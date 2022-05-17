Editor’s note: Do you know of a college athlete, from the local area, who should be featured? Email your tip to sports@standard-journal.com.
Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg Area High School, Lycoming College
Bartlett, a freshman competing at 149/157 for the Warriors, finished his rookie season with a 25-16 record (7-5 in dual meets). Bartlett recorded 11 pins and a technical fall on the year.
At the Middle Atlantic Conference Championships at Messiah College on Jan. 15, Bartlett went 4-2 to finish fifth at 149. He pinned Messiah’s Camerin Deville, beat Wilkes’ Allen Kokilananda, 8-2, dropped King’s Bret Murphy by tech fall and beat Deville again, 5-0, in the placement round.
Bartlett then went on to place eighth at the NCAA Southeast Regional to earn his first Scholar All-American honor along with Southern Columbia’s Connor Fulmer.
To be eligible for the NWCA Scholar All-American award, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative GPA better than 3.20 or have earned a 3.20 GPA in the past two semesters and meet one of three criteria: qualify for the NCAA Championships, place in the NCAA Regional and win more than half your matches or win more than 66 percent of his matches.
Bartlett is a biochemistry major.
Kyler Crawford, Milton Area High School, University of Pitt-Johnstown
Crawford, a freshman 157-pounder for the Mountain Cats, wrestled unattached in 2021-22 and compiled a 7-4 record as Pitt-Johnstown went 13-1 (6-1 in PSAC). Five of Crawford’s wins this season were by bonus points. He had three major decisions, two pins and an 18-0 technical fall in 4:46. Crawford’s quickest pin came in 2:31.
Crawford is a mechanical engineering major.
Noah Hunt, Warrior Run High School, Penn College of Technology
Hunt is a sophomore 133-pounder for the Wildcats, who will be members of the Empire Collegiate Wrestling Conference (ECWC) beginning in the 2022-23 season. Penn College joins member institutions from Alfred State, Brockport, SUNY Cortland, Ithaca, SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Oswego, Pitt-Bradford, Penn State-Behrend, and RIT.
Hunt finished in fifth-place at 141-pounds at the NCAA Division III Mideast Regionals hosted by Elizabethtown College. Hunt entered the tournament unseeded and rallied from deficits in his first two bouts on Day 1 to secure victories. Trailing 7-0 after two against SUNY Cortland’s Ryan Burgbacher, Hunt rallied with a flurry of offensive points and secured a 12-10 win with a takedown and two back points at the buzzer. Hunt was behind 2-0 against RIT’s Chris Horton in the quarterfinals before picking up a first period pin to punch his ticket to the semifinals.
Hunt fell to TCNJ’s Dom Difrancescantonio in a 7-0 decision in the semifinals on Day 2 before Burgbacher got revenge against Hunt in the consolation semifinals with a first period pin. Hunt ended the day with a first period fall over Oneonta State’s Michael Blando in the to secure fifth.
Hunt is an accounting major.
Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run High School, Lycoming College
Majcher, a freshman 125-pounder, went 24-10 for the Warriors this season (7-1 in dual meets). He picked up six pins, five technical falls and three major decisions this season as Lycoming finished 11-2 on the season.
At the MAC Championships on Jan. 15, Majcher won a pair of matches to finish in sixth place. He posted a 12-4 major decision over junior teammate Garrett Lee and a 10-3 win over Delaware Valley’s Gio Luciano. Majcher also took third at the Ohio Northern Invitational on Dec. 4. Then at the NCAA Southeast Regional, Majcher fell in the fourth-round consolations by an 8-7 decision to Ferrum College’s JD McMillin.
Majcher is undecided with his major.
Nevin Rauch, Milton Area High School, Wilkes University
Rauch, a sophomore heavyweight for the Colonels, went 15-9 this season for Wilkes (10-5).
Rauch stepped up for the Colonels at 285 to go 4-2 overall and place fifth at the MAC Championships. In the opening round Rauch lost by fall to eventual champion Carter Urich of Messiah. The sophomore then used falls in three consecutive matches to make a run in the wrestle backs. He pinned Chase Smith of Alvernia in 1:39, Hayden Benner of Messiah in 1:24, and Isaac Mensah of King’s in 4:31. He then faced top seed and No. 12 John Fulmer of Lycoming and lost by a fall. Rauch finished his day strong with his fourth victory by fall to take fifth place as he pinned Austin Williams of Delaware Valley in 1:09.
At the Division III Southeast Regional held at Lycoming, Rauch lost in the Consolation Round Four to second seeded Trent Ragland of Averett by fall. Rauch had upset Ragland the day prior. In the Seventh Place match Brandon Williams of Greensboro defeated Rauch with a 10-0 major decision. The sophomore placed eighth.
Rauch is a mechanical engineering major.
