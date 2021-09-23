DANVILLE – Raygan Lust scored a goal in each half as Warrior Run’s girls soccer team upended Danville, 5-0, in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division II contest Wednesday at Ironmen Stadium.
In addition to Lust, Amaya Bower also scored in the first half to give Warrior Run (4-3 overall) a 2-0 lead at the break.
Then in the second half, Lust was joined in the scoring column with Maggie Sheets and Amara Bieber as Warrior Run pulled away.
Lust also had a pair of assists on the night for the Defenders, as did Alexis Hudson.
Defensively for Warrior Run, Addy Ohnmeiss made three saves against Danville (2-6) to get the clean sheet as the Defenders out-shot the Ironmen 18-3 and held a 7-2 edge in corner kicks.
Warrior Run next hosts Millville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to inclement weather. Make-up dates follow the event.
Girls soccer
Southern Columbia at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m., Oct. 7
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m., Oct. 18
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, postponed to TBA
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m., Oct. 13
Girls tennis
Montoursville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4 p.m. Oct. 5
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4 p.m. today
