Tough losses abounded last week as the Milton Black Panthers were the only squad to come away with a victory, but Week 4 of the scholastic football season will see challenging games for each of the four squads from the Standard-Journal coverage area.

Mifflinburg (2-1) at Central Mountain (2-1)Mifflinburg is coming off a 48-28 defeat to the Shamokin Indians last week, but in order for the Wildcats to bounce back against Central Mountain this week, it has to be a combined effort.

