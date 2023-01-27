Approximately two-thirds of the way through the regular season, five of the 10 area basketball teams are in great position to reach the playoffs.
A pair of girls basketball teams — Meadowbrook Christian and Lewisburg — and a trio of boys basketball teams — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Milton — are nearly assured of playing in the District 4 postseason.
The Meadowbrook Christian girls are the only local team that has already clinched a postseason berth. All records and playoff positioning have been updated through Wednesday.
The Lions (12-1) are the top seed in District 4 Class 1A, ahead of Lourdes Regional girls (12-3) by 0.55 power rating points. The Red Raiders face the Lions on the road Feb. 4.
In Class 4A, Lewisburg (10-5) currently sits in fourth place in the district power rankings. The top eight — and any other team with a .500 or better record — reach the postseason. The Green Dragons’ rating is 0.025 points behind third-place Shamokin, and 0.078 ahead of fifth-place Athens. Lewisburg would clinch a playoff berth with one more win.
Also in Class 4A, Mifflinburg (7-8) holds the eight spot, just 0.006 behind Danville. Milton (3-12) is in ninth place, 0.195 power rating points behind the Wildcats.
In Class 3A, Warrior Run (4-11) holds the No. 9 spot, 0.0186 points behind eighth-place Wellsboro.
On the boys side, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Milton currently hold the fourth through sixth spots, respectively, in Class 4A.
The Green Dragons (9-6) have a power rating of 0.577624. The Wildcats (10-7) have a power rating of 0.558390. Milton (6-7), with its power rating of 0.508562, is 0.04 points ahead of seventh-place Central Columbia.
In Class 3A, Warrior Run currently holds the No. 8 spot, 0.012 points ahead of ninth-place Bloomsburg, and 0.04 points ahead of 10th-place Mount Carmel. The Red Tornadoes, who beat the Defenders by two on Jan. 11, travel to Warrior Run tonight.
In Class 1A, Lourdes (4-12) currently holds the No. 7 spot. The Red Raiders are 0.000076 points ahead of Meadowbrook Christian (5-8), which is in eighth place. Ninth-place Millville (3-12) is 0.31 points behind the Lions.
