WILLIAMSPORT — With their win over the Trenton Thunder and a loss by the State College Spikes, the Williamsport Crosscutters clinched a berth to the MLB Draft League Championship Game with three games left in the season.
Spencer Taack led the way on the mound for the Cutters, striking out a season-high nine batters over six innings of work. Taack (3-3) allowed one unearned run, as he earned his third win of the season.
Brandon Kaminer earned his first save of the season, working a pair of scoreless frames, striking out three along the way.
Chris Swanberg collected a team-high three hits, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. It was Swanberg’s second three-hit game of the season.
EJ Taylor collected a pair of RBI, and Jesse Hall and Taylor Jackson each collected a pair of hits in the Cutters win.
Williamsport next plays at the Frederick Keys at 7 p.m. tonight.
