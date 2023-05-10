SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s boys tennis team is a win away of reaching the PIAA Tournament after the Green Dragons downed Hughesville, 5-0, in the District 4 team semifinals Tuesday at South Williamsport Community Park.
Top-seeded Lewisburg (16-0) next faces, you guessed it, No. 2 Central Columbia for the district championship. The game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
Newly crowned District 4 singles champ Eddie Monaco IV overcame a tough start in his No. 1 singles match to take a 6-4, 6-0 win over John Finnegan.
Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo both picked up straight-set wins in their Nos. 2 and 3 matches against No. 4 Hughesville (15-4), as did both doubles teams (Alexey Rosenberg/Sarthak Vishwakarma, Daniel Ren/Grant Rowe).
Only the district champion advances to the PIAA Tournament, which begins on Tuesday, so Lewisburg needs to beat Central on Thursday in order to get in.
The matchup bodes well for Lewisburg, as Monaco and Cecchini just beat Central’s top two players to reach the district singles final.
District 4 Team Tournament Semifinal
at South Williamsport Community Park
No. 1 Lewisburg 5, No. 4 Hughesville 0
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. John Finnegan, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Austin McKeon, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Jake Buck-Josh Meyers, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan, 6-3, 6-2.
Lewisburg 16, Southern Columbia 3 (5 inn.)
CATAWISSA — The Green Dragons pounded out 18 hits in the nonleague matchup against the Tigers to roll to their biggest win of the season.
Sydney Bolinsky doubled, tripled twice and had four RBI and three runs scored in a 3-for-5 day, and Addy Shedleski had one of her best games of the year when she batted 3-for-4 and had three runs scored and an RBI to lead Lewisburg (4-7).
Kimmy Shannon added a 2-for-4 day and hit a two-run homer in the fifth, plus Carley Wagner doubled and drove in a total of five runs, and Ryan Brouse, Gracie Murphy, Makaila Huff, and Whitney Berge all had two hits in the game for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 16, Southern Columbia 3 (5 inn.)
At Southern Columbia
Lewisburg 342 07 – 16-18-1
Southern 020 10 – 3-8-4
Carley Wagner and Sydney Bolinsky. Maddie Yost, Aubrey Miller and Emily Brent.
WP: Wagner. LP: Yost.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs scored; Carley Wagner, 1-for-3, double, walk, run, 5 RBI; Bolinsky, 3-for-5, double, 2 triples, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Shannon, 2-for-4, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Makaila Huff, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Whitney Berge, 2-for-4, run; Mattison Lytle, walk, run; Kayla Pfleegor, 1-for-1; Addy Shedleski, 3-for-4, 3 runs, RBI.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: E Reese, 1-for-3, HR (2nd, 1 on), 2 RBI, run scored; Brent, 3-for-3; Yost, 2-for-3, double, RBI; A. Miller, walk; Brandi Patterson, 1-for-3; Grace Sacharczyk, 1-for-2, run.
Hughesville 10, Milton 5
HUGHESVILLE — Brooklyn Wade and Kendall Fedder both hit RBI doubles to help the Black Panthers rally late, but the Spartans held on for the nonleague win.
Milton (0-15), which scored all of its runs in the final three innings, couldn’t catch up to Hughesville (7-9) after the Spartans broke the game open with three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
The Black Panthers next play at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hughesville 10, Milton 5
at Hughesville
Milton 000 012 2 — 5-6-3
Hughesville 021 340 x — 10-433
Alivia Winder and Autumn Wolfgang. Ella Breneisen and BrookeLynn Walters.
WP: Breneisen. LP: Winder.
Top Milton hitters: Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-3, double, RBI.
Top Hughesville hitters: Avery Puderbach 2-for-5, RBI, run scored; Walters, 1-for-4, RBI, 2 runs; Breneisen, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Girls lacrosseLewisburg 15,Holy Redeemer 7WILKES-BARRE — Callie Hoffman scored four goals and Tori Vonderheid had a hat trick as the Green Gragons overwhelmed the Royals in the nonleague matchup.
Also scoring for Lewisburg (9-5) were Maddy VanBuskirk (2), Faridah Aboueid (2), Serena DeCosmo, Elsa Fellon, Ella Koontz and Erin Lowthert.
The Green Dragons next play at Danville at 5 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.