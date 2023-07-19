BEECH CREEK — A solo home run by Hudson Troup in the top of the second inning provided the spark Mifflinburg's Major Division All-Stars needed as they rolled past Athens, 12-4, on the opening day of the Section 3 Tournament Tuesday at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park.
After the game went back-and-forth through the first three innings, Mifflinburg broke a 3-all tie and gained the upper hand with a three-run fourth.
An RBI double by Brennen Snyder tied the game at 3 in the third, but an inning later Vaughn Yoder hit an RBI single and Jaxson Kaskie followed with a two-run single to make the score 6-3.
Although Athens got a run back in the fifth to cut its deficit to 2, Mifflinburg batted around in the sixth to pull away.
Beginning with a leadoff double from Collin Brandt, Yoder hit another RBI single to open the floodgates for Mifflinburg.
Kaskie drove a two-run single to right to make the score 9-4. Later, Matthew Weikel and Callen Hommel both hit RBI singles and Hayden Showalter completed the rout with a sacrifice fly to center to plate Brayden Resseguie.
Hommel finished the game 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. In addition, Brandt, Yoder, Kaskie, Troup and Resseguie all had two hits apiece.
Kaskie also led the way with four total RBI, plus Yoder drove in two runs as well for Mifflinburg, which pounded out 17 hits on the night.
On the mound, Brandt followed starter Lukas Shaffer to get the win in relief for the Union County All-Stars. Brandt worked 3.2 innings and struck out 10 batters and walked six, but he also allowed three runs off two hits.
Athens had just three hits total against Mifflinburg pitching.
Mifflinburg next hosts Keystone, which eased past Upper Dauphin 13-3 in the day's first game, tonight at 8 p.m.
Section 3 Major Division Tournament
At Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park
Mifflinburg 021 306 - 12-17-0
Lukas Shaffer, Collin Brandt (2), Brayden Resseguie (5) and Resseguie, Shaffer (5). Ryan Hicks and E.J. Glielmi.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 2-for-3, RBI; Brennen Snyder, 1-for-3, double, walk, RBI; Brandt, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Andrew Yerger, walk, 2 runs; Vaughn Yoder, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jaxson Kaskie, 2-for-3, 4 RBI, run; Hudson Troup, 2-for-3, HR (2nd, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Resseguie, 2-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Matthew Weikel, 1-for-3, RBI; Callen Hommel, 3-for-3, double, RBI, run.
Top Athens hitters: Jacob Saxon, 1-for-1, 2 walks, RBI, run scored; Shea Davidson, 2 walks, RBI; Griffin Smith, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Evan Westerfield, 2 walks, run; Graham Steinfelt, walk, run; Aiden Briggs, 1-for-2, run.
