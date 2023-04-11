College
BaseballLycoming 8, King’s 5Notes:
First-year pitcher Jake Wilber tossed five innings, striking out five and allowing three runs to pace Lycoming, which used a five-run fourth inning to break open the game and post a MAC Freedom win at King’s. In Wilber’s longest start of the year, he earned his third consecutive win in as many appearances to improve to 3-3, retiring the first seven batters that he faced, allowing two runs in the third and one in the fifth. King’s (10-16, 3-12 MAC Freedom) closed within a run in the third at 3-2, but Lycoming (8-16, 6-9) broke the game open in the fourth inning when they plated five runs. First-year Kai Foster started the inning with a single before taking second on a sac bunt and scoring on a single through the right side from first-year Jack Kelly. After an error allowed first-year Nick Reeder to reach, junior Braden Campbell drove in Kelly with a single to right. After a fielder’s choice allowed Reeder to score and a walk, junior Joey Trout cleared the bases with a double to right center. Foster led the Warriors, going 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and a RBI. Trout also had two RBI and a double.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 10 0 1.000 _ New York 6 4 .600 4 Toronto 6 4 .600 4 Baltimore 5 5 .500 5 Boston 5 5 .500 5
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 4 .636 _ Minnesota 6 4 .600 ½ Chicago 5 6 .455 2 Kansas City 3 8 .273 4 Detroit 2 7 .222 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 6 4 .600 _ Los Angeles 5 5 .500 1 Houston 5 6 .455 1½ Seattle 4 7 .364 2½ Oakland 2 8 .200 4
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _ New York 6 5 .545 1 Philadel phia 4 6 .400 2½ Miami 4 7 .364 3 Washington 4 7 .364 3
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 7 3 .700 _ Pittsburgh 6 4 .600 1 Chicago 5 4 .556 1½ Cincinnati 4 5 .444 2½ St. Louis 3 7 .300 4
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 7 4 .636 _ Los Angeles 6 5 .545 1 San Diego 6 5 .545 1 Colorado 5 6 .455 2 San Francisco 4 6 .400 2½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0 Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3 Houston 5, Minnesota 1 Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2 Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1 Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3 Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2 Baltimore 5, Oakland 1 Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings Texas 11, Kansas City 2 Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 6:10 p.m. Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 6:35 p.m. Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 7:40 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 8:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0 Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2 Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2 Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1 Colorado 7, Washington 6 San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1 Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 15, Miami 3 Houston 8, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0 Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings Colorado 7, St. Louis 4 Arizona 3, Milwaukee 0 L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1 Washington 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 80 63 12 5 131 295 171 x-Toronto 80 48 21 11 107 272 217 x-Tampa Bay 80 45 29 6 96 275 250 Florida 81 42 31 8 92 286 267 Buffalo 79 40 32 7 87 285 289 Ottawa 81 39 35 7 85 258 267 Detroit 80 35 35 10 80 239 270 Montreal 80 31 43 6 68 226 298
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 80 50 21 9 109 256 208 x-New Jersey 80 50 22 8 108 280 220 x-N.Y. Rangers 81 47 21 13 107 275 216 N.Y. Islanders 81 41 31 9 91 239 220 Pittsburgh 80 40 30 10 90 258 256 Washington 80 35 36 9 79 249 255 Philadelphia 80 29 38 13 71 213 270 Columbus 79 24 47 8 56 206 319
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 79 49 24 6 104 271 219 x-Dallas 80 45 21 14 104 279 216 x-Minnesota 80 46 24 10 102 242 218 Winnipeg 80 45 32 3 93 243 220 Nashville 80 41 31 8 90 222 231 St. Louis 80 37 36 7 81 261 295 Arizona 81 28 40 13 69 224 294 Chicago 80 25 49 6 56 195 294
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 80 49 22 9 107 265 227 x-Edmonton 80 48 23 9 105 318 258 x-Los Angeles 81 46 25 10 102 275 254 x-Seattle 80 46 26 8 100 287 249 Calgary 81 37 27 17 91 260 252 Vancouver 80 36 37 7 79 269 295 San Jose 80 22 42 16 60 231 313 Anaheim 80 23 45 12 58 204 330 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Sunday’s Games
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3 Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Monday’s Games
Dallas 6, Detroit 1 Winnipeg 6, San Jose 2 Toronto 2, Florida 1, OT Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Ottawa 3, Carolina 2 Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO Minnesota 4, Chicago 2 Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO Seattle 4, Arizona 1 Los Angeles 3, Vancouver 0
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
