UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 1 Penn State rolled over visiting Oregon State in sold out Rec Hall on Sunday, posting a lopsided 31-1 victory. More than 6,500 fans rocked Rec Hall as the Nittany Lions rolled over the Beavers in the ESPNU national telecast.

Penn State (4-0) won nine of 10 bouts against Oregon State (2-2) to win its fourth-straight to start the season. The Nittany Lions won all four matches pitting ranked opponents against each other, led by Max Dean’s win at 197.

