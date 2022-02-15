Women’s basketball
Bloomsburg 60, Mansfield 49Notes:
Surrounded by the friendly confines of Nelson Field House, Bloomsburg pushed its winning streak to six and the Huskies won their 11th-straight at home Monday evening. The Huskies completed the season series sweep of Mansfield University with a 60-49 win. The Huskies improved to 18-8 for the year and 16-4 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, thanks in part to graduate student Meghan Corridoni’s ninth double-double of the year. Corridoni finished the day with a team-best 15 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore Megan Fisher posted 12 points. Graduate student Emma Saxton dished out a game-best five assists with three steals, eight points, and two rebounds.
Men’s basketball
Bloomsburg 78, Mansfield 74Notes:
Bloomsburg got back in the win column Monday night with an exciting 78-74 win over Mansfield. With the win, the Huskies improved to 5-17 for the season and 4-14 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while the Mounties dropped to 4-20 and 3-14 in conference play.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 34 22 .607 — Boston 33 25 .569 2 Toronto 31 25 .554 3 Brooklyn 30 27 .526 4½ New York 25 33 .431 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 37 20 .649 — Charlotte 29 29 .500 8½ Atlanta 26 30 .464 10½ Washington 26 30 .464 10½ Orlando 13 46 .220 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 37 21 .638 — Cleveland 35 22 .614 1½ Milwaukee 35 23 .603 2 Indiana 19 39 .328 18 Detroit 12 45 .211 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 40 18 .690 — Dallas 33 24 .579 6½ New Orleans 23 34 .404 16½ San Antonio 22 36 .379 18 Houston 15 41 .268 24
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 21 .632 — Denver 32 25 .561 4 Minnesota 30 27 .526 6 Portland 24 34 .414 12½ Oklahoma City 18 39 .316 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 46 10 .821 — Golden State 42 16 .724 5 L.A. Clippers 29 30 .492 18½ L.A. Lakers 26 31 .456 20½ Sacramento 22 37 .373 25½
Monday’s Games
Washington 103, Detroit 94 Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85 Oklahoma City 127, New York 123, OT New Orleans 120, Toronto 90 Portland 122, Milwaukee 107 Chicago 120, San Antonio 109 Utah 135, Houston 101 Denver 121, Orlando 111 L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 Toronto 46 31 12 3 65 167 125 Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 Detroit 50 22 22 6 50 144 174 Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145 Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116 New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 Minnesota 44 30 11 3 63 171 128 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129 Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 Winnipeg 46 20 18 8 48 131 137 Chicago 49 18 24 7 43 120 163 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Edmonton 46 25 18 3 53 149 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 47 22 21 4 48 126 145 Seattle 49 16 29 4 36 129 173 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4 Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1 Toronto 6, Seattle 2 Edmonton 3, San Jose 0
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m. Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 43 23 18 2 0 48 144 126 WB/Scranton 43 19 19 2 3 43 109 130 Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137 Bridgeport 45 17 20 4 4 42 121 137
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 151 106 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Rochester 43 23 15 3 2 51 151 152 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 43 27 9 4 3 61 139 111 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Milwaukee 46 23 19 2 2 50 136 137 Rockford 39 19 16 3 1 42 109 117 Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116 Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133 Texas 38 13 17 5 3 34 112 134
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 40 25 9 3 3 56 162 126 Bakersfield 37 20 10 4 3 47 123 107 Henderson 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 105 Colorado 42 22 14 3 3 50 137 124 Abbotsford 38 19 15 3 1 42 129 115 San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Bakersfield 5, Ontario 1
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m. Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m. Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Rui Machida.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Kevin Gilbride tight ends coach, Joe Dailey wide receivers coach and Robert Kugler assistant offensive line coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired RW Tyler Toffoli from Montreal in exchange for C Tyler Pitlick, LW Emil Heinemen, a 2022 conditional first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Promoted G Cory Schneider from Bridgeport (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS) Promoted G Logan Thompson from Iowa (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jozy Altidore to a three-year contract. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM), a 2022 international roster spot and a conditional $200,000 in 2023 GAM from San Jose in exchange for M Jamiro Monteiro. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Jackson Ragen to a one-year contract with team options for 2023 and 2024. SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived Fs Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman. COLLEGE MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named Mitch Stewart men’s football offensive coordinator. SHENANDOAH — Announced Zack MacDougal has resigned as head men’s soccer coach.
High school sports
Saturday resultsBoys basketballSouthern Columbia 56, Milton 54Saturday at Milton
Southern Columbia 11 9 21 15 — 56 Milton 14 14 9 17 — 54 Southern Columbia (12-8) 56 Micheál Zsido 3 0-0 7; Liam Klebon 4 1-2 10; Isaac Carter 0 0-2 0; Jake Tocyzlousky 1 0-0 2; Brian Britton 6 2-2 15; Tyler Arnold 4 2-3 10; Braeden Wisloski 6 0-2 12; Matt Masala 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 24 5-11 56. 3-point goals: Britton, Klebon, Zsido. Milton (13-9) 54 Carter Lilley 1 1-1 3; Dale Mitchell 1 1-2 3; Austin Gainer 3 1-3 8; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 2 0-0 4; Jace Brandt 4 4-6 14; Xzavier Minium 3 0-0 8; Luke Delong 4 2-4 12; Ashton Knarr 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 19 9-16 54. 3-point goals: Brandt 2, Delong 2, Minium 2, Gainer.
Lewisburg 53, Mahanoy Area 34Saturday at Mahanoy Area
Lewisburg 10 14 18 11—53 Mahanoy Area 7 8 8 11 — 34 Lewisburg (16-4) 53 Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 2 0-0 5; Joey Martin 2 1-2 6; Forrest Zelechoski 5 0-0 10; Jacob Hernandez 2 4-4 8; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 10; Jack Blough 4 0-0 8; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-6 53. 3-point goals: Harrison 2, Akins, Martin. Mahanoy Area 34 Jace Yedsena 5 0-6 11; Chris Cuff 1 0-0 3 Tanner Zawada 2 4-4 9; Ben Manley 0 2-2 2; Brady Alansky 1 1-2 3; Colm McGrocty 1 0-0 2; Noah Zilker 1 2-2 4; Kadin Styka 0 0-0 0; Ethan Manley 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-16 34. 3-point goals: Cuff, Yedsena, Zawada.
Shikellamy 59, Mifflinburg 48Saturday at Shikellamy
Mifflinburg 12 13 14 9 — 44 Shikellamy 19 9 12 19 — 59 Mifflinburg (11-8) 48 Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9; Tyler Reigel 6 1-3 14; Eli Troutman 1 1-3 3; Cannon Griffith 4 1-3 9; Carter Breed 4 3-4 11; Ethan Bombgardner 1 0-0 2; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 19 6-13 48. 3-point goals: Foster 3, Reigel. Shikellamy (14-7) 59 Ryan Williams 2 1-2 6; Cameron Lenner 4 3-4 21; John Peifer 6 0-1 12; Trey Wallace 1 3-5 5; Mason Deitrich 3 0-0 6; Kaden Hoffman 4 1-5 9; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; Xavier Fashaw 0 0-0 0; Caleb Kashner 0 0-0 0. Team totals: 23 8-17 59. 3-point goals: Lenner 4, Williams.
Central Columbia 56, Warrior Run 37Saturday at Central Columbia
Warrior Run 4 5 16 12 — 37 Central Columbia 18 14 10 14 — 56 Central Columbia (5-17) 56 Pete Lanza 1 1-2 3; Kemp Bowman 1 0-1 2; Larson Kocher 4 0-0 11; Cam Humphrey 0 0-2 0; Connor McKinnon 5 0-0 12; Jan Fiser 0 0-2 0; Ellis Turner 3 3-3 9; Logan Welkom 3 1-2 7; Andrew Beagle 1 0-0 2; Jackson Gump 0 1-2 1; Cameron Day 3 2-4 9; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Janson Sarisky 0 0-0 0; Parker Day 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-18 56. 3-point goals: Kocher 3, McKinnon 2, Day. Warrior Run (1-21) 37 Chase Beachel 2 0-0 4; Carter Marr 3 4-5 10; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Gavin Gorton 2 0-2 4; Ryan Newton 6 0-2 12; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-9 37. 3-point goals: Wilkins.
Girls basketballLourdes Regional 33, Lewisburg 32Saturday at Lewisburg
Lourdes Regional 9 9 7 8 — 33 Lewisburg 10 5 12 5 — 32 Lourdes Regional (12-9) 33 Masie Reed 4 0-2 8; Tori Lindemuth 1 0-0 2; Paityn Moyer 0 3-6 3; Leah Kosmer 1 8-12 10; Gabriella Coleman 12-2 4; Chloe Rishel 0 0-0 0; Anna Kreer 0 0-0 0; Kaiden Chikotes 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 13-24 33. 3-point goals: None. Lewisburg (8-13) 32 Sydney Bolinsky 3 0-2 6; Maddie Still 1 2-3 4; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-0 8; Anna Baker 2 5-8 9; Keely Baker 2 1-2 5; Adisyn Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-15 32. 3-point goals: None.
Southern Columbia 57, Milton 25Saturday at Southern Columbia
