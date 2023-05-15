WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s No. 2-seeded doubles team of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma breezed into the semifinals of the District 4 Doubles Tournament following a dominant opening day on Saturday.
Cecchini and Vishwakarma gave up just three games all day.
In the first round, the Green Dragons picked up their most dominant win as they beat Danville’s team of Stefan Kupas and Collin Cummins, 6-0, 6-0.
Cecchini and Vishwakarma then beat North Penn-Mansfield’s duo of Daniel Hartman and Riley Novitskie in the second round, 6-0, 6-2; before taking down Wellsboro’s top team of Peyton McClure and Jacob Adabi in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-1.
Lewisburg’s duo will face Central Columbia’s No. 3-seeded team of Luke Hottenstein and Dominic Valentino.
The Green Dragons’ other team in the tournament — Greyson Azeredo and Alexey Rosenberg — fell in the first round to Danville’s top team of Luke Friscia and Nicholas Petrick, 2-6, 7-5, 6-7.
In other first-round action involving area players:
Milton’s top team of Deven Shoemaker and Trace Witter fell to Galeton’s No. 5-seeded team of Micah Baston and Reilly Streich, 6-1, 6-1; the Black Panthers’ second team of Tyler Geiswite and Gaven Russell fell to South Williamsport’s top team of Kade Sanford and Wyatt Robbins, 6-2, 6-0; and Mifflinburg’s team of Matt Blake and Andrew Blake fell to Montoursville’s No. 6-seeded team of James Keher and Wyatt Fry, 6-2, 6-2.
The tournament’s other semifinal features Central’s top-seeded team of Matt Getz and Adam Lang facing Hughesville’s No. 4-seeded team of John Finnegan and Mason Thomas.
The semifinals and finals are today beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport.
In other action this weekend: Softball Lewisburg 9, Warrior Run 0
LEWISBURG — Kimmy Shannon pitched a complete-game no-hitter, the first one of her career, in the Green Dragons’ 9-0 nonleague win over the Defenders on Friday.
The gem by Shannon couldn’t have come at a better time for Lewisburg (5-9), which is playing for its playoff life. Shannon struck out a career-high 14 in likely the best performance of her varsity career.
A five-run fourth inning broke the game open for the Green Dragons and gave Shannon plenty of run support.
Gracie Murphy and Carley Wagner both hit RBI singles in the fourth, plus Sydney Bolinsky hit a sacrifice fly to highlight the inning, which was helped along by two Warrior Run (10-8) errors.
Lewisburg now needs wins in its last five games in order to reach the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. Next up for the Dragons is an away game at Jersey Shore today at 4:30 p.m.
Baseball Milton 17, Shikellamy 15
MILTON — The Black Panthers hit three home runs to power their way to a Heartland-I barn-burner over the Braves on Saturday.
Logan Shrawder hit two, two-run homers plus Quinn Keister had a grand slam as well for Milton (4-11, 4-7 HAC-I).
Shrawder homered in the second and fourth innings while Keister hit his slam in the third to key an eight-run inning.
And after Shikellamy (6-12, 4-8) took a 14-12 lead in the fourth, Milton pulled back in front with a five-run sixth.
Ethan Rhodes and Luke Goodwin both hit two-run singles to fuel the sixth, with Goodwin’s hit coming with two outs.
Shrawder also pitched four innings of relief of starter Brayden Gower and fellow reliever Gehrig Baker. Shrawder gave up two earned runs off four hits and had four strikeouts and a walk to get the win.
Midd-West 10, Mifflinburg 9
MIFFLINBURG – The Mustangs’ Cole Keister lined a sharply hit single to center to plate the go-ahead run in the sixth to give the Mustangs the Heartland-II victory Friday.
The two teams set the world on fire in the first two innings by plating a combined 16 runs.
Midd-West (14-2, 8-1 HAC-II) opened the game with a two-run first. Mifflinburg (13-6, 5-5) answered with four runs to go in front.
Then in the second the Mustangs put seven runs on the board only to see the Wildcats respond with three more runs to trail by just 9-7.
Mifflinburg tied the game at 9-all in the fifth on RBI singles by Lucas Whittaker and Lucas Kurtz.
Whittaker finished the game 3-for-5, while Zeb Hufnagle batted 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, plus Troy Dressler went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.
Mifflinburg ends its regular season Wednesday at Wyoming Valley West.
Warrior Run 10,Milton 1TURBOTVILLE — A big day by Stone Allison helped keep the Defenders’ postseason hopes alive as his three hits and three RBI powered the hosts to the nonleague win over the Black Panthers on Friday.
The win by Warrior Run (8-9) was its fourth in the last five days, but the Defenders need to win two more to ensure their spot in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
Allison, who also scored twice, hit a two-run double to help Warrior Run take a 9-0 lead in the fifth, plus Griffen Harrington and Gabe Engel each hit RBI singles.
Harrington helped his own cause with the hit as he pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win for the Defenders. He struck out four and walked just one batter.
Isaiah Betz added a hit, three runs scored and a pair of RBI in the win for Warrior Run.
Ethan Rhodes batted 2-for-4 and Aiden Keiser 2-for-4 and had an RBI to lead Milton (3-11)
Warrior Run next hosts Millville today at 4:30 p.m., and Muncy on Wednesday.
Milton hosts Mount Carmel in its next game at 4:30 p.m. today.
