UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State head football coach James Franklin has announced the hiring of Deion Barnes as defensive line coach for the Nittany Lions. Barnes spent the last three years on staff as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line.
“I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater,” said Barnes. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of tremendous young men who have worked so hard each and every day. I have a lot of pride and passion for Penn State University, and I am excited to go to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football.”
Following a professional playing career in the NFL and the AAF, Barnes joined the Penn State coaching staff in 2020 as a defensive graduate assistant.
During his three seasons working alongside defensive line coach John Scott Jr., Barnes helped coach 11 All-Big Ten defensive linemen, including three first-team selections and a second-team All-American.
In his first season, Barnes worked with Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney, who became the first Penn State defensive end duo to receive All-Big Ten first team honors since Courtney Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.
Oweh was picked in the first round (31st overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the first Penn State defensive end selected in the first round since 2009 (Aaron Maybin).
Toney was selected by the Washington Football Team in the seventh round (246th overall) as he and Oweh became the first defensive end duo to be drafted in the same year for Penn State since 1975 (Mike Hartenstine and Greg Murphy).
Barnes was a three-year letterwinner at defensive end for Penn State (2012-14) and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2012.
He spent two years in the NFL with the New York Jets (2015) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016), and an additional season in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders in 2019.
AP source: Steelers agree on a deal with Patrick Peterson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Peterson replaces Cam Sutton, who is going to the Detroit Lions. The Steelers cut William Jackson on Friday and benched Ahkello Witherspoon last season.
A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.
Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and was an All-Pro in three of his first five.
The Lions and Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, his agent, David Canter, told The Associated Press on Monday.
Detroit also agreed to a $18.75 million, three-year deal with linebacker Alex Anzalone, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two years, making five interceptions and 95 tackles. He broke up 15 passes last season, tying for sixth most among NFL leaders in the category.
Pittsburgh drafted the former Tennessee star in the third round six years ago and he has eight career interceptions and 168 tackles.
Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pepitone, an All-Star and Gold Glove first baseman on the 1960s New York Yankees who gained renown for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces and penchant for nightlife, has died at age 82.
Pepitone was living with his daughter Cara Pepitone at her house in Kansas City, Missouri, and was found dead Monday morning, according to BJ Pepitone, a son of the former player. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but BJ Pepitone said a heart attack was suspected.
The Yankees said in a statement Pepitone’s “playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s.”
Born in Brooklyn, Pepitone went to Manual Training High School, signed with the Yankees in 1958 and made his big league debut in 1962. He helped the Yankees to their second straight World Series title, a team led by Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Elston Howard.
He joined the Yankees at a high point in the team’s history. After winning the 1962 title, New York went on to take American League pennants the following two years only to lose in the Series, and Pepitone became an All-Star in three consecutive years starting in 1963.
He stayed with the Yankees through their decline and was traded to Houston after the 1969 season for Curt Blefary.
Pepitone went on to play for the Chicago Cubs from 1970-73 and finished his career with Atlanta and the Yakult Atoms of Japan’s Central League in 1973. He hit .258 with 219 homers and 721 RBIs.
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died. He was 76.
Fosbury died Sunday after a recurrence with lymphoma, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte.
