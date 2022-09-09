LEWISBURG — Without much game experience under their belts, Lewisburg’s girls soccer players entered Thursday’s nonleague contest against a quality Trinity team at a disadvantage.
Regardless, the Green Dragons battled and went toe-to-toe with the undefeated Shamrocks for 40-plus minutes.
But that all came to a screeching halt when Trinity found the back of the net early in the second half.
The Shamrocks would tack on another goal just over 7 minutes later to escape with a 2-0 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
“I’m proud of our girls for working hard. It’s only our second game; we had two games postponed, so it’s tough,” said Lewisburg head coach Terry Gerlinski. “Trinity has already played three games, and they are a better team.”
Lewisburg (0-2) played well did most of the attacking in the first half, and the Green Dragons produced five free kicks following fouls committed around the box by the Shamrocks (4-0).
However, none of the set pieces resulted in a goal and the game remained scoreless at the half.
“We got out good and we passed the ball, but we lost some of the midfield (play) and that kind of stuff,” said Gerlinski. “It’s tough, I’m asking the girls to do a few different things. We (just) need more games behind us to work on some things to be able to talk about (what we need to do) to get a gel going.”
Trinity came out firing in the second half, and the Shamrocks got on the board just 1:08 in when Anne Durle poked the ball in near the right post after receiving a through ball from Caroline Cunningham.
The goal immediately deflated the Green Dragons.
“Oh, that was a killer. That was just a natural killer. That hurt, and you saw us drop (our heads) after that,” said Gerlinski. “But we need to be able to come back from that. We need to be able to come together and figure those things out. Figure out the gaps we were leaving.
“It’s just going to take time — it’s only our second game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The Shamrocks essentially put the game away with 31:42 remaining on a header by Kari Powell, which came off a spot-on direct kick by Emma Kostelac-Lauer.
Once again, it all comes down to a lack of game-time experience for the Green Dragons, who had a game against Benton and Mifflinburg (on Wednesday) that were postponed by inclement weather.
And with a little more time on the pitch, coach Gerlinski expects to be more competitive against good teams like Trinity.
“We need those other games in order to get experience, for when you start to play better teams,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “And that’s why we want to play better teams, but we haven’t had the time to get ready for those sorts of games.”
Injuries, too, have hampered the Green Dragons in the early goings of the season. The team though has 30 players on the roster, and in time they just need to come together.
“This is the first year we’ve had 30 players on the team — we got a couple of injuries — but it is what it is,” said Gerlinski. “We need more playing time, and we need more togetherness, and the girls need to find that grit. At times, we just get away from our game and just start kicking the ball around. When we do that, it creates those gaps and those spaces (to allow other teams to score).”
Lewisburg next plays at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Trinity 2, Lewisburg 0
at Lewisburg
Second half
Trinity-Anne Durle, assist Caroline Cunningham, 38:52.
Trinity-Kari Powell, assist Emma Kostelac-Lauer, 31:42.
Shots: Trinity, 9-6; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 3-2; Saves: Trinity (Julianne Prokop), 1; Lewisburg (Izzy Wood and Emma Hopkinson), 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.