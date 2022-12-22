MIFFLINBURG — East Juniata ventured into the Cats’ Den for Wednesday’s nonleague game against Mifflinburg undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A state rankings.
The Tigers, however, didn’t remain undefeated when they left.
Led by Tyler Reigel’s game-high 18 points, three players scored in double figures as the Wildcats took a 58-47 victory over East Juniata at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
And that lofty ranking by East Juniata (7-1)? The Tigers can probably say goodbye to that too.
Even though Mifflinburg (5-2) may not have played its best game, the Wildcats still found a way to get their third straight victory.
“We obviously didn’t play our best, but that zone defense kind of does that to you and we didn’t knock down shots early,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “But I like how the guys gritted it out and fought on defense. There were some mental lapses, but East Juniata is a good basketball team, and they were undefeated coming in, and from what MaxPreps says they were No. 5 in the state in 2A.
“So, that’s a good basketball team, and for us to come in and kind of not play our best and still win, shows we need to improve, but it also shows the kind of growth that we’re getting,” added Elliott.
Mifflinburg did get three buckets from Carter Breed in the first quarter, along with a 3-pointer from Aaron Bolick that helped give the Wildcats a three-point lead, which was later trimmed to one on a buzzer-beating basket by Jake Brackill.
Buckets by Ethan Bomgardner and Reigel early, and two baskets by Zack Wertman later on in the second period helped swing the momentum back in Mifflinburg’s favor, although the Wildcats couldn’t gain much separation as East Juniata’s 6-foot-7 center Dylan Wagner made four shots to keep it a three-point game at the half (28-25).
The lead remained three points (39-36) after the third quarter, but the experience of Reigel and Bomgardner started to take over.
The Wildcats began the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run that was fueled by a bucket from Bomgardner and treys from Aaron Bolick and Reigel that resulted in a 47-36 lead with 6:20 remaining.
Down the stretch, Reigel would hit another big 3-pointer prior to getting a steal and a pair of free throws to help seal the victory.
“Tyler and Ethan are our leaders, and I tell you what, Wertman did a real good job on their best player (Wagner). Wertman is a stud defensively. But being able to get defensive rebounds, and then obviously our transition game is what won us the game, and then finally making some shots,” said Elliott.
“But, getting out in transition once we got the rebound really was what separated us. We needed to get out in transition and not let East Juniata get set, and we really did a good job of that in the third quarter. The third quarter was the difference.”
Reigel added four rebounds and four assists, plus Bomgardner chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Breed finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
“That was a good win. Our last game this year is Friday (versus Selinsgrove at home), but after that we don’t have a game until Jan. 3, so we have a long break,” said Reigel. “So, we needed to go out with a run and come back with a run, hopefully.
“East Juniata’s record and ranking definitely sparked us and made us eager to win the game. Because with any undefeated team you want to be the first one to beat them, so it was definitely a good feeling,” Reigel added.
Mifflinburg 58, East Juniata 47
At Mifflinburg
East Juniata 12 13 11 11 – 47
Mifflinburg 13 15 11 19 – 58
East Juniata (7-1) 47
Jake Brackbill 4 1-1 9; Owen Dressler 3 0-0 8; Brady Roe 1 0-0 3; Nate Freed 0 0-0 0; Clark Ritzman 4 0-0 8; Dante Martin 0 0-0 0; Dylan Wagner 7 1-4 15; Jack Hoffman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 2-5 47.
3-point goals: Dressler 2, Roe.
Mifflinburg (5-2) 58
Tyler Reigel 6 3-6 18; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 2 1-2 5; Ethan Bomgardner 7 0-0 14; Jackson Griffith 1 0-1 2; Carter Breed 5 0-0 10; Charles Reader 2 0-0 6; Aaron Bolick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 4-9 58.
3-point goals: Reigel 3, Reader 2, Bolick.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 65-29.
