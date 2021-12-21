NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, dominated No. 22 Northern Iowa in the first dual meet for the team at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. Penn State won seven of ten bouts and rolled to a 29-9 win at the event held at Northwestern Florida State College and hosted by Journeymen Wrestling.
The dual began at 125 where senior Jake Campbell lost a hard-fought 2-0 decision to No. 10 Brody Teske of Northern Iowa. Senior Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, pinned No. 1 Kyle Biscoglia at the 4:34 mark in the second period to give Penn State a 6-3 lead. Senior Nick Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, followed that up with a strong 18-4 major (with 3:35 in riding time) over No. 26 Cael Happel.
Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 22 at 149, used a second period takedown and two escapes to post a thrilling 4-3 win over No. 28 Triston Lara to put Penn State up 13-3. Junior Tony Negron went at 157 for Penn State and lost a 5-2 decision to Derek Holschlag and the Lions led 13-6 at the dual’s midway point.
Junior Creighton Edsell, ranked No. 26 at 165, lost a tough 4-1 decision to No. 23 Austin Yant, his first loss of the season and Penn State’s lead was cut to 13-9. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, controlled UNI’s Pat Schoenfelder in a 13-4 major, working up 3:10 in riding time in the process. Junior Aaron Brooks, ranked No. 1 at 184, then used a second period takedown and an escaped to post a thrilling 3-2 win over No. 4 Parker Kekeisen in the dual’s marquee match-up.
Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 3 at 197, used five takedowns and a couple turns to roll to a 19-3 tech fall over Noah Glasser at the 5:21 mark to put Penn State up 25-9. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet, ranked No. 4 at 285, built up over 4:00 in riding time against Uni’s Tyrell Gordon on his way to a 12-1 major to close out the dual meet. Kerkvliet’s major made the dual final 29-9 for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State rolled up a 25-3 lead in takedowns in the dual while winning seven of ten bouts. The Nittany Lions picked up eight bonus points off a pin (Bravo-Young), a tech fall (Dean) and three majors (Lee, Starocci, Kerkvliet).
Penn State then rallied for a 21-16 win over No. 9 Cornell as the Nittany Lions won the final four bouts in the second dual meet for the team at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
The dual began at 125 where senior Jake Campbell took on No. 5 Vito Arujau. Arujau notched a fast fall at the :58 mark to give Cornell an early 6-0 lead. Senior Roman Bravo-Young posted a strong 21-9 major over Dominic LaJoie to cut the Cornell lead to 6-4. Senior Nick Lee then dominated Cole Handlovic 13-3 for another major and an 8-6 Penn State lead.
Sophomore Beau Bartlett battled No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis but dropped an 11-3 major at 149 as Cornell retook the lead, 10-8. Sophomore Joe Lee made his season debut at 157 against No. 25 Colton Yapoujian but dropped a hard-fought 4-2 decision. The result gave Cornell a 13-8 lead at the dual’s midway point.
Junior Creighton Edsell at 165 took No. 9 Julian Ramirez to the wired before dropping a close 7-5 decision and Cornell led 16-8 with four bouts left. Penn State began its comeback. Sophomore Carter Starocci at 174 used a third period rideout to post a 3-2 win on riding time over No. 12 Chris Foca. Junior Aaron Brooks at 184 majored No. 15 Jonathan Loew, posting a 15-3 major with 2:49 in riding time as well to cut the Cornell lead to 16-15.
Junior Max Dean at 197, then gave Penn State the lead once more picking up a 4-2 win over No. 19 Jacob Cardenas on a third period takedown. Sophomore Greg Kerkvliet at 285 then clinched the dual meet with a 5-0 win over No. 18 Lewis Fernandes and the Nittany Lions got the 21-16 dual victory.
Penn State owned a 23-10 margin in takedowns. The Nittany Lions won six of ten bouts and picked up three bonus points off three majors (Bravo-Young, Lee, Brooks).
Penn State is now 7-0 overall while Cornell falls to 2-1. The Nittany Lions will now battle No. 3 Arizona State for the event’s Blue Pool title tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. local). Penn State opens up Big Ten action on Friday, Jan. 7, when the Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins for a 7 p.m. dual in College Park, Md.
No. 2 Penn State 29, No. 22 Northern Iowa 9125:
No. 10 Brody Teske UNI dec. Jake Campbell PSU, 2-0
133:
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU pinned No. 31 Kyle Biscoglia UNI, WBF (4:34)
141:
No. 1 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. No. 26 Cael Happel UNI, 18-4
149:
No. 22 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 28 Triston Lara UNI, 4-3
157:
Derek Holschlag UNI dec. Tony Negron PSU, 5-2
165:
No. 23 Austin Yant UNI dec. No. 26 Creighton Edsell PSU, 4-1
174:
No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. Pat Schoenfelder UNI, 13-4
184:
No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU dec. No. 4 parker Keckeisen UNI, 3-2
197:
No. 3 Max Dean PSU tech fall Noah Glaser UNI, 19-3 (TF; 5:21)
285:
No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet PSU maj. dec. Tyrell Gordon UNI, 12-1
No. 2 Penn State 21, No. 9 Cornell 16125:
No. 5 Vito Arujau COR pinned Jake Campbell PSU, WBF (0:58)
133:
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Dominic LaJoie COR, 21-9
141:
No. 1 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Cole Handlovic COR, 13-3
149:
No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis COR maj. dec. No. 22 Beau Bartlett PSU, 11-3
157:
No. 25 Colton Yapoujian COR dec. Joe Lee PSU, 4-2
165:
No. 9 Julian Ramirez COR dec. No. 26 Creighton Edsell PSU, 7-5
174:
No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU dec. No. 12 Chris Foca COR, 3-2
184:
No. 1 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. No. 16 Jonathan Loew COR, 15-3
197:
No. 3 Max Dean PSU dec. No. 19 Jacob Cardenas COR, 4-2
285: No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet PSU dec. No. 18 Lewis Fernandes COR, 5-0
