Tough losses abounded last week as the Milton Black Panthers were the only squad to come away with a victory, but Week 4 of the scholastic football season will see challenging games for each of the four squads from the Standard-Journal coverage area.
Mifflinburg (2-1) at Central Mountain (2-1)Mifflinburg is coming off a 48-28 defeat to the Shamokin Indians last week, but in order for the Wildcats to bounce back against Central Mountain this week, it has to be a combined effort.
“To bounce back Friday, it has to be a complete team effort — just getting back our focus and energy,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We need to focus on the things we need to improve on.
“We’ve been spending time this week preparing to get better on defense, and offense, and working on that run game,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Central Mountain has a solid run game, but that’s not the only thing Dressler and his players need to be concerned about.
“They like to run the ball, and that seems to be their forte. Watching them on film against Bloomsburg and Shikellamy they had success with it,” said Dressler. “They are not afraid to put the ball up. Defensively, we can’t fall asleep on the back side and we need to pay attention and make sure we’re doing our reads.”
Mifflinburg will also need to run the ball effectively against Central Mountain, especially since sophomore quarterback Chad Martin is injured and out of the lineup.
Martin has thrown for 1,052 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season, and taking his place will be fellow sophomore, Cole Reibsome.
“Cole has been working hard all year long, and he’s been giving us some good looks this season. He’s excited to embrace the challenge. He’s asking all the right questions, and between the coaches, Chad and his receivers, they are all trying to help,” said Dressler. “Cole just needs to take it one play at a time and just manage the game. We’re excited to see him play.
“Central Mountain has some nice size up front, and I guarantee they are looking to pass defend, so we got to work on moving the ball on the ground and getting the run game going,” Dressler added. “Last week, we had a slow start on the offensive side until we got things rolling.”
A lack of discipline was a big factor in the team’s loss last week, and Dressler want’s to improve in that area, too.
“We know discipline is our mantra, and we’re working through it with the younger guys. They are working to get better,” said Dressler. “Every kid goes out there to compete every Friday night and give their best effot. We just want to build on that effort and working to build their skill sets – some places where we fell short last week.
“We also want to decrease the penalties and win the battle in the trenches — and winning third downs,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “We didn’t win the third downs last week, and Shamokin converted their third downs too easily.”
Mount Carmel (2-1) at Milton (2-1)The Black Panthers will look to keep rolling and parlay last week’s 57-13 victory over Midd-West into a win against a talented Red Tornadoes’ squad on Friday.
Mount Carmel is coming off a 41-6 win over Warrior Run.
A resurgent run game for the Black Panthers should help against the Red Tornadoes.
Tailback Chris Doyle leads Milton on the ground (29 carries for 158 yards, 5 TDs), while quarterback Cale Bastian has more than 300 yards on the season (29 carries for 158 yards on the ground, and 13-of-26 for 197 yards through the air).
Bastian has also accumulated six touchdowns this year.
For Mount Carmel, Cole Spears has thrown for 734 yards (38-of-57) and eight touchdowns. He has thrown for at least 200 yards in all three games.
Running the ball, the Red Tornadoes has Luke Blessing (45 carries for 370 yards); and through the air Xavier Diaz has caught 11 passes for 450 yards and four scores.
Hughesville (2-1) at Warrior Run (0-3)The Defenders are still searching for their first “W” this season, and coach Derrick Zechman felt his team was close to getting that victory last week, but that was before they played Mount Carmel, which prevailed 41-7.
However, adding some fuel to Warrior Run’s efforts is that Friday’s contest against Hughesville will be a White Out Game in honor of Hunter Beck Reynolds.
“We’re excited, and it should be a great game. The White Out definitely brings a little extra edge to the contest,” said Zechman. “Hughesville is a decent team and they have a solid defense. They have some good skilled guys and some big guys up front.
“It’ll come down to execution. Whoever wins the turnover battle has a good chance at winning the game,” added Zechman.
Mount Carmel overmatched the Defenders in all phases of the game last week, but this week could be different according to Zechman.
“I think there’s plays to be had,” he said. “We’re excited to see our defense play, and we just need to get the ball to our playmakers.”
Leading Warrior Run is senior quarterback Ryan Newton, who’s completed 23 of 75 passes for 477 yards and three scores, and catching most of those passes are Samuel Hall (17-for-232, 4 TDs) and Carter Marr (12-for-281, TD).
“Yeah, we made too many bad decisions and turned the ball over too much last week,” said Zechman. “We need to be better than that. In the games we lost where we weren’t competitive, we had too many turnovers. We just need to do a better job protecting the ball.
“Our losses will make us a better team in the end, but we just need that first win to get us going and get the train on the tracks. It’s a crucial game for both teams — a win gets us on the board, and for Hughesville they are looking at being 3-1.”
Eliminating some of the stupid penalties the team made last week will also go a long way for Warrior Run, but so will getting an occasional big play or two.
“We need to eliminate the big play, and if we can get some big plays — I think it should be a great game,” said Zechman.
Southern Columbia (3-0) at Lewisburg (1-2)The Green Dragons have had the toughest luck out of the four area teams this season.
Last week Lewisburg fell to Montoursville 21-14 in double overtime — the Green Dragons second overtime loss so far this year.
Southern naturally will be a monumental challenge, especially since the Tigers have only allowed one score through the first three weeks.
Offensively for Southern, Garrett Garcia has rushed for 318 yards on 45 carries and he’s scored six times, plus Louden Murphy has 24 carries for 248 yards and three scores.
At quarterback is Blake Wise, who’s thrown for 370 yards (on 13-of-28 passing) and four touchdowns.
For Lewisburg, Chase Wenrich has completed 14-of-42 passes for 241 yards.
Lewisburg 2023 SCHEDULE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.