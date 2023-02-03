FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — After starting off the week with two heartbreaking losses, Southern Columbia flipped the switch in its favor Thursday.
The Tigers erased a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Milton 72-69 after losing to Lewisburg in overtime Monday and falling to Warrior Run at the buzzer Tuesday.
“My kids never quit regardless of the situation, and I am very proud of them for that,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich said. “I knew this week was going to be a long week for us before it started, and the way our first two games went made it tougher. We needed this one, and they did a great job of pulling it out in the end.”
Southern Columbia found itself with its back against the wall as the fourth quarter wore on. After the Black Panthers gained control in the third, senior Xzavier Minium knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:29 left in the game to give Milton its largest lead at 62-53.
The Tigers went on a 6-0 run, with all three buckets coming off steals, and cut their deficit to 62-59. Minium, who finished with a game-high 26 points and added seven assists, then extended the lead for the Black Panthers to five points with a runner down the lane.
Southern Columbia scored nine of the next 16 points to pull within 69-68 with just less than 20 seconds to play.
Then Tyler Arnold grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled on the way up, made the shot and finished off the three-point play.
“We were struggling in the second half at times, but we were able to clean it up and eventually take back the lead for good,” said Arnold, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
After a Milton miss on the ensuing possession, Nate Gallagher pulled down the rebound and was fouled with 5.8 seconds remaining as he headed to the free-throw line for a one-and-one.
“There was a lot going through my mind as I walked to the line. I knew that I had to make at least one. It would have been nice to make them both but making the first one made sure they had to get up a 3,” Gallagher said.
After the freshman made his first foul shot, to make the score 72-69, his second one hit off the back of the rim and Milton called a timeout. Out of the timeout, Milton’s last-second 3-pointer was off the mark as the horn sounded.
“Nathan Gallagher as a freshman stepped up big tonight, and Jacob Hoy chipped in with some key points,” Woytowich said. “When you get that out of those two with our big three scorers all together, we can be a very tough group to beat. It was a total team effort, and that has been the way that we have played all season regardless of the outcomes in our games.”
Milton has also been in a lot of games that have come down to the wire.
“I can go through the list of the number of times we have had these types of games. Losses to Danville (55-52), Mifflinburg (54-52) was in overtime, a triple-overtime win over Shikellamy (61-60) and then again with a buzzer-beater over Shikellamy (54-53), this game, and a few others. We have been in a lot of tight games like Southern has been,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt, whose son Jace (14 points) and Nijel Hunter (16 points) joined Minium in double figures.
Milton committed just one turnover in the first half, but it was Southern’s ability to control the boards on the offensive end — and forcing 11 turnovers in the final 10 minutes — that propelled the Tigers to the victory.
“This game was more of not getting the defensive rebounds when we needed to. Give credit to Southern because they were working to get the offensive boards,” Brandt said. “Without knowing the stats, I would say I bet 20 of their points came off second chances. We still have games left in the regular season and if we can clean things up, we have a good chance of winning most of them.”
In total, Southern Columbia had 16 offensive rebounds as they outrebounded Milton 34-23. Brian Britton led the Tigers with 18 points and added five rebounds. Isaac Carter added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Gallagher finished in double figures with 11 points and chipped in with four assists.
“We just played harder knowing what was on the line. We know what we have coming up on Friday,” said Gallagher.
The Tigers host Loyalsock tonight, and the two teams are tied atop the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III standings.
If the Tigers win, it will be their first division title since 2017. The Lancers aim to capture a fifth straight championship.
“Pack the stands. This is a conference championship on the line,” Arnold said. “The student section should get out and be loud in their Hawaiian theme, and we want all our fans out to support us. Personally, as a senior, this is something new to me because we haven’t won a PHAC title in a while.”
The Tigers won the first meeting, 72-66, on Jan. 18.
“The team is excited to have this opportunity. We just need to come out ready to play and hopefully we can put it all together,” said Woytowich.
Southern Columbia 72, Milton 69
at Southern Columbia
Milton 16 13 23 17 — 69
Southern 16 16 17 23 — 72
Milton (8-9) 69
Xzavier Minium 11 0-0 26, Nijel Hunter 6 2-3 16, Jace Brandt 6 1-3 14, Luke DeLong 3 0-1 7, Will Fridia 2 0-0 4, Rylin Scott 1 0-0 2, Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0, Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 3-7 69.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Hunter 2, Brandt, DeLong.
Southern Columbia (12-7) 72
Brian Britton 5 5-5 18, Tyler Arnold 7 1-1 15, Isaac Carter 5 3-6 13, Nathan Gallagher 2 6-8 11, Jake Hoy 4 0-2 8, Dom Fetterolf 1 1-2 3, Jake Toczylousky 1 0-0 2, Travis Wegrzynowicz 1 0-0 2, Ben Gehret 0 0-0 0, Brayden Griscavage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 16-24 72.
3-point goals: Britton 3, Gallagher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.