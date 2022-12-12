UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 1 Penn State rolled over visiting Oregon State in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday, posting a lopsided 31-1 victory. More than 6,500 fans rocked Rec Hall as the Nittany Lions rolled over the Beavers in the ESPNU national telecast.
Penn State (4-0) won nine of 10 bouts against Oregon State (2-2) to win its fourth-straight to start the season. The Nittany Lions won all four matches pitting ranked opponents against each other, led by Max Dean’s win at 197.
Redshirt freshman Gary Steen battled No. 12 Brandon Kaylor tough in the dual’s first bout but dropped a 4-0 decision as Oregon State took an early 3-0 lead. Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, used seven takedowns and over 2:00 in riding time to post a 17-8 major over Gabe Wisenhunt, giving Penn State a 4-3 lead. Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 9 at 141, used two takedowns to notch a strong 5-3 win over No. 24 Cleveland Belton to put Penn State up 7-3.
Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 17 at 149, extended Penn State’s lead with a dominant win over Noah Tolantino. Van Ness notched two takedowns, an escape and had over 2:00 in riding time in the 6-1 win, putting Penn State up 10-3. Terrell Barraclough, ranked No. 30 at 157, controlled the action against Isaiah Crosby and rolled to an 8-4 win with 2:23 in riding time. Barraclough’s victory gave Penn State a 13-3 halftime lead.
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo, ranked No. 15 at 165, won Penn State’s fifth straight bout in the dual to start the second half. He used a first period takedown to post a hard-fought 3-2 win over No. 24 Matthew Olguin. Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, rolled up six takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to post a 14-3 major decision over No. 28 Aaron Olmos. His win gave Penn State a 20-3 lead.
Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, did not wrestle and junior Donovon Ball got the call once again at 184. Ball used a takedown with :15 to post a thrilling 3-1 win and put the Nittany Lions up 23-3. Max Dean, ranked No. 5 at 197, dominated No. 11 Tanner Harvey in the dual’s marquee match-up. Dean had two takedowns, an escape and 1:40 in riding time to roll to the 6-3 win. Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 1 at 285, ended the dual with a dominating 18-2 technical fall over J.J. Dixon (6:08). Kerkvliet’s made the final 31-3 in Penn State’s favor.
One extra bout was contested (an official NCAA match that counts towards records but not towards dual score) after the dual. Sophomore Aurelius Dunbar took on Oregon State’s Graham Gambrall in an extra match at 157. Dunbar dropped a tough 4-3 decision on a late takedown by Gambrall. Penn State rolled up a 28-3 takedown advantage in the dual. The Nittany Lions picked up four bonus points off a tech fall (Kerkvliet) and two majors (Bravo-Young, Starocci).
Penn State will now head to New Orleans for the 2022 Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 19-20. The two-day event will be held in the Morial Convention Center. The Nittany Lions will battle both Central Michigan (7 p.m.) and North Carolina (9 p.m.) on Monday, Dec. 19. The event continues on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with matchups and times to be determined.
No. 1 Penn State 31, Oregon State 3
125: No. 12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0 0-3
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8 4-3
141: No. 9 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3 7-3
149: No. 17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1 10-3
157: No. 30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4 13-3
165: No. 15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. NO. 24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2 16-3
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. No. 28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3 20-3
184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1 23-3
197: No. 5 Max Dean PSU dec. No. 11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3 26-3
285: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08) 31-3
Extra Matches (official NCAA matches, count towards wrestler records but NOT in dual score):
157: Graham Gambrall ORST dec. Aurelius Dunbar PSU, 4-3
Attendance: 6,511 (63rd-straight sellout in Rec Hall, 70th of 72 at home, inc. 7 of 9 in BJC)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.