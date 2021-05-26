WILLIAMSPORT – Noah Hemphill’s bases-loaded walk plated Isaac Nunez to give the Crosscutters a walk-off, 3-2 win over the Spikes in their home opener Tuesday.
Hemphill recorded both of the Crosscutters’ RBI in the win, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a pair of singles to pace the Cutters offense, that finished with six hits in the winning effort.
Chase Costello tossed three shutout innings in his first start of the season, striking out two while allowing a walk and a hit in the no decision. The Cutters bullpen was able to pick up the win for the second-straight night, combining to allow two runs, one earned, over six innings of work.
Despite surrendering a solo home run in the top of the 9th, Owen Holt was credited with the win, his first of the season. The win gives the Crosscutters the series win and the series sweep over the Spikes. Its the Cutters first series win and sweep of the 2021 season
Monday
Williamsport 6, State College 5
STATE COLLEGE – The Williamsport Crosscutters pitching staff combined to strikeout 18 Spikes batters over nine innings of work to get the season-opening victory Monday.
Ryan Valazquez led the way with five strikeouts in two innings of relief to pick up the win. Trey Steffler recorded a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI, finishing the night 2-for-4 out of the lead off spot for the Cutters. Isaac Nunez was the only other Cutter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Jacob Smith got the start for the Cutters tossing three, shutout innings and striking out four before getting lifted due to pitch count. The Cutters bullpen used four pitchers, combining to allow five runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks. They were able to strikeout 13 Spikes batters to earn the win and close out the game.
Williamsport got RBIs from Steffler (2), Nunez (1), Jacob Teter (1) and Jaxon Shirley (1). All of the Cutters’ runs came in the first four innings of the game.
Next Game: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 vs Williamsport, 7:05
