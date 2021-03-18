BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The Bloomsburg University field hockey team had 21 members named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Squad, as announced by the organization Wednesday. It marks an increase of eight student-athletes from a year ago when Bloomsburg had 13 members earn the honor.
The Division II National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. All told, more than 500 student-athletes from 33 institutions, earned the distinction.
Bri Doebler, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is on the list for the Huskies. Doebler, a sophomore midfielder who played in 16 games off the bench as a true freshman last year, has previously earned the following academic honors: NFHCA Scholar of Distinction (2019-20), NFHCA National Academic Squad (2019-20), and PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2019-20).
The NFHCA will release the Scholars of Distinction on Wednesday. The Scholars of Distinction includes all student-athletes who have a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. The NFHCA National Academic Team awards will be announced on Monday, March 29.
