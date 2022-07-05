MILTON — Mifflinburg’s 9-11 All-Star baseball team kept its season alive Saturday as it rolled to a 13-0, four-inning victory over Central Columbia in a District 13 Little League game at Brown Avenue Park.
Mifflinburg blew open a tight game by scoring six runs in the second inning and four more in the third.
Dylan Catherman keyed the second inning with a two-run triple, plus Jaxon Robatin hit a two-run single in the inning, and Brayden Francis and Matthew Weikel both added RBI singles.
In the third, Louis Owens, Weikel and Jackson Boyer all had RBI singles in the third inning.
Weikel led Mifflinburg with a 3-for-4 day that included a double and three RBI. In addition, Coy Gemberling, Owens and Catherman all had two hits each, with Robatin and Catherman driving in two runs apiece in the victory.
Weikel also got the win for Mifflinburg. He pitched the first 1.2 innings of the game before giving way to receiver Kaine Klose in the second.
Weikel, Klose and fellow reliever Robatin combined to limit Central Columbia to just three hits in the game.
Mifflinburg now plays West Branch in the elimination bracket final at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also on Saturday, West Branch fell in the winner’s bracket final to Selinsgrove, 16-9.
Elsewhere in District 13 play this past weekend:
Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Stars beat Milton 13-9 in an elimination bracket game. Mifflinburg next plays Berwick at 5:30 p.m. today.
In Junior Division action at the New Berlin Recreation Complex, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run both began the postseason on sour notes.
Mifflinburg fell to Selinsgrove, 13-3; and Warrior Run fell to Danville, 15-5, in their respective opening games on Saturday.
Mifflinburg and Warrior Run now play each other at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to stay alive.
And in 8-10 softball, Mifflinburg’s All-Stars rebounded from a lopsided 16-0 loss to Central Columbia in the opening game by beating Warrior Run 11-9 in an elimination bracket game on Saturday.
Mifflinburg’s softball all-stars next face Snyder County at 5:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.