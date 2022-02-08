TURBOTVILLE – Warrior Run’s varsity wrestling team came within a couple of wins of qualifying for the PIAA Class 2A Tournament this past weekend.
But if the success this season of the Defenders’ junior high program is any indication, Warrior Run could be in position to challenge for the District 4 team title for years to come.
Under the direction of first-year coach Brandon Stokes, Warrior Run’s junior high team (comprised of wrestlers from 7th, 8th and 9th grades) went 22-2 on the year to show the promise of things to come for the Defenders’ varsity program.
“The team was laden with talent from top to bottom, not only with wrestling ability but with young men who stepped up and became leaders this year, which was a huge reason for our success,” said Stokes, a graduate of Milton Area High School who went on to have a successful college career at Bucknell.
“These athletes came into the room every day, looking to get 1% better, and become not only better wrestlers but better young men all around,” Stokes continued. “No, I wouldn’t have anticipated (a 22-2 season), but I knew it would be promising with the group of kids we have, and to see (that talent) come to fruition was very rewarding.”
Along with the team’s 22-2 dual meet record, with its only two losses coming to Faith Christian and Council Rock North at the Quakertown Duals in early December, were a first-place finish at the 28-team Wolfpack Invitational in Wilkes-Barre, and a runner-up showing at the 35-team MyHouse Trojan Wars Tournament at Chambersburg High School.
Warrior Run finished behind Class 3A powerhouse Norwin at the Trojan Wars Tournament.
It was quite a group of wrestlers to inherit according to Stokes, who spent last season as a varsity assistant under head coach Garth Watson at Meadowbrook Christian School.
“No, I couldn’t have asked for a better group to inherit. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for much more in regard to their talent and experience,” said Stokes. “The kids were great, and there’s not much more I could have asked for as a coach – like their coachability and their willingness to learn.
“I can’t take any credit for their success. They’re the ones who put in the work,” Stokes added. “We’re growing the sport, and we’re preaching the narrative that wrestling is correlative to the work you put in – you get out.”
Some of the wrestlers you may see on the mats for Warrior Run’s varsity team in 2022-23 include current freshmen Tristen Witmer (23-7 at 108 pounds this season), plus Eli Butler (29-3 at 138), Jalan Hall (29-2 at 190) and Peyton Snyder (28-3 at 250).
And then there is a promising group of 8th graders who could make some noise that includes Reagan Milheim (29-0 at 130), Aaron Crisman (21-6 at 80), Cohen Zechman (21-5 at 94) and Tyler Ulrich (30-2 at 122).
“Milheim will make a huge impact next year, plus Ulrich, Hall, Snyder and Butler all had over 25 wins this season, and with the schedule we had that’s not the easiest thing to do,” said Stokes. “Yes, those wrestlers all had success at the junior high level, but they will have success at the varsity level with not only their technique and athleticism, but with their work ethic as well.
“This team tried to compete and emulate the work ethic and energy of the varsity team, which was on full display this past weekend at the District 4 Duals in Milton,” Stokes added.
Suffice to say, it’s clearly not lost on Stokes that he’s in charge of getting his young wrestlers ready to compete at the next level and to continue the success of Warrior Run’s varsity program.
“I feel like it’s a big responsibility, but with any responsibility comes opportunity. And that’s what I want to give these kids – a glimpse of what the next level looks like. I want to hammer home the fact these kids are the next generation of wrestlers who can put Warrior Run wrestling back on the map,” said Stokes.
“Yes, I’m the head coach, but I have assistants Christian Wachter, Jake Perrin, Mark Reasner and Aaron Milheim, plus varsity head coach Jeremy Betz and varsity assistant Derrick Zechman to help me out. My work schedule was difficult this season, but any help I needed those guys provided. It was a big help, and it’s a big key as to why (the junior high team) is successful, and it was what drew my attention (to become the team’s coach).
“Next year, I see a lot of success in these kids’ futures, and Warrior Run wrestling is back on the map,” Stokes added. “Warrior Run had its heyday in the early 2010’s with Jeremy Betz, and it’s going to come back. We’re building now, the kids are bought in and they look very promising.”
