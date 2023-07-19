BEECH CREEK — A solo home run by Hudson Troup in the top of the second inning provided the spark Mifflinburg's Major Division All-Stars needed as they rolled past Athens, 12-4, on the opening day of the Section 3 Tournament Tuesday at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park.

After the game went back-and-forth through the first three innings, Mifflinburg broke a 3-all tie and gained the upper hand with a three-run fourth.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

