MIFFLINBURG — Shamokin and Mifflinburg entered Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I softball game both still smarting from their most recent appearances on the diamond.
While the Indians got back on track following a much-needed 6-4 victory at Mifflinburg Area High School, the loss has left the Wildcats reeling.
The loss snaps a two-game losing streak for Shamokin (3-2 overall), which is coming off a 10-0 defeat to Danville on April 6.
“This was a big win. It got us back on track to where we want to be,” said Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich. “We worked hard this past week at practice, and it’s a well-deserved win for the entire team.”
Mifflinburg on the other hand falls to 1-4 on the season (1-3 HAC-I), and after a suffering a 10-4 nonleague loss to Penns Valley on Saturday the Wildcats are really hurting with the loss to Shamokin.
“The girls are really disappointed about this loss,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “We played a good Penns Valley team the other day and they were a little bummed about that game, but I think this one kind of struck (them hard) and they are really upset about this loss.”
Hernandez had pitcher Paige Stewart inside the circle for the first time this season for the Wildcats, and the Indians would give the junior hurler a rude welcome by scoring three runs in the first inning.
Shamokin got its first four runners on base to begin the game. Emma Kurtz, who led off with a single to right, scored the first run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Abigail Noll. A pair of RBI fielder’s choices hit into by Brooke Sebasovich and Kate Glosek followed in the inning.
It was a rocky first inning to say the least for Stewart (5ks, 2 walks).
“We got Paige back, and she pitched really well for her first day back — really her first day pitching in a couple of weeks — and we’re proud of that,” said Hernandez. “We’ve always fought and we never really got out of the game even when we got behind, but (the first inning) didn’t help (Paige) at all, but with the weather the way it was today and us not getting on the field until the first pitch, it took a little bit for Paige to settle in, but when she settled in she was on her game.”
Mifflinburg got a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Jaden Keister, and another one in the second on Brook Karchner’s RBI double to make it a 3-2 game.
The Indians built onto their lead with a run in the third on a leadoff triple from Kennedy Petrovich and an error, but another RBI double by Karchner in the fourth kept it a one-run game (4-3).
Shamokin’s decisive run then came in the fifth on a two-out RBI single from pitcher Annie Hornbgerger, who played Petrovich when the latter doubled and stole third.
“That run was huge. We were able to work one run at a time, and that’s always big for us here,” said coach Petrovich. “The game wasn’t comfortable yet, but it does motivate the girls on defense.”
Hornberger would allow just one more Mifflinburg run to cross the plate (a Camryn Murrey RBI single in the fifth), before she helped her own cause with an RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Hornberger finished with the complete-game win with six strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed.
“Being up by two with a team like this, I give them credit. They hit the ball hard and put it in play,” said coach Petrovich. “But I had a lot of confidence in our defense behind (Hornberger).
“Annie threw well. She stayed positive through seven innings and she hit her spots when she needed to against Mifflinburg’s big hitters,” added Shamokin’s coach.
Mifflinburg will have to clean some things up as the Wildcats have to turn right around and host Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. today.
“We definitely made some mental mistakes out there that cost us the game,” said Hernandez. “Offensively, the girls did great. They had good at-bats and had some hard-hit balls. Defensively, we weren’t there today. We made some mental mistakes that we got to get corrected.
“We lost three games by (two runs or less), so hopefully things will start going our way soon,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Shamokin 6, Mifflinburg 4at Mifflinburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.