SELINSGROVE — With his team trailing Selinsgrove by a couple of goals entering the fourth quarter, Lewisburg coach John Vaji gave the Green Dragons a little bit of a pep talk between periods.
Alex Koontz, and his Lewisburg teammates, took Vaji’s words to heart.
The Green Dragons scored four unanswered goals in the fourth, with two of them coming from Koontz, to come back and beat the Seals, 11-9, in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Koontz finished with a four-goal day to lead Lewisburg, which remained undefeated on the season at 10-0 (5-0 CSLL). Selinsgrove falls to 6-2, 4-1.
“I’m very glad for the win, but it was a great game. Selinsgrove came out fired up and they came ready to play, and they wanted to knock us off,” said Vaji. “That’s a very good team we just beat, and it’s a credit to them with the way they played. They jumped on us right off the bat.”
Selinsgrove took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but Lewisburg responded with a pair of quick goals from Collin Starr and Rowen Martin to start the second quarter.
After a Jake Keeney goal moments later gave the Seals a 4-2 lead, the Green Dragons answered right back with three straight goals from Quin Michaels, Koontz and Matt Reish to take a 6-4 lead into the half. Koont’z tally came off a ground ball that he won just before the goal.
“We didn’t score a goal in the first quarter — we were down 3-0 — and our kids could’ve very easily panicked,” said Vaji. “But to their credit, we were able to talk to them a little bit after the (first) quarter and got them regrouped.”
Lewisburg seemed poised to break away when Koontz scored his second goal of the game to start the third quarter, but Selinsgrove had other plans.
The Seals tallied five of the next six goals to lead 9-7 with one quarter left to play.
But that’s when Koontz and his teammates took matters into their own hands.
Starr and Matt Spaulding each tallied their second goal of the game early in the fourth to tie the game at 9.
Koontz followed with the game’s go-ahead goal with 8:02 remaining, but it wasn’t until six minutes later that Koontz scored again to give the Green Dragons some extra cushion over their rivals.
“The third goal, my teammates fed me inside and I just turned and I shot it. I couldn’t even see the goal, but you just take the shot and pray that (goalkeeper) Kevin (Gearhart) doesn’t save it, because Kevin is an insane goalie. He was on point and he made some amazing saves and he kept them in the game,” said Koontz. “My fourth goal kind of secured it, and it felt good. It just felt good to know that we had a little bit more of a cushion and we could control the ball instead of going for shots all of the time in the last few minutes.”
And the late-game resurgence was all due to Vaji’s words to his players following the third quarter.
“Coach Vaji always gets us hyped up. He gets us (so) worked up that we just go out and try to impress him,” said Koontz. “I don’t know how to describe it, but he just has an impact on us. We go a lot harder when he gives us one of those pep talks.”
Lewisburg will face another tough test on Friday when the Green Dragons host Danville at 4:30 p.m.
“The win is going to keep our confidence level up, and I think it’s got to make the guys realize that we are going to get everybody’s best game night in and night out,” said Vaji. “(Our opponents) want to knock off the defending District 4 champs, and I think our guys are going to realize that they have to pick it up and they got to be focused.”
Lewisburg 11, Selinsgrove 9
at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 0 4 2 4 — 10
Selinsgrove 3 1 5 0 — 9
First quarter
Sel-Garret Howell, assist Jake Keeney, 10:37.
Sel-Jonah Erb, assist Howell, 8:39.
Sel-Ty Ritter, unassisted, :56.2
Second quarter
Lew-Collin Starr, unassisted, 11:15.
Lew-Rowen Martin, unassisted, 9:50.
Sel-Keeney, unassisted, 7:20.
Lew-Quin Michaels, unassisted, 5:44.
Lew-Alex Koontz, unassisted, 4:53.
Lew-Matt Reish, unassisted, 3:17.
Third quarter
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, 8:29.
Sel-Howell, unassisted, 7:22.
Lew-Matt Spaulding, assist Martin, 5:25.
Sel-Aaron Rothermel, unassisted, 3:11.
Sel-Erb, unassisted, 2:36.
Sel-Keeney, unassisted, :53.4
Sel-Val Barillaro, unassisted, :10.9.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Starr, unassisted, 9:56.
Lew-Spaulding, unassisted, 8:39.
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, 8:02.
Lew-Koontz, assist Starr, 2:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 41-20. Saves: Lewisburg (Jimmy Bailey), 6; Selinsgrove (Kevin Gearhart), 11.
