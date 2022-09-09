LEWISBURG — Without much game experience under their belts, Lewisburg’s girls soccer players entered Thursday’s nonleague contest against a quality Trinity team at a disadvantage.

Regardless, the Green Dragons battled and went toe-to-toe with the undefeated Shamrocks for 40-plus minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.