four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matthew Boyd on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Byron Pringle to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with LB Cory Littleton on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT La'el Collins to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Acquired QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Houston in exchange for a 2022 first-round draft pick, 2023 first-round draft pick, 2023 third-round draft pick, 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for QB Case Keenum.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed C Brian Allen to a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Marc McLaughlin from Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived RW Brad Richardson
EDMONTON OILERS — Waived F Kyle Turris.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Robert Hagg from Buffalo in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Troy Stecher from Detroit in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived D Christian Jaros.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL). Acquired D Travis Hamonic from Vancouver in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Nick Paul from Ottawa in exchange for F Mathieu Joseph and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived Gs Harri Sateri, Petr Mrazek and LW Kyle Clifford. Acquired D Mark Giordano and F Colin Blackwell from Seattle in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick, 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Acquired D Travis Dermott from Toronto in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Waived D Derrick Pouliot.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Vecchione to Hershey (AHL). Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott from Manitoba (AHL).
COLLEGE
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Hired Chris Jans as head men's basketball coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Hired Jacie Hoyt as head women's basketball coach.
