WILLIAMSPORT – Shooting 53 percent from the floor and from 3-point range, the Lycoming men’s basketball team rolled past King’s College, 92-54, with the biggest margin of victory this season to kick off a MAC Freedom doubleheader on Wednesday at Lamade Gym.

Lycoming (9-6, 4-2 MAC Commonwealth) shot a season-best 53 percent from 3-point range, hitting a season-best 21 3-pointers in the game, with a season-best 10 players connecting from downtown. The starting five did the most damage, with all five hitting at least twice from deep, and combining for 15 3-pointers in 23 attempts.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.