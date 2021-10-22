LEWISBURG — As a defender, senior Emma Terry doesn’t get very many opportunities to get in on the scoring action for Lewisburg’s field hockey team.
But with the Green Dragons’ offense struggling in the rivalry game against Mifflinburg on Thursday, which also happened to be Lewisburg’s senior night, Terry picked a perfect time to get her first goal of the season.
Terry’s unassisted goal in the third quarter sparked Lewisburg, and the Green Dragons picked up two more scores late to beat Mifflinburg, 3-0, in the regular season finale for both teams at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“The girls did come along (in the second half),” said Lewisburg coach Daneen Zaleski. “We’ve been talking about (the fact) we need to start quickly. I don’t know what I need to do to get them to score in the first quarter, but they held it together.
“We managed to keep it a 0-0 game, and then we turned it on in the third quarter,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Lewisburg, which also wrapped up the HAC-II title earlier this week for the first time in years, improved to 10-4-1 and the Green Dragons have solidified themselves as the No. 2 seed for the District 4 Class A playoffs that begin next week.
“This is the first year in, I can’t even tell you (how long its been since the last time we claimed the conference title),” said Zaleski. “We did the tie last year with Bloomsburg, and maybe in 2015 there was a tie (for the title). And prior to that, I don’t even know when the last time we won the conference was.”
More importantly for Lewisburg, however, was getting the win Thursday and entering the postseason with some momentum.
Terry helped pave the way for that.
With the whole team crashing the cage following a penalty corner, Terry sent the ball in from roughly 10 yards out and it managed to go in just inside the right post and give Lewisburg the goal it had been trying for the previous 35-plus minutes.
“It felt great. It was my first goal of the season, and just the atmosphere of the team around me was great. I loved it,” said Terry. “I didn’t see much on the goal. I heard Rylee (Dyroff) cheering, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh she was right in front of me,’ and I saw that the goal was wide open, so I decided to just take the shot.
“We were kind of down in the first two quarters, and when that goal went in we all just looked at each other and we were like, ‘Keep it up, keep it up,’ and that just started the roll for three goals,” added Terry.
The second and third goals for Lewisburg came in the fourth when Maddie Redding scored off a Ryan Brouse assist with 10:31 remaining, and Olivia Bartlett scored off a Redding assist with just 12 seconds left on the clock.
“We know every time we play Mifflinburg it’s always going to be a tough game. This is actually the first year we played well against them. I mean, it’s been a long time,” said Zaleski. “If you look back over the stats they’ll show the game has always been close, and we just don’t play our best normally against them.
“But the girls definitely came ready to play,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “They played extremely well, the passing was beautiful today, and they deserve this win.”
While Lewisburg’s troubles getting the ball in the cage only lasted the first half, Mifflinburg’s struggles the whole game and it cost the Wildcats.
Despite the loss, Mifflinburg (8-8-1) maintained its hold as the No. 6 team in Class A.
“Yeah, we couldn’t get anything going (offensively). Our team is fueled by our defense and by our possession, and I think that really lacked us today. It hurt us that we didn’t possess the ball, and that’s why we couldn’t generate that attack,” said Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer.
“We are coming off some great wins, and we really thought that would fuel us going into this rivalry game. So, it was a hard loss, but all credit to Lewisburg. They are a phenomenal team. But come Sunday, we’ll find out exactly what districts hold for us.”
Lewisburg 3, Mifflinburg 0at LewisburgScoringThird quarter
Lew-Emma Terry, unassisted, 9:30.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Madi Redding, assist Ryan Brouse, 10:31; Lew-Olivia Bartlett, assist Redding, :12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 9-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-3; Saves:
Lewisburg (Keely Baker), 4; Mifflinburg (Malie Shoemaker), 6.
JV score: 0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.