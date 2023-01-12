WILLIAMSPORT – Shooting 53 percent from the floor and from 3-point range, the Lycoming men’s basketball team rolled past King’s College, 92-54, with the biggest margin of victory this season to kick off a MAC Freedom doubleheader on Wednesday at Lamade Gym.
Lycoming (9-6, 4-2 MAC Commonwealth) shot a season-best 53 percent from 3-point range, hitting a season-best 21 3-pointers in the game, with a season-best 10 players connecting from downtown. The starting five did the most damage, with all five hitting at least twice from deep, and combining for 15 3-pointers in 23 attempts.
Four Warriors finished in double figures, led by 17 points and two assists from senior Mo Terry (4-of-6 from 3-point range), 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks from senior Dyson Harward (4-of-5), 10 points from senior DeAundre Manuel (2-of-2) and a season-high 10 points and seven rebounds from junior Ivan Komitski off the bench.
Twelve of the team’s 14 players ended up in the scoring column.
The Warriors used a 16-point run after the game was tied at nine to take control, with Harward, Komitski and sophomore Jack McGaha each hitting a trifecta during the run, which made it 25-9 with 8:54 left in the first. They extended the lead 18 at 37-19 with 3:01 left off a fast-break layup from Manuel, but the Monarchs (6-9, 1-6) cut the lead to 13 at the break at 42-29.
King’s didn’t get within single digits in the second half, as each time the lead got to 11, the Warriors answered with a 3-pointer, the first from Harward, the second from junior Brendon Blackson, which spared a run of four straight 3-pointers, making it 57-34 with 15:37 left. Lycoming kept up the pace, crossing the 90-point mark with 1:16 left off a 3-pointer from first-year Colin Seedor giving the team a 38-point lead.
Will Johnson posted 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Monarchs, as 11 of their players found the net.
Harward is seven points from becoming the 33rd player in Lycoming men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points and four blocks from Michael Rudy’s career blocks record of 158 set from 2010-14.
WILLIAMSPORT – With her fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season, sophomore Meghan Dufner led the Warriors with 15 points in a MAC Freedom setback to King’s 49-46, on Wednesday.
Dufner finished the night with 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sophomore Mya Wetzel posted nine points, five rebounds, an assist and two steals and senior Kenzie Reed also finished with nine points and two rebounds. Sophomore Ashley Yoh led the team with 10 rebounds.
The Warriors (5-10, 1-5 MAC Freedom), who held the lead through the first half, scored 22 points from the paint, another 21 points off turnovers, and notched 17 second chance points.
The Warriors opened the game posting 13 unanswered points. Junior Emily Lockard started the run with a layup before Wetzel hit a three-pointer. Dufner also added a layup before Lockard scored again on a jumper. Yoh hit a layup and Reed finished the run with the first two of four free throws of the quarter.
Wetzel opened the second quarter with another 3-point shot, but the Warriors, but the Monarchs (3-12, 2-5) rallied with 12 points to finish down only by four at halftime, 25-21.
Dufner and Reed combined for seven points for the Warriors in the third quarter with Dufner hitting for two layups and Reed adding a free throw attempt and her own putback on a missed free throw. In the final 10 minutes, Dufner and first-year Kami Abdo locked in for a three-pointer a piece, but King’s extended the lead that it took in the third to as many as eight with 4:33 left. The Warriors rallied, with Wetzel that nailing a 3-pointer with 13.5 seconds remaining in regulation to bring the game within one at 47-46. The Monarchs held on as Cailin Wilson finalized the score with two good free throws before Lycoming’s tying attempt didn’t fall.
The Warriors return to the court on Sunday when they play host to Stevens Institute Technology at 2 p.m. at Lamade Gym in a MAC Freedom doubleheader followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
