College
Men’s soccerLycoming 2, Wilkes 1Notes:
Senior Joey Francis notched the game-winner in the 55th minute, cleaning up a scrum in the middle of the net, to push the Warriors to a MAC Freedom win over Wilkes at UPMC Field. First-year Keller Chamovitz put the Warriors (6-2-4, 2-0 MAC Freedom) on the board first at 12:27 in the first half, heading the ball into the upper 90 off a free kick from junior Dylan Sloan. A corner kick taken by junior Reuban Devaney set up Francis’ game-winner, as junior Christian Barnes made contact at the left goal post with a header pass to Francis on the other side, giving Lycoming the lead after Wilkes’ Colin Schulmeister tied the game at one at three minutes prior. Junior goalkeeper Nick Wilke finished the night with four saves against the Colonels (4-6-1, 1-1).
Women’s soccerBloomsburg 2, Mansfield 0Notes:
Goals by Nicole Varano (Mount Carmel) and Alivia Gallardo led the Huskies to a victory over Mansfield in PSAC Eastern Division action at Steph Pettit Stadium. The Huskies (9-3, 7-3 PSAC East) led the contest for 81 minutes thanks to an early goal by Varano that gave Bloomsburg a quick 1-0 lead over the Mountaineers (2-9-1, 0-9-1). The score was Varano’s seventh of the year, which is tied for the most in the PSAC, and the game winner was set up by Paige Harris (Danville), who gathered a loose ball on a corner kick and sent it to a wide open Varano in front of the net. Varano’s five game-winning goals are the most in the PSAC. Harris’ fifth assist of the year is tied for the most in the conference with four other players.
Women’s tennisLycoming 5, Penn State-Altoona 4Notes:
A comeback from down 5-1 at No. 1 doubles by juniors Hannah Seebold (a Milton Area High School graduate) and Emily Wolfgang turned out to be the difference, as the Warriors downed Penn State-Altoona in non-conference action at the Adler Tennis Courts on Wednesday. Up 2-1 as singles play started, the Warriors were able to clinch the match with wins at No. 3, 5 and No. 4 singles. Sophomore Rei Saar posted a 6-1, 6-1 over Lydia Um at No. 3 and sophomore Sarah Lanphear posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lydia Irvin at No. 5. First-year Emma Kelchner clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-4 win against Stephanie Swain at No. 4. Seebold and Wolfgang won seven of the last eight games against Mikhaela Merca and Rachel Stricek to post an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles and the team of Kelchner and Saar added an 8-2 win over Um and Irvin at No. 2 for the Warriors (2-3). The Lions fall to 3-7.
Women’s volleyballWilkes 3, Lycoming 2Notes:
First-year Cameron Upcraft posted 14 kills and four blocks and sophomore Brynne Bisel posted 11 kills and 10 digs for her second straight double-double to lead the Warriors in the loss to Wilkes (22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11), in MAC Freedom action at the Marts Center. Wilkes (5-14, 1-4 MAC Freedom) hit .208 in the match, notching 57 kills, including hitting .411 in the final two sets to come-from-behind for the win. Senior Elizabeth Kelson and sophomore Arianna Santos each posted seven kills and six blocks, with Santos also adding three aces. Sophomore Kendall Myers notched 21 digs and three aces and sophomore Ellie Norton added 10 digs. Sophomore Marykatelin Button posted 38 assists and 10 digs for the Warriors (11-7, 2-3).
BaseballPreseason Glancex-if necessaryWILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American LeagueCleveland vs. Tampa Bay
Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)
Toronto vs. Seattle
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
National LeagueSt. Louis vs. Philadelphia
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13 or Quintana 6-7), 2:07 p.m. (ABC) Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
New York vs. San Diego
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at New York (Scherzer 11-5), 8:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
DIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York Thursday, Oct. 13 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York
National League(All Games on Fox or FS1)Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Thursday, Oct. 20: Saturday, Oct. 22: Sunday, Oct. 23: x-Monday, Oct. 24: x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:
National League(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Wednesday, Oct. 19: Friday, Oct. 21: Saturday, Oct. 22: x-Sunday, Oct. 23: x-Monday, Oct. 24: x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: Saturday, Oct. 29: Monday, Oct. 31: Tuesday, Nov. 1: x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: x-Friday, Nov. 4: x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
HockeyNHL Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9 Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15 Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6 Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9 Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14 Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13 Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 11 17 Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 Edmonton 6 4 2 0 8 16 12 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13 Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16 Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 7 22 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1 Buffalo 4, Carolina 2 Ottawa 5, Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2 Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4 Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 4, Detroit 2 Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0 Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 ½ Boston 1 1 .500 1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 1 .000 ½ Orlando 0 1 .000 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 1 Charlotte 0 2 .000 1
Central Division W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½ Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½ Memphis 2 0 1.000 — New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½ San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Utah 1 1 .500 ½ Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½ Denver 0 1 .000 1 Portland 0 2 .000 1½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — Golden State 2 0 1.000 — Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
New York 117, Detroit 96 Minnesota 121, Miami 111 New Orleans 129, Chicago 125 Utah 118, Portland 101
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112 Indiana 122, Charlotte 97 Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96 Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
