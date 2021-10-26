YORK — Lewisburg’s golf team ended its most successful season in school history as the Green Dragons finished second in Monday’s PIAA Class 2A championship meet at Heritage Hills Golf Course.
Devon Prep took the team title with a score of 304 — nine strokes ahead of Lewisburg’s total of 313 — and the Green Dragons easily out-distanced third-place Boiling Springs (331) by 18 strokes.
“What a day for Lewisburg golf! It’s really hard to put into words how proud I am of these players. To see their expressions at the end of their round put the perfect cap on a historic season in Green Dragon golf history,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust.
“This accomplishment did not happen by accident, these players have dedicated themselves to the game, they have committed themselves to the practice and they have endured hours of training to get to this point! They have invested in their games by working with PGA professionals and swing instructors, they have a passion to compete and have developed the mental capacity needed to compete at this level. From their first day on the team as freshmen or sophomores they have had their sight set on the PIAA Championship.”
For junior Nick Mahoney and seniors Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund, Monday’s championship meet was a chance to redeem themselves after things didn’t go according to plan in the individual tournament last week.
Mahoney recorded six birdies on the day to shoot an even-par 71 and lead the Green Dragons, while Kelly and Gronlund carded a 75 and 81, respectively, with both players getting one birdie each.
“Having three players compete last week (Nick, Sean and Will) at the individual championship was a bonus. While they didn’t perform to their liking in the individual competition, the silver lining was the experience they had going into this week,” said Faust. “They didn’t like walking away last week without a PIAA medal and they had the mentality going into today that they would not have that feeling again.
“They, along with Ava Markunas and Zach Gose had a great practice round on Sunday where they both bonded as a team and just played relaxed! Watching their relaxed approach to the practice round gave me a great feeling about how they could do (Monday), and they proved that there was no setback going to take their focus off of the state medal,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Markunas rounded out Lewisburg’s four scorers with an 86, while Gose fired a 91 and did not factor into the scoring.
“For all of the right reasons Nick, Sean and Will get recognized, but Ava and Zach deserve similar recognition,” said Faust. “The team event is the top four scores of your five players, and to put it into perspective there would have only been one combination of our player totals that would not have given us second place today. They have been consistent and integral parts of our team. We are lucky to have this depth, and it makes a difference!”
And now, the Green Dragons’ list of goals they made this season is complete.
“I had little doubt about our team’s ability this season. We were surrounded by great golfers, and we had goals of a league title, a district title, a regional title, and a state medal was certainly on our list of goals. One event at a time was the message!” said Faust.
